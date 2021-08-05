checkAd

Ellington Financial Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 22:10  |  21   |   |   

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights

  • Net income of $32.7 million, or $0.75 per common share.
  • Core Earnings1 of $22.3 million, or $0.51 per share.
  • Book value per common share as of June 30, 2021 of $18.47, including the effects of dividends of $0.44 per common share for the quarter.
  • Credit strategy gross income of $55.3 million for the quarter, or $1.25 per share.
  • Agency strategy gross loss of $(1.2) million for the quarter, or $(0.03) per share.
  • Dividend yield of 9.9% based on the August 4, 2021 closing stock price of $18.12 per share, and monthly dividend of $0.15 per common share declared on August 4, 2021. Increased monthly dividend by a cumulative 50% during the quarter.
  • Debt-to-equity ratio of 3.2:1 and recourse debt-to-equity ratio of 1.9:12 as of June 30, 2021.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $134.7 million as of June 30, 2021, in addition to other unencumbered assets of $511.0 million.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

"Ellington Financial continued its strong performance during the second quarter, increasing Core Earnings per share another 19% sequentially, generating an annualized economic return of 18%, and raising the monthly dividend twice," said Laurence Penn, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Driven by our strong performance and earnings growth, we have now raised our monthly dividend a full 50% this year, to its current level of $0.15 per share.

"Our loan origination businesses again drove earnings this past quarter. In the non-QM space, LendSure had another record quarter for origination volume, while Longbridge continued to deliver tremendous results in the reverse mortgage space. We also closed on our second non-QM securitization of the year, and had excellent performance across our short-duration loan portfolios. Our results also reflect significant contributions from our CLO, CMBS, and non-Agency RMBS strategies. Finally, our Agency strategy only generated modest losses in what was a challenging quarter for Agency RMBS.

"Our loan portfolios steadily expanded during the second quarter, specifically non-QM, small-balance commercial mortgage, and residential transition loans. In addition, in the second quarter and through July we closed on two small but strategic equity investments in mortgage originators, thus further expanding and diversifying our loan sourcing channels. Finally, to support the continuing growth of our loan portfolios, we accessed the capital markets shortly after quarter end, raising approximately $113 million of common equity at around book value. This new capital should help drive additional growth of our portfolio and earnings per share."

Financial Results

The Company's total long credit portfolio3 increased by 5% in the second quarter, to $1.359 billion as of June 30, 2021. The quarter-over-quarter increase was driven by an increase in non-QM, small-balance commercial mortgage, and residential transition loan acquisitions, as well as by a new equity investment in a loan originator and appreciation of the Company's existing loan originator equity investments. These increases more than offset the collective impact of the non-QM loan securitization completed in June, loan payoffs and resolutions, and opportunistic sales of CLOs and non-Agency RMBS during the quarter.

The Company's total long Agency RMBS portfolio decreased slightly to $1.476 billion as of June 30, 2021.

The Company's debt-to-equity ratio was unchanged at 3.2:1 as of June 30, 2021 as compared to March 31, 2021, adjusting for unsettled purchases and sales, as total borrowings and total equity increased proportionally during the quarter. The Company's recourse debt-to-equity ratio, adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales, decreased slightly to 1.9:1 as of June 30, 2021, as compared to 2.0:1 at March 31, 2021. A larger portion of the Company's total borrowings were non-recourse as of June 30, 2021, as compared to the prior quarter end, primarily as a result of the non-QM securitization that was completed during the quarter.

During the second quarter, the Company's credit strategy generated total gross income of $55.3 million, or $1.25 per share, and its Agency strategy generated a total gross loss of $(1.2) million.

The Company benefited from strong performance in all of its primary credit strategies during the second quarter. Similar to the prior quarter, higher sequential net interest income4 and substantial net realized and unrealized gains drove results. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by larger small balance commercial mortgage, residential transition, and non-QM loan portfolios, as well as by lower financing costs. Net interest income also increased due to several small balance commercial asset resolutions that included the payment of past-due interest. The substantial net realized and unrealized gains occurred mainly in the Company's CMBS, CLO, non-Agency RMBS, and non-QM strategies, as well as the Company's equity investments in loan originators. Finally, the Company's credit hedges detracted from results, as credit yield spreads continued to tighten during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the Company's Agency strategy generated a small net loss for the quarter. In a reversal from the prior quarter, interest rates declined and the yield curve flattened. Faced with declining interest rates and continued elevated prepayment rates, along with concerns that the Federal Reserve will commence tapering its asset purchases in the coming months, Agency RMBS yield spreads widened, and most Agency RMBS significantly underperformed comparable US Treasuries and interest rate swaps on a total return basis. Higher-coupon Agency RMBS particularly underperformed. The Company had a small net loss in the strategy as net realized and unrealized losses on specified pools, interest rates swaps, U.S. Treasury securities, and futures exceeded net interest income on RMBS and net gains on TBA positions.

Average pay-ups on the Company's specified pools increased to 1.10% as of June 30, 2021, as compared to 1.02% as of March 31, 2021, driven by increases in projected prepayments as a result of declining mortgage rates. Pay-ups are price premiums for specified pools relative to their TBA counterparts.

During the quarter, the Company continued to hedge interest rate risk, primarily through the use of interest rate swaps, short positions in TBAs, U.S. Treasury securities, and futures. The size of the Company's short TBA position declined quarter over quarter relative to its other hedging instruments, as measured by 10-year equivalents5, as the duration of the TBA short positions declined more significantly than the duration of the Company's other hedging instruments, and as the Company covered a portion of its TBA short positions. In addition, the Company increased the size of its long TBA portfolio during the quarter. This long TBA portfolio continued to be concentrated in lower coupons, and performed well during the quarter.

_______________________________

1

Core Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Core Earnings" below for an explanation regarding the calculation of Core Earnings.

2

Excludes repo borrowings at certain unconsolidated entities that are recourse to us. Including such borrowings, the Company's debt-to-equity ratio based on total recourse borrowings was 2.0:1 as of June 30, 2021.

3

Includes REO at the lower of cost or fair value. Excludes hedges and other derivative positions, as well as tranches of the Company's consolidated non-QM securitization trusts that were sold to third parties, but that are consolidated for U.S. GAAP reporting purposes. Including such tranches, the Company's total long credit portfolio was $2.342 billion as of June 30, 2021.

4

Excludes any interest income and interest expense items from Interest rate hedges, net and Credit hedges and other activities, net.

5

Ten-year equivalents for a group of positions represent the amount of 10-year U.S. Treasury securities that would be expected to experience a similar change in market value under a standard parallel move in interest rates.

The following tables summarize the Company's investment portfolio holdings as of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021:

Credit Portfolio(1)

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

($ in thousands)

 

Fair Value

 

% of Total
Long Credit
Portfolio

 

Fair Value

 

% of Total
Long Credit
Portfolio

Dollar Denominated:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CLOs(2)

 

$

69,053

 

 

2.9

%

 

$

104,201

 

 

4.8

%

CMBS

 

45,872

 

 

2.0

%

 

45,073

 

 

2.1

%

Commercial mortgage loans and REO(3)(4)

 

316,010

 

 

13.5

%

 

308,368

 

 

14.1

%

Consumer loans and ABS backed by consumer loans(2)

 

138,471

 

 

5.9

%

 

134,441

 

 

6.1

%

Corporate debt and equity and corporate loans

 

27,939

 

 

1.2

%

 

22,840

 

 

1.0

%

Debt and equity investments in loan origination entities

 

106,159

 

 

4.5

%

 

82,482

 

 

3.8

%

Non-Agency RMBS

 

158,798

 

 

6.8

%

 

175,213

 

 

8.0

%

Residential mortgage loans and REO(3)

 

1,447,202

 

 

61.8

%

 

1,282,450

 

 

58.6

%

Non-Dollar Denominated:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CLOs(2)

 

3,804

 

 

0.2

%

 

4,313

 

 

0.2

%

Consumer loans and ABS backed by consumer loans

 

166

 

 

%

 

224

 

 

%

Corporate debt and equity

 

26

 

 

%

 

27

 

 

%

RMBS(5)

 

28,717

 

 

1.2

%

 

27,470

 

 

1.3

%

Total Long Credit Portfolio

 

$

2,342,217

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

2,187,102

 

 

100.0

%

Less: Non-retained tranches of consolidated securitization trusts

 

982,984

 

 

 

 

888,509

 

 

 

Total Long Credit Portfolio excluding non-retained tranches of consolidated securitization trusts

 

$

1,359,233

 

 

 

 

$

1,298,593

 

 

 

(1)

This information does not include U.S. Treasury securities, securities sold short, or financial derivatives.

(2)

Includes equity investments in securitization-related vehicles.

(3)

In accordance with U.S. GAAP, REO is not considered a financial instrument and as a result is included at the lower of cost or fair value.

(4)

Includes equity investments in unconsolidated entities holding small balance commercial mortgage loans and REO.

(5)

Includes an equity investment in an unconsolidated entity holding European RMBS.

Agency RMBS Portfolio

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

($ in thousands)

 

Fair Value

 

% of Long Agency
Portfolio

 

Fair Value

 

% of Long Agency
Portfolio

Long Agency RMBS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed Rate

 

$

1,333,676

 

 

90.4

%

 

$

1,340,448

 

 

90.1

%

Floating Rate

 

27,093

 

 

1.8

%

 

5,807

 

 

0.4

%

Reverse Mortgages

 

75,934

 

 

5.1

%

 

92,476

 

 

6.2

%

IOs

 

39,045

 

 

2.7

%

 

49,051

 

 

3.3

%

Total Long Agency RMBS

 

$

1,475,748

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

1,487,782

 

 

100.0

%

The following table summarizes the Company's operating results for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and the six-month period ended June 30, 2021:

 

 

Three-
Month
Period
Ended
June 30,
2021

 

Per
Share

 

Three-
Month
Period
Ended
March 31,
2021

 

Per
Share

 

Six-Month
Period
Ended
June 30,
2021

 

Per
Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income and other income(1)

 

$

36,511

 

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

 

$

34,289

 

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

 

$

70,800

 

 

 

$

1.59

 

 

Realized gain (loss), net

 

2,009

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

4,188

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

6,197

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

Unrealized gain (loss), net

 

12,791

 

 

 

0.29

 

 

 

17,575

 

 

 

0.40

 

 

 

30,366

 

 

 

0.68

 

 

Interest rate hedges, net(2)

 

(1,202

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

1,727

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

525

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

Credit hedges and other activities, net(3)

 

1,303

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

1,085

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

2,388

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

Interest expense(4)

 

(9,856

)

 

 

(0.22

)

 

 

(9,944

)

 

 

(0.22

)

 

 

(19,800

)

 

 

(0.44

)

 

Other investment related expenses

 

(4,831

)

 

 

(0.11

)

 

 

(4,855

)

 

 

(0.11

)

 

 

(9,686

)

 

 

(0.22

)

 

Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities

 

18,602

 

 

 

0.42

 

 

 

6,635

 

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

25,237

 

 

 

0.57

 

 

Total Credit profit (loss)

 

55,327

 

 

 

1.25

 

 

 

50,700

 

 

 

1.14

 

 

 

106,027

 

 

 

2.39

 

 

Agency RMBS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

11,328

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

6,752

 

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

18,080

 

 

 

0.41

 

 

Realized gain (loss), net

 

(3,982

)

 

 

(0.09

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,980

)

 

 

(0.09

)

 

Unrealized gain (loss), net

 

(2,815

)

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

(21,974

)

 

 

(0.49

)

 

 

(24,789

)

 

 

(0.56

)

 

Interest rate hedges and other activities, net(2)

 

(4,754

)

 

 

(0.11

)

 

 

16,199

 

 

 

0.36

 

 

 

11,445

 

 

 

0.26

 

 

Interest expense(4)

 

(939

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(939

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(1,878

)

 

 

(0.04

)

 

Total Agency RMBS profit (loss)

 

(1,162

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

40

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

(1,122

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

Total Credit and Agency RMBS profit (loss)

 

54,165

 

 

 

1.22

 

 

 

50,740

 

 

 

1.14

 

 

 

104,905

 

 

 

2.37

 

 

Other interest income (expense), net

 

38

 

 

 

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

(3,140

)

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

(2,017

)

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

(5,157

)

 

 

(0.12

)

 

Other expenses

 

(7,437

)

 

 

(0.17

)

 

 

(7,474

)

 

 

(0.17

)

 

 

(14,911

)

 

 

(0.34

)

 

Net income (loss) (before incentive fee)

 

43,626

 

 

 

0.98

 

 

 

41,256

 

 

 

0.92

 

 

 

84,882

 

 

 

1.91

 

 

Incentive fee

 

(7,157

)

 

 

(0.16

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,157

)

 

 

(0.16

)

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

36,469

 

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

 

$

41,256

 

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

 

$

77,725

 

 

 

$

1.75

 

 

Less: Dividends on preferred stock

 

1,940

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

1,941

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

3,881

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-participating non-controlling interests

 

1,369

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

882

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

2,251

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating non-controlling interests

 

33,160

 

 

 

0.75

 

 

 

38,433

 

 

 

0.86

 

 

 

71,593

 

 

 

1.61

 

 

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to participating non-controlling interests

 

505

 

 

 

 

 

577

 

 

 

 

 

1,082

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

 

$

32,655

 

 

 

$

0.75

 

 

 

$

37,856

 

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

 

$

70,511

 

 

 

$

1.61

 

 

Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units(5) outstanding

 

44,460

 

 

 

 

 

44,448

 

 

 

 

 

44,454

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding

 

43,782

 

 

 

 

 

43,782

 

 

 

 

 

43,782

 

 

 

 

(1)

Other income primarily consists of rental income on real estate owned and loan origination fees.

(2)

Includes U.S. Treasury securities, if applicable.

(3)

Other activities include certain equity and other trading strategies and related hedges, and net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency.

(4)

Includes allocable portion of interest expense on the Company's Senior notes.

(5)

Convertible units include Operating Partnership units attributable to participating non-controlling interests.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 6, 2021, to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 876-9174 at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the conference ID EFCQ221. International callers should dial (785) 424-1669 and reference the same conference ID. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed via the "For Our Shareholders" section of the Company's web site at www.ellingtonfinancial.com. To listen to the live webcast, please visit www.ellingtonfinancial.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install necessary audio software. In connection with the release of these financial results, the Company also posted an investor presentation, that will accompany the conference call, on its website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com under "For Our Shareholders—Presentations."

A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available on Friday, August 6, 2021, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time through Friday, August 13, 2021 at approximately 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access this replay, please dial (888) 562-0859. International callers should dial (402) 220-7342. A replay of the conference call will also be archived on the Company's web site at www.ellingtonfinancial.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the Company's beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "would," "could," "goal," "objective," "will," "may," "seek," or similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include without limitation management's beliefs regarding the current economic and investment environment and the Company's ability to implement its investment and hedging strategies, performance of the Company's investment and hedging strategies, the Company's exposure to prepayment risk in its Agency portfolio, and statements regarding the drivers of the Company's returns. The Company's results can fluctuate from month to month and from quarter to quarter depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and/or are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates and the market value of the Company's investments, changes in mortgage default rates and prepayment rates, the Company's ability to borrow to finance its assets, changes in government regulations affecting the Company's business, the Company's ability to maintain its exclusion from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940; the Company's ability to qualify and maintain its qualification as a real estate investment trust, or "REIT"; and other changes in market conditions and economic trends, including changes resulting from the ongoing spread and economic effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and associated responses to the pandemic. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described under Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, which can be accessed through the Company's website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied may be described from time to time in reports the Company's files with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three-Month Period Ended

 

Six-Month
Period Ended
June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31,
2021

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

NET INTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

45,890

 

 

 

$

40,079

 

 

 

$

85,970

 

 

Interest expense

(11,166

)

 

 

(11,342

)

 

 

(22,508

)

 

Total net interest income

34,724

 

 

 

28,737

 

 

 

63,462

 

 

Other Income (Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

Realized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net

(2,009

)

 

 

4,276

 

 

 

2,268

 

 

Realized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net

425

 

 

 

5,795

 

 

 

6,220

 

 

Realized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net

(74

)

 

 

61

 

 

 

(13

)

 

Unrealized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net

10,000

 

 

 

(1,781

)

 

 

8,218

 

 

Unrealized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net

(5,683

)

 

 

10,711

 

 

 

5,028

 

 

Unrealized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net

(1,314

)

 

 

(792

)

 

 

(2,107

)

 

Other, net

4,363

 

 

 

1,960

 

 

 

6,323

 

 

Total other income (loss)

5,708

 

 

 

20,230

 

 

 

25,937

 

 

EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

Base management fee to affiliate (Net of fee rebates of $195, $194 and $389, respectively)

3,355

 

 

 

3,277

 

 

 

6,633

 

 

Incentive fee to affiliate

7,157

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,157

 

 

Investment related expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Servicing expense

974

 

 

 

986

 

 

 

1,960

 

 

Debt issuance costs related to Other secured borrowings, at fair value

2,039

 

 

 

1,665

 

 

 

3,704

 

 

Other

1,818

 

 

 

2,204

 

 

 

4,022

 

 

Professional fees

1,037

 

 

 

1,198

 

 

 

2,235

 

 

Compensation expense

1,412

 

 

 

1,420

 

 

 

2,831

 

 

Other expenses

1,633

 

 

 

1,579

 

 

 

3,212

 

 

Total expenses

19,425

 

 

 

12,329

 

 

 

31,754

 

 

Net Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Earnings from Investments in Unconsolidated Entities

21,007

 

 

 

36,638

 

 

 

57,645

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,140

 

 

 

2,017

 

 

 

5,157

 

 

Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities

18,602

 

 

 

6,635

 

 

 

25,237

 

 

Net Income (Loss)

36,469

 

 

 

41,256

 

 

 

77,725

 

 

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

1,874

 

 

 

1,459

 

 

 

3,333

 

 

Dividends on Preferred Stock

1,940

 

 

 

1,941

 

 

 

3,881

 

 

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

32,655

 

 

 

$

37,856

 

 

 

$

70,511

 

 

Net Income (Loss) per Common Share:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted

$

0.75

 

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

 

$

1.61

 

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding

43,782

 

 

 

43,782

 

 

 

43,782

 

 

Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units outstanding

44,460

 

 

 

44,448

 

 

 

44,454

 

 

ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

As of

(In thousands, except share amounts)

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

December 31,
2020(1)

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

134,695

 

 

 

$

149,350

 

 

 

$

111,647

 

 

Restricted cash

175

 

 

 

175

 

 

 

175

 

 

Securities, at fair value

1,860,990

 

 

 

1,909,127

 

 

 

1,514,185

 

 

Loans, at fair value

1,742,701

 

 

 

1,582,516

 

 

 

1,453,480

 

 

Investments in unconsolidated entities, at fair value

178,979

 

 

 

147,684

 

 

 

141,620

 

 

Real estate owned

35,295

 

 

 

35,557

 

 

 

23,598

 

 

Financial derivatives–assets, at fair value

13,028

 

 

 

23,082

 

 

 

15,479

 

 

Reverse repurchase agreements

160,412

 

 

 

96,783

 

 

 

38,640

 

 

Due from brokers

76,396

 

 

 

91,814

 

 

 

63,147

 

 

Investment related receivables

75,781

 

 

 

67,338

 

 

 

49,317

 

 

Other assets

4,229

 

 

 

3,499

 

 

 

2,575

 

 

Total Assets

$

4,282,681

 

 

 

$

4,106,925

 

 

 

$

3,413,863

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

Securities sold short, at fair value

$

145,374

 

 

 

$

96,398

 

 

 

$

38,642

 

 

Repurchase agreements

1,916,749

 

 

 

1,909,511

 

 

 

1,496,931

 

 

Financial derivatives–liabilities, at fair value

14,171

 

 

 

19,438

 

 

 

24,553

 

 

Due to brokers

2,130

 

 

 

5,337

 

 

 

5,059

 

 

Investment related payables

29,457

 

 

 

40,836

 

 

 

4,754

 

 

Other secured borrowings

86,374

 

 

 

64,506

 

 

 

51,062

 

 

Other secured borrowings, at fair value

1,003,037

 

 

 

911,256

 

 

 

754,921

 

 

Senior notes, net

85,693

 

 

 

85,627

 

 

 

85,561

 

 

Base management fee payable to affiliate

3,355

 

 

 

3,277

 

 

 

3,178

 

 

Incentive fee payable to affiliate

7,157

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividend payable

7,963

 

 

 

5,740

 

 

 

5,738

 

 

Interest payable

3,000

 

 

 

1,915

 

 

 

3,233

 

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

23,117

 

 

 

19,708

 

 

 

18,659

 

 

Total Liabilities

3,327,577

 

 

 

3,163,549

 

 

 

2,492,291

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized;

6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable; 4,600,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($115,000 liquidation preference)

111,034

 

 

 

111,034

 

 

 

111,034

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized;

(43,781,684, 43,781,684, and 43,781,684 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)

44

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

44

 

 

Additional paid-in-capital

915,817

 

 

 

915,577

 

 

 

915,658

 

 

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(103,409

)

 

 

(116,799

)

 

 

(141,521

)

 

Total Stockholders' Equity

923,486

 

 

 

909,856

 

 

 

885,215

 

 

Non-controlling interests

31,618

 

 

 

33,520

 

 

 

36,357

 

 

Total Equity

955,104

 

 

 

943,376

 

 

 

921,572

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

4,282,681

 

 

 

$

4,106,925

 

 

 

$

3,413,863

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL PER SHARE INFORMATION:

 

 

 

 

 

Book Value Per Common Share(2)

$

18.47

 

 

 

$

18.16

 

 

 

$

17.59

 

 

(1)

Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2020.

(2)

Based on total stockholders' equity less the aggregate liquidation preference of the Company's preferred stock outstanding.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Core Earnings

The Company calculates Core Earnings as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) as adjusted for: (i) realized and unrealized gain (loss) on securities and loans, REO, financial derivatives (excluding periodic settlements on interest rate swaps), other secured borrowings, at fair value, and foreign currency transactions; (ii) incentive fee to affiliate; (iii) Catch-up Premium Amortization Adjustment (as defined below); (iv) non-cash equity compensation expense; (v) provision for income taxes; and (vi) certain other income or loss items that are of a non-recurring nature. For certain investments in unconsolidated entities, the Company includes the relevant components of net operating income in Core Earnings. The Catch-up Premium Amortization Adjustment is a quarterly adjustment to premium amortization triggered by changes in actual and projected prepayments on the Company's Agency RMBS (accompanied by a corresponding offsetting adjustment to realized and unrealized gains and losses). The adjustment is calculated as of the beginning of each quarter based on the Company's then-current assumptions about cashflows and prepayments, and can vary significantly from quarter to quarter.

Core Earnings is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that the presentation of Core Earnings provides a consistent measure of operating performance by excluding the impact of gains and losses and other adjustments listed above from operating results. The Company believes that Core Earnings provides information useful to investors because it is a metric that the Company uses to assess its performance and to evaluate the effective net yield provided by its portfolio. In addition, the Company believes that presenting Core Earnings enables its investors to measure, evaluate, and compare its operating performance to that of its peers. However, because Core Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial results and differs from net income (loss) computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered supplementary to, and not as a substitute for, net income (loss) computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following table reconciles, for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, the Company's Core Earnings to the line on the Company's Consolidated Statement of Operations entitled Net Income (Loss), which the Company believes is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

 

 

Three-Month Period Ended

 

Six-Month
Period Ended
June 30, 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

Net Income (Loss)

 

$

36,469

 

 

 

$

41,256

 

 

 

$

77,725

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

3,140

 

 

 

2,017

 

 

 

5,157

 

 

Net income (loss) before income tax expense

 

39,609

 

 

 

43,273

 

 

 

82,882

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized (gains) losses on securities and loans, net

 

2,009

 

 

 

(4,276

)

 

 

(2,268

)

 

Realized (gains) losses on financial derivatives, net

 

(425

)

 

 

(5,795

)

 

 

(6,220

)

 

Realized (gains) losses on real estate owned, net

 

74

 

 

 

(61

)

 

 

13

 

 

Unrealized (gains) losses on securities and loans, net

 

(10,000

)

 

 

1,781

 

 

 

(8,218

)

 

Unrealized (gains) losses on financial derivatives, net

 

5,683

 

 

 

(10,711

)

 

 

(5,028

)

 

Unrealized (gains) losses on real estate owned, net

 

1,314

 

 

 

792

 

 

 

2,107

 

 

Other realized and unrealized (gains) losses, net(1)

 

(2,166

)

 

 

(602

)

 

 

(2,768

)

 

Net realized gains (losses) on periodic settlements of interest rate swaps

 

77

 

 

 

(816

)

 

 

(739

)

 

Net unrealized gains (losses) on accrued periodic settlements of interest rate

swaps

 

(709

)

 

 

410

 

 

 

(299

)

 

Incentive fee to affiliate

 

7,157

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,157

 

 

Non-cash equity compensation expense

 

244

 

 

 

229

 

 

 

473

 

 

Negative (positive) component of interest income represented by Catch-up Premium Amortization Adjustment

 

(3,041

)

 

 

87

 

 

 

(2,954

)

 

Debt issuance costs related to Other secured borrowings, at fair value

 

2,039

 

 

 

1,665

 

 

 

3,704

 

 

Non-recurring expenses

 

248

 

 

 

 

 

 

248

 

 

(Earnings) losses from investments in unconsolidated entities(2)

 

(16,313

)

 

 

(4,178

)

 

 

(20,491

)

 

Total Core Earnings

 

$

25,800

 

 

 

$

21,798

 

 

 

$

47,599

 

 

Dividends on preferred stock

 

1,940

 

 

 

1,941

 

 

 

3,881

 

 

Core Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

 

1,609

 

 

 

1,045

 

 

 

2,655

 

 

Core Earnings Attributable to Common Stockholders

 

$

22,251

 

 

 

$

18,812

 

 

 

$

41,063

 

 

Core Earnings Attributable to Common Stockholders, per share

 

$

0.51

 

 

 

$

0.43

 

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

(1)

Includes realized and unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency and unrealized gain (loss) on other secured borrowings, at fair value, included in Other, net, on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.

(2)

Adjustment represents, for certain investments in unconsolidated entities, the net realized and unrealized gains and losses of the underlying investments of such entities.

 

Ellington Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ellington Financial Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Highlights Net income of $32.7 million, or $0.75 per common share. Core Earnings1 of $22.3 million, or $0.51 per share. Book …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
PAYPAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PayPal Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of PayPal Stockholders ...
Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP) for the ...
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a BP / 7-Eleven Property for $3.7 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21Ellington Financial Declares Monthly Common Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Ellington Financial Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings, Conference Call, and Investor Presentation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as of June 30, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Ellington Financial Declares Common and Preferred Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Ellington Financial Inc. Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten