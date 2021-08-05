checkAd

Covetrus Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 22:05  |  24   |   |   

Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today released its first Environmental, Social and Governance report since forming just over two years ago. The report discloses the Company’s ESG programs, policies and metrics since the Company’s inception on February 7, 2019, through the end of the last fiscal year on December 31, 2020.

As this is the Company’s inaugural report, it affirms the Company’s commitment to providing ethical and sustainable solutions that improve the lives of its employees, customers and partners, while positively impacting the communities it serves.

“Although we are still a young company, ESG is already an important area of focus for our Covetrians around the globe,” says Ben Wolin, Covetrus president and CEO. “We believe supporting our communities and the environment is a critical part of our foundation and our future success. Our commitment to providing ethical and sustainable solutions that help advance veterinary medicine extends to the communities and people we interact with and serve, and our employees.”

Report Highlights

Environment: Covetrus’ Commitment to the Planet and Future Generations

Covetrus has committed to cataloging and benchmarking its environmental footprint, the beginnings of which are included in this year’s report. As a multi-national company with an extensive global supply chain footprint, building the processes to collect data on its environmental footprint will enable Covetrus to adapt sustainable business models in the future.

A prime example of how this will work is exemplified in the Company’s pharmaceutical compounding business. Hazardous waste is a by-product of compounding pharmaceuticals. Covetrus has undertaken a year-long process to evaluate its exact hazardous waste outputs at its pharmacy and outsourcing facilities in the United States and Europe, with the goal of understanding how much waste is being produced and how that waste correlates with specific products. In 2020, the Company completed the following key activities in benchmarking, tracking, and eventually reducing hazardous waste:

  • Reviewed all of its global facilities to identify the locations producing hazardous waste;
  • Reviewed and confirmed that it has standard operating procedures in place at each facility producing waste; and
  • Confirmed that all locations producing hazardous waste are disposing of it in a responsible manner through verified, expert third-party waste disposal contractors specializing in this type of waste disposal.

Corporate Social Responsibility: Covetrus’ Commitment to Covetrians

Seite 1 von 3
Covetrus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Covetrus Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today released its first Environmental, Social and Governance report since forming just over two years ago. The report discloses the Company’s ESG programs, policies …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
PAYPAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PayPal Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of PayPal Stockholders ...
Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP) for the ...
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a BP / 7-Eleven Property for $3.7 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:05 UhrCovetrus Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Covetrus Announces $120K in Scholarships to Support Diversity in Veterinary Sector
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Covetrus Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Covetrus Appoints New Chief Accounting Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten