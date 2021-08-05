checkAd

Rollic Surpasses 1 Billion Total Downloads Worldwide

Rollic, a subsidiary of Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced today a studio milestone of surpassing 1 billion downloads across its diverse portfolio of hyper-casual games. As one of the largest hyper-casual publishers in the world, Rollic has created a unique development process that leverages data insights and rigorous testing to repeatedly design and publish hit hyper-casual titles. Rollic’s process generates universally fun game concepts that resonate in pop culture and quickly spread on leading social media networks like TikTok.

Rollic’s fast-growing portfolio includes 15 titles that have reached the #1 or #2 top free downloaded games position in the U.S. App Store. Breakout hits Hair Challenge, High Heels! and Tangle Master 3D have each generated over 100 million downloads worldwide. Rollic’s recently released title Queen Bee reached the #1 top free downloaded game position in the U.S. App Store in June, and Arrow Fest has risen to the #2 top free downloaded game position in the U.S. App Store since launching in June. High Heels! integrated a first-of-its-kind partnership with Kenneth Cole in June, debuting the iconic designer’s PRIDE 2021 collection in-game to celebrate diversity and raise awareness for the Mental Health Coalition.

“We are blown away by Rollic’s performance so far this year,” said Bernard Kim, Zynga’s President of Publishing. “Rollic is a unique publisher that is able to repeatedly publish games that surprise and delight players. They have invented a fresh approach to development that results in simple yet deeply engaging games with universal appeal.”

“I am immensely proud of the Rollic team for this momentous achievement. This milestone highlights Rollic’s ability to merge the art and science of game creation to develop titles that resonate with players from all walks of life,” said Burak Vardal, Co-Founder of Rollic. “By constantly improving our understanding of what today’s players seek, and creating hundreds of new game concepts each quarter, we are able to deliver fun and authentic titles that succeed in entertaining millions worldwide.”

Zynga acquired Rollic in October 2020, marking Zynga’s entry into hyper-casual. Founded in 2018 by Burak Vardal, Deniz Basaran and Mehmet Can Yavuz, Rollic has quickly established itself as a leader in the category with its innovative development process and exciting portfolio of hyper-casual games. Rollic’s games are available for iOS and Android devices in over 175 countries around the world.

About Zynga Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. With massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, Zynga has a diverse portfolio of popular game franchises that have been downloaded more than four billion times on mobile, including CSR Racing, Empires & Puzzles, Hair Challenge, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, High Heels!, Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic!, Queen Bee, Toon Blast, Toy Blast, Words With Friends and Zynga Poker. With Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform, Zynga is an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.

About Rollic

Founded in December 2018, Rollic is an Istanbul-based game developer and publisher, focused on free-to-play hyper-casual games for iOS and Android. Games released by Rollic include Arrow Fest, Blob Runner 3D, Block Breaker Miner, Go Knots 3D, Hair Challenge, High Heels!, Onnect – Pair Matching Puzzle, Queen Bee, Ragdoll Fighter and Tangle Master 3D. Rollic is committed to producing massively appealing global titles while building a thriving developer ecosystem in the gaming industry. Rollic was acquired by Zynga, a global leader in interactive entertainment, in October 2020. For more information, visit www.rollicgames.com or follow Rollic on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter or the Rollic blog.

