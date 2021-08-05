Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Tom Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are thrilled with our record fiscal 2021 second-quarter and year-to-date financial results. We believe that our strong execution and growing brand awareness coupled with the favorable economic environment drove record sales and profitability in our year-to-date fiscal 2021 results. We are excited about being on a path towards delivering our 13th consecutive year of positive comparable store sales growth in fiscal 2021, driven by both new and returning customers. We are particularly pleased that our strong year-to-date fiscal 2021 results enabled us to reinvest back into our associates with a broad market wage increase that benefited many of our store associates. We continue to believe that sharing our success with our associates and providing them with clear paths of growth is essential to the success of our company.”

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) (“We,” “Our,” the “Company,” or “Floor & Decor”) announces record financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended July 1, 2021.

Mr. Taylor continued, “Year-to-date, we have successfully opened 14 new warehouse stores and intend to open six new warehouse stores in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 towards our planned 27 new warehouse store openings in fiscal 2021, representing 20.3% growth from fiscal 2020. Our strong results in fiscal 2021 reinforce our belief that the new store classes of 2020 and 2021 will likely represent the strongest first-year sales and profit classes in our history.”

Please see “Comparable Store Sales” below for information on how the Company calculates its comparable store sales growth.

For the Thirteen Weeks Ended July 1, 2021

Net sales increased 86.0% to $860.1 million from $462.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Comparable store sales increased 68.4%.

We opened seven new warehouse-format stores during the second quarter of fiscal 2021, ending the quarter with 147 warehouse-format stores and two design studios.

Operating income increased 367.3% to $98.6 million from $21.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Operating margin increased 690 basis points to 11.5%.

Net income increased 159.1% to $82.9 million compared to $32.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Diluted EPS was $0.77 compared to $0.30 in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 156.7%.

Adjusted net income* increased 485.5% to $78.3 million compared to $13.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted diluted EPS* was $0.73 compared to $0.13 in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 461.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA* increased 200.8% to $137.0 million compared to $45.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the Twenty-six Weeks Ended July 1, 2021

Net sales increased 61.5% to $1,642.6 million from $1,017.3 million in the same period of fiscal 2020.

Comparable store sales increased 48.1%.

We opened fourteen new stores during the twenty-six weeks ended July 1, 2021.

Operating income increased 187.0% to $194.5 million from $67.8 million in the same period of fiscal 2020. Operating margin increased 510 basis points to 11.8%.

Net income increased 129.8% to $158.7 million compared to $69.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2020. Diluted EPS was $1.48 compared to $0.65 in the same period of fiscal 2020, an increase of 127.7%.

Adjusted net income* increased 203.9% to $151.0 million compared to $49.7 million in the same period of fiscal 2020. Adjusted diluted EPS* was $1.41 compared to $0.47 in the same period of fiscal 2020, an increase of 200.0%.

Adjusted EBITDA* increased 122.5% to $264.1 million compared to $118.7 million in the same period of fiscal 2020.

Spartan Acquisition

On June 4, 2021, we completed our acquisition of Spartan Surfaces, Inc. ("Spartan"), a commercial specialty hard-surface flooring distribution company. Spartan’s results of operations, financial position, and cash flows have been consolidated in the Company’s consolidated financial statements since the date of acquisition. Net sales and net earnings for fiscal 2021 attributable to Spartan since the completion of the acquisition were immaterial. Results of operations would not be materially different as a result of the acquisition and therefore pro forma information is not presented.

*Non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for more information.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Floor & Decor's Business

The COVID-19 pandemic had a material negative impact on our financial results during the first half of fiscal 2020. While our financial results during the second half of fiscal 2020 and the first half of fiscal 2021 have been strong, the full impact that the pandemic could have on our business remains highly uncertain.

We continue to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our associates, customers, business partners, and supply chain. However, given the evolving nature of the pandemic and uncertainty regarding its potential severity and duration, the full financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results will depend on future developments, including the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the success of vaccination programs, the spread of COVID-19 within the markets in which we operate, the impact to countries from which we source inventory, fixed assets, and other supplies, the effect of the pandemic on consumer confidence and spending, and actions taken by government entities in response to the pandemic, all of which are highly uncertain. Due to the continued uncertainty regarding the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated complexity of forecasting, we are updating select annual guidance for new store openings and certain other financial measures that we believe we can reasonably forecast.

Updated Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending December 30, 2021:

Depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $115 million to $117 million

Interest expense, net of approximately $5 million

Tax rate of approximately 24%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 107 million shares

Open 27 new warehouse-format stores and two small design studios

Capital expenditures in the range of approximately $455 million to $475 million

About Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor operating 147 warehouse-format stores and two design studios across 33 states at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Comparable Store Sales

Comparable store sales refer to period-over-period comparisons of our net sales among the comparable store base and are based on when the customer obtains control of the product, which is typically at the time of sale. A store is included in the comparable store sales calculation on the first day of the thirteenth full fiscal month following a store’s opening, which is when we believe comparability has been achieved. Changes in our comparable store sales between two periods are based on net sales for stores that were in operation during both of the two periods. Any change in the square footage of an existing comparable store, including for remodels and relocations within the same primary trade area of the existing store being relocated, does not eliminate that store from inclusion in the calculation of comparable store sales. Stores that are closed for a full fiscal month or longer are excluded from the comparable store sales calculation for each full fiscal month that they are closed. Since our e-commerce, regional account manager, and design studio sales are fulfilled by individual stores, they are included in comparable store sales only to the extent the fulfilling store meets the above mentioned store criteria. Sales through our Spartan subsidiary do not involve our stores and are therefore excluded from the comparable store sales calculation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (which are shown in the reconciliations below) are presented as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We define Adjusted net income as net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance and the tax effect related to those items. We define Adjusted diluted EPS as Adjusted net income divided by weighted average shares outstanding. We define EBITDA as net income before interest, loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are set forth in the tables below.

Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are key metrics used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance and enterprise value. We believe that Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures, as they eliminate certain items that are not indicative of our core operating performance and facilitate a comparison of our core operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period. We also use Adjusted EBITDA as a basis to determine covenant compliance with respect to our credit facilities, to supplement GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by analysts, investors and other interested parties as performance measures to evaluate companies in our industry.

Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures of our financial performance and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or diluted EPS as a measure of financial performance, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP and they should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Additionally, Adjusted net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of liquidity or free cash flow for management's discretionary use. In addition, these non-GAAP measures exclude certain non-recurring and other charges. Each of these non-GAAP measures has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In evaluating Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the items eliminated in the adjustments made to determine Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, such as stock compensation expense, loss on asset impairments and disposals, and other adjustments. Our presentation of Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Definitions and calculations of Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differ among companies in the retail industry, and therefore Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA disclosed by us may not be comparable to the metrics disclosed by other companies.

Please see “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended July 1, 2021 June 25, 2020 % Increase (Decrease) Actual % of Sales Actual % of Sales Net sales $ 860,108 100.0 % $ 462,352 100.0 % 86.0 % Cost of sales 494,670 57.5 265,660 57.5 86.2 Gross profit 365,438 42.5 196,692 42.5 85.8 Operating expenses: Selling and store operating 205,072 23.8 138,457 29.9 48.1 General and administrative 52,819 6.1 33,713 7.3 56.7 Pre-opening 8,990 1.0 3,433 0.7 161.9 Total operating expenses 266,881 30.9 175,603 37.9 52.0 Operating income 98,557 11.5 21,089 4.6 367.3 Interest expense, net 1,293 0.2 2,303 0.5 (43.9 ) Gain on early extinguishment of debt — — (1,015 ) (0.2 ) NM Income before income taxes 97,264 11.3 19,801 4.3 391.2 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 14,348 1.7 (12,203 ) (2.6 ) 217.6 Net income $ 82,916 9.6 % $ 32,004 6.9 % 159.1 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 104,544 102,114 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 107,265 105,466 Basic earnings per share $ 0.79 $ 0.31 154.8 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 0.30 156.7 %

Twenty-six Weeks Ended July 1, 2021 June 25, 2020 % Increase (Decrease) Actual % of Sales Actual % of Sales Net sales $ 1,642,645 100.0 % $ 1,017,289 100.0 % 61.5 % Cost of sales 940,274 57.2 584,565 57.5 60.9 Gross profit 702,371 42.8 432,724 42.5 62.3 Operating expenses: Selling and store operating 395,018 24.0 291,523 28.7 35.5 General and administrative 96,860 5.9 64,571 6.3 50.0 Pre-opening 15,987 1.0 8,867 0.9 80.3 Total operating expenses 507,865 30.9 364,961 35.9 39.2 Operating income 194,506 11.8 67,763 6.7 187.0 Interest expense, net 2,681 0.2 4,110 0.4 (34.8 ) Gain on early extinguishment of debt — — (1,015 ) (0.1 ) NM Income before income taxes 191,825 11.7 64,668 6.4 196.6 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 33,113 2.0 (4,399 ) (0.4 ) 852.7 Net income $ 158,712 9.7 % $ 69,067 6.8 % 129.8 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 104,309 101,872 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 107,186 105,476 Basic earnings per share $ 1.52 $ 0.68 123.5 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.48 $ 0.65 127.7 %

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) As of

July 1, 2021 As of

December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 366,093 $ 307,772 Receivables, net 72,804 50,427 Inventories, net 683,811 654,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,733 28,257 Total current assets 1,165,441 1,040,456 Fixed assets, net 727,108 579,359 Right-of-use assets 1,055,246 916,325 Intangible assets, net 153,422 109,269 Goodwill 255,473 227,447 Other assets 7,605 7,569 Total long-term assets 2,198,854 1,839,969 Total assets $ 3,364,295 $ 2,880,425 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity ​ Current liabilities: ​ Current portion of term loans $ 2,103 $ 1,647 Revolving line of credit 3,366 — Current portion of lease liabilities 86,110 94,502 Trade accounts payable 529,220 417,898 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 212,466 162,283 Income taxes payable 3,850 12,391 Deferred revenue 23,099 10,115 Total current liabilities 860,214 698,836 Term loans 195,443 207,157 Lease liabilities 1,077,456 941,125 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 34,510 27,990 Other liabilities 17,070 7,929 Total long-term liabilities 1,324,479 1,184,201 Total liabilities 2,184,693 1,883,037 Stockholders’ equity ​ Capital stock: ​ Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock Class A, $0.001 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 105,111,284 shares issued and outstanding at July 1, 2021 and 104,368,212 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 105 104 Common stock Class B, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock Class C, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Additional paid-in capital 431,549 408,124 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 240 164 Retained earnings 747,708 588,996 Total stockholders’ equity 1,179,602 997,388 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,364,295 $ 2,880,425

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twenty-six Weeks Ended July 1, 2021 June 25, 2020 Operating activities Net income $ 158,712 ​ $ 69,067 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: ​ ​ Depreciation and amortization 54,097 ​ 44,389 Stock-based compensation expense 10,053 ​ 7,142 Deferred income taxes 6,520 ​ 20,552 Interest cap derivative contracts 76 ​ 170 Gain on early extinguishment of debt — (1,015 ) Gain on asset impairments and disposals, net — ​ (29 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition: ​ ​ Receivables, net (11,109 ) ​ 15,183 Inventories, net (25,338 ) ​ (12,404 ) Trade accounts payable 105,103 ​ (42,427 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (19,065 ) ​ 258 Income taxes (8,541 ) ​ (25,100 ) Deferred revenue 11,765 ​ 1,704 Other, net (25,656 ) ​ 19,215 Net cash provided by operating activities 256,617 ​ 96,705 Investing activities ​ Purchases of fixed assets (132,091 ) ​ (65,994 ) Acquisition, net of cash acquired (63,354 ) ​ — Net cash used in investing activities (195,445 ) (65,994 ) Financing activities ​ Borrowings on revolving line of credit 4,453 ​ 275,000 Payments on revolving line of credit (3,592 ) ​ (275,000 ) Proceeds from term loans 65,000 75,000 Payments on term loans (75,676 ) ​ (1,237 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6,326 ​ 8,660 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 3,063 ​ 1,131 Debt issuance costs (1,409 ) ​ (6,882 ) Tax payments for stock-based compensation awards (1,016 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,851 ) ​ 76,672 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 58,321 ​ 107,383 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 307,772 ​ 27,037 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 366,093 ​ $ 134,420 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information ​ ​ Buildings and equipment acquired under operating leases $ 185,349 ​ $ 91,670 Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest $ 1,340 ​ $ 3,486 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 35,118 $ 147 Fixed assets accrued at the end of the period $ 101,708 ​ $ 22,631

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except EPS) (Unaudited) Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS Thirteen Weeks Ended July 1, 2021 June 25, 2020 Net income (GAAP): $ 82,916 $ 32,004 Acquisition and integration expense (a) 3,166 — Tariff refund adjustments (b) 1,703 (3,928 ) Distribution center relocation (c) 475 — COVID-19 costs (d) 408 1,601 Secondary offering costs (f) — 252 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (g) — (1,015 ) Tax benefit of stock-based compensation awards (h) (8,953 ) (8,992 ) Tax benefit of CARES Act (i) — (7,676 ) Tax impact of adjustments to net income (j) (1,400 ) 1,129 Adjusted net income $ 78,315 $ 13,375 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 107,265 105,466 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.73 $ 0.13

Twenty-six Weeks Ended July 1, 2021 June 25, 2020 Net income (GAAP): $ 158,712 $ 69,067 Acquisition and integration expense (a) 3,166 — Tariff refund adjustments (b) 1,631 (4,578 ) Distribution center relocation (c) 955 — COVID-19 costs (d) 624 2,911 Debt modification expense (e) 171 722 Secondary offering costs (f) — 519 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (g) — (1,015 ) Tax benefit of stock-based compensation awards (h) (12,625 ) (13,276 ) Tax benefit of CARES Act (i) — (7,676 ) Tax impact of adjustments to net income (j) (1,592 ) 3,035 Adjusted net income $ 151,042 $ 49,709 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 107,186 105,476 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.41 $ 0.47

(a) Represents acquisition and integration expenses incurred related to the acquisition of Spartan. (b) Represents a reduction in estimated tariff refund receivables during the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 1, 2021. During the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 25, 2020, represents income for incremental tariff refunds recognized for certain bamboo and other flooring products. (c) Represents amounts related to the relocation of our Houston distribution center. (d) Amounts are comprised of sanitation, personal protective equipment, and other costs that directly related to efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. (e) Represents legal fees incurred in connection with amendments to the senior secured term loan credit facility. (f) Amounts relate to costs associated with secondary public offerings of the Company’s Class A common stock by certain of our stockholders. The Company did not sell any shares or receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. (g) Represents gain on partial debt extinguishment due to the May 2020 amendment to the senior secured term loan credit facility. (h) Tax benefit resulting from stock option exercises and the vesting of restricted stock and restricted stock units. (i) Represents income tax benefit recognized due to the enactment of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”), which resulted in a fiscal 2019 tax net operating loss carryback to prior years in which the federal tax rate of 35% was higher than the current federal tax rate of 21%. (j) Tax adjustments for pre-tax adjustments above and tax reserves, including for uncertain tax positions, related to prior years.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended July 1, 2021 June 25, 2020 Net income (GAAP): $ 82,916 $ 32,004 Depreciation and amortization (a) 27,377 21,991 Interest expense, net 1,293 2,303 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (b) — (1,015 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 14,348 (12,203 ) EBITDA 125,934 43,080 Stock-based compensation expense (c) 5,319 4,234 Acquisition and integration expense (d) 3,166 — Tariff refund adjustments (e) 1,728 (3,615 ) COVID-19 costs (f) 408 1,601 Other (g) 469 255 Adjusted EBITDA $ 137,024 $ 45,555

Twenty-six Weeks Ended July 1, 2021 June 25, 2020 Net income (GAAP): $ 158,712 $ 69,067 Depreciation and amortization (a) 52,897 43,664 Interest expense, net 2,681 4,110 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (b) — (1,015 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 33,113 (4,399 ) EBITDA 247,403 111,427 Stock-based compensation expense (c) 10,053 7,142 Acquisition and integration expense (d) 3,166 — Tariff refund adjustments (e) 1,728 (4,016 ) COVID-19 costs (f) 624 2,911 Other (g) 1,125 1,217 Adjusted EBITDA $ 264,099 $ 118,681

(a) Excludes amortization of deferred financing costs, which is included as a part of interest expense, net in the table above. (b) Represents gain on partial debt extinguishment in connection with the May 2020 amendment to the senior secured term loan credit facility. (c) Non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation programs, which vary from period to period depending on the timing of awards and forfeitures. (d) Represents acquisition and integration expenses incurred related to the acquisition of Spartan. (e) Represents a reduction in estimated tariff refund receivables during the thirteen weeks ended July 1, 2021. During the thirteen weeks ended June 25, 2020, represents income for incremental tariff refunds recognized for certain bamboo and other flooring products. Interest income for tariff refunds is included within interest expense, net in the table above. (f) Amounts are comprised of sanitation, personal protective equipment, and other costs that directly related to efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. (g) Other adjustments include amounts management does not consider indicative of our core operating performance. Amounts for the thirteen weeks ended July 1, 2021 primarily relate to relocation expenses for our Houston distribution center, and amounts for the twenty-six weeks ended July 1, 2021 primarily relate to relocation expenses for our Houston distribution center and legal fees associated with the February 2021 amendment to our senior secured term loan credit facility. Amounts for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 25, 2020 primarily relate to legal fees associated with the February 2020 amendment to our senior secured term loan credit facility and costs associated with secondary public offerings of the Company’s Class A common stock by certain of our stockholders. The Company did not sell any shares in the offerings and did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

