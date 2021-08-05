Covetrus Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

As this is the Company’s inaugural report, it affirms the Company’s commitment to providing ethical and sustainable solutions that improve the lives of its employees, customers and partners, while positively impacting the communities it serves.

Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today released its first Environmental, Social and Governance report since forming just over two years ago. The report discloses the Company’s ESG programs, policies and metrics since the Company’s inception on February 7, 2019, through the end of the last fiscal year on December 31, 2020.

“Although we are still a young company, ESG is already an important area of focus for our Covetrians around the globe,” says Ben Wolin, Covetrus president and CEO. “We believe supporting our communities and the environment is a critical part of our foundation and our future success. Our commitment to providing ethical and sustainable solutions that help advance veterinary medicine extends to the communities and people we interact with and serve, and our employees.”

Report Highlights

Environment: Covetrus’ Commitment to the Planet and Future Generations

Covetrus has committed to cataloging and benchmarking its environmental footprint, the beginnings of which are included in this year’s report. As a multi-national company with an extensive global supply chain footprint, building the processes to collect data on its environmental footprint will enable Covetrus to adapt sustainable business models in the future.

A prime example of how this will work is exemplified in the Company’s pharmaceutical compounding business. Hazardous waste is a by-product of compounding pharmaceuticals. Covetrus has undertaken a year-long process to evaluate its exact hazardous waste outputs at its pharmacy and outsourcing facilities in the United States and Europe, with the goal of understanding how much waste is being produced and how that waste correlates with specific products. In 2020, the Company completed the following key activities in benchmarking, tracking, and eventually reducing hazardous waste:

Reviewed all of its global facilities to identify the locations producing hazardous waste;

Reviewed and confirmed that it has standard operating procedures in place at each facility producing waste; and

Confirmed that all locations producing hazardous waste are disposing of it in a responsible manner through verified, expert third-party waste disposal contractors specializing in this type of waste disposal.

Corporate Social Responsibility: Covetrus’ Commitment to Covetrians