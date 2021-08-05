Ellington Financial Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

"Ellington Financial continued its strong performance during the second quarter, increasing Core Earnings per share another 19% sequentially, generating an annualized economic return of 18%, and raising the monthly dividend twice," said Laurence Penn, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Driven by our strong performance and earnings growth, we have now raised our monthly dividend a full 50% this year, to its current level of $0.15 per share.

"Our loan origination businesses again drove earnings this past quarter. In the non-QM space, LendSure had another record quarter for origination volume, while Longbridge continued to deliver tremendous results in the reverse mortgage space. We also closed on our second non-QM securitization of the year, and had excellent performance across our short-duration loan portfolios. Our results also reflect significant contributions from our CLO, CMBS, and non-Agency RMBS strategies. Finally, our Agency strategy only generated modest losses in what was a challenging quarter for Agency RMBS.

"Our loan portfolios steadily expanded during the second quarter, specifically non-QM, small-balance commercial mortgage, and residential transition loans. In addition, in the second quarter and through July we closed on two small but strategic equity investments in mortgage originators, thus further expanding and diversifying our loan sourcing channels. Finally, to support the continuing growth of our loan portfolios, we accessed the capital markets shortly after quarter end, raising approximately $113 million of common equity at around book value. This new capital should help drive additional growth of our portfolio and earnings per share."

Financial Results

The Company's total long credit portfolio3 increased by 5% in the second quarter, to $1.359 billion as of June 30, 2021. The quarter-over-quarter increase was driven by an increase in non-QM, small-balance commercial mortgage, and residential transition loan acquisitions, as well as by a new equity investment in a loan originator and appreciation of the Company's existing loan originator equity investments. These increases more than offset the collective impact of the non-QM loan securitization completed in June, loan payoffs and resolutions, and opportunistic sales of CLOs and non-Agency RMBS during the quarter.

The Company's total long Agency RMBS portfolio decreased slightly to $1.476 billion as of June 30, 2021.

The Company's debt-to-equity ratio was unchanged at 3.2:1 as of June 30, 2021 as compared to March 31, 2021, adjusting for unsettled purchases and sales, as total borrowings and total equity increased proportionally during the quarter. The Company's recourse debt-to-equity ratio, adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales, decreased slightly to 1.9:1 as of June 30, 2021, as compared to 2.0:1 at March 31, 2021. A larger portion of the Company's total borrowings were non-recourse as of June 30, 2021, as compared to the prior quarter end, primarily as a result of the non-QM securitization that was completed during the quarter.

During the second quarter, the Company's credit strategy generated total gross income of $55.3 million, or $1.25 per share, and its Agency strategy generated a total gross loss of $(1.2) million.

The Company benefited from strong performance in all of its primary credit strategies during the second quarter. Similar to the prior quarter, higher sequential net interest income4 and substantial net realized and unrealized gains drove results. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by larger small balance commercial mortgage, residential transition, and non-QM loan portfolios, as well as by lower financing costs. Net interest income also increased due to several small balance commercial asset resolutions that included the payment of past-due interest. The substantial net realized and unrealized gains occurred mainly in the Company's CMBS, CLO, non-Agency RMBS, and non-QM strategies, as well as the Company's equity investments in loan originators. Finally, the Company's credit hedges detracted from results, as credit yield spreads continued to tighten during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the Company's Agency strategy generated a small net loss for the quarter. In a reversal from the prior quarter, interest rates declined and the yield curve flattened. Faced with declining interest rates and continued elevated prepayment rates, along with concerns that the Federal Reserve will commence tapering its asset purchases in the coming months, Agency RMBS yield spreads widened, and most Agency RMBS significantly underperformed comparable US Treasuries and interest rate swaps on a total return basis. Higher-coupon Agency RMBS particularly underperformed. The Company had a small net loss in the strategy as net realized and unrealized losses on specified pools, interest rates swaps, U.S. Treasury securities, and futures exceeded net interest income on RMBS and net gains on TBA positions.

Average pay-ups on the Company's specified pools increased to 1.10% as of June 30, 2021, as compared to 1.02% as of March 31, 2021, driven by increases in projected prepayments as a result of declining mortgage rates. Pay-ups are price premiums for specified pools relative to their TBA counterparts.

During the quarter, the Company continued to hedge interest rate risk, primarily through the use of interest rate swaps, short positions in TBAs, U.S. Treasury securities, and futures. The size of the Company's short TBA position declined quarter over quarter relative to its other hedging instruments, as measured by 10-year equivalents5, as the duration of the TBA short positions declined more significantly than the duration of the Company's other hedging instruments, and as the Company covered a portion of its TBA short positions. In addition, the Company increased the size of its long TBA portfolio during the quarter. This long TBA portfolio continued to be concentrated in lower coupons, and performed well during the quarter.

_______________________________

1 Core Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Core Earnings" below for an explanation regarding the calculation of Core Earnings. 2 Excludes repo borrowings at certain unconsolidated entities that are recourse to us. Including such borrowings, the Company's debt-to-equity ratio based on total recourse borrowings was 2.0:1 as of June 30, 2021. 3 Includes REO at the lower of cost or fair value. Excludes hedges and other derivative positions, as well as tranches of the Company's consolidated non-QM securitization trusts that were sold to third parties, but that are consolidated for U.S. GAAP reporting purposes. Including such tranches, the Company's total long credit portfolio was $2.342 billion as of June 30, 2021. 4 Excludes any interest income and interest expense items from Interest rate hedges, net and Credit hedges and other activities, net. 5 Ten-year equivalents for a group of positions represent the amount of 10-year U.S. Treasury securities that would be expected to experience a similar change in market value under a standard parallel move in interest rates.

The following tables summarize the Company's investment portfolio holdings as of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021:

Credit Portfolio(1)

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 ($ in thousands) Fair Value % of Total

Long Credit

Portfolio Fair Value % of Total

Long Credit

Portfolio Dollar Denominated: CLOs(2) $ 69,053 2.9 % $ 104,201 4.8 % CMBS 45,872 2.0 % 45,073 2.1 % Commercial mortgage loans and REO(3)(4) 316,010 13.5 % 308,368 14.1 % Consumer loans and ABS backed by consumer loans(2) 138,471 5.9 % 134,441 6.1 % Corporate debt and equity and corporate loans 27,939 1.2 % 22,840 1.0 % Debt and equity investments in loan origination entities 106,159 4.5 % 82,482 3.8 % Non-Agency RMBS 158,798 6.8 % 175,213 8.0 % Residential mortgage loans and REO(3) 1,447,202 61.8 % 1,282,450 58.6 % Non-Dollar Denominated: CLOs(2) 3,804 0.2 % 4,313 0.2 % Consumer loans and ABS backed by consumer loans 166 — % 224 — % Corporate debt and equity 26 — % 27 — % RMBS(5) 28,717 1.2 % 27,470 1.3 % Total Long Credit Portfolio $ 2,342,217 100.0 % $ 2,187,102 100.0 % Less: Non-retained tranches of consolidated securitization trusts 982,984 888,509 Total Long Credit Portfolio excluding non-retained tranches of consolidated securitization trusts $ 1,359,233 $ 1,298,593

(1) This information does not include U.S. Treasury securities, securities sold short, or financial derivatives. (2) Includes equity investments in securitization-related vehicles. (3) In accordance with U.S. GAAP, REO is not considered a financial instrument and as a result is included at the lower of cost or fair value. (4) Includes equity investments in unconsolidated entities holding small balance commercial mortgage loans and REO. (5) Includes an equity investment in an unconsolidated entity holding European RMBS.

Agency RMBS Portfolio

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 ($ in thousands) Fair Value % of Long Agency

Portfolio Fair Value % of Long Agency

Portfolio Long Agency RMBS: Fixed Rate $ 1,333,676 90.4 % $ 1,340,448 90.1 % Floating Rate 27,093 1.8 % 5,807 0.4 % Reverse Mortgages 75,934 5.1 % 92,476 6.2 % IOs 39,045 2.7 % 49,051 3.3 % Total Long Agency RMBS $ 1,475,748 100.0 % $ 1,487,782 100.0 %

The following table summarizes the Company's operating results for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and the six-month period ended June 30, 2021:

Three-

Month

Period

Ended

June 30,

2021 Per

Share Three-

Month

Period

Ended

March 31,

2021 Per

Share Six-Month

Period

Ended

June 30,

2021 Per

Share (In thousands, except per share amounts) Credit: Interest income and other income(1) $ 36,511 $ 0.82 $ 34,289 $ 0.77 $ 70,800 $ 1.59 Realized gain (loss), net 2,009 0.05 4,188 0.09 6,197 0.14 Unrealized gain (loss), net 12,791 0.29 17,575 0.40 30,366 0.68 Interest rate hedges, net(2) (1,202 ) (0.03 ) 1,727 0.04 525 0.01 Credit hedges and other activities, net(3) 1,303 0.03 1,085 0.02 2,388 0.06 Interest expense(4) (9,856 ) (0.22 ) (9,944 ) (0.22 ) (19,800 ) (0.44 ) Other investment related expenses (4,831 ) (0.11 ) (4,855 ) (0.11 ) (9,686 ) (0.22 ) Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities 18,602 0.42 6,635 0.15 25,237 0.57 Total Credit profit (loss) 55,327 1.25 50,700 1.14 106,027 2.39 Agency RMBS: Interest income 11,328 0.25 6,752 0.15 18,080 0.41 Realized gain (loss), net (3,982 ) (0.09 ) 2 — (3,980 ) (0.09 ) Unrealized gain (loss), net (2,815 ) (0.06 ) (21,974 ) (0.49 ) (24,789 ) (0.56 ) Interest rate hedges and other activities, net(2) (4,754 ) (0.11 ) 16,199 0.36 11,445 0.26 Interest expense(4) (939 ) (0.02 ) (939 ) (0.02 ) (1,878 ) (0.04 ) Total Agency RMBS profit (loss) (1,162 ) (0.03 ) 40 0.00 (1,122 ) (0.02 ) Total Credit and Agency RMBS profit (loss) 54,165 1.22 50,740 1.14 104,905 2.37 Other interest income (expense), net 38 — 7 — 45 — Income tax (expense) benefit (3,140 ) (0.07 ) (2,017 ) (0.05 ) (5,157 ) (0.12 ) Other expenses (7,437 ) (0.17 ) (7,474 ) (0.17 ) (14,911 ) (0.34 ) Net income (loss) (before incentive fee) 43,626 0.98 41,256 0.92 84,882 1.91 Incentive fee (7,157 ) (0.16 ) — — (7,157 ) (0.16 ) Net income (loss) $ 36,469 $ 0.82 $ 41,256 $ 0.92 $ 77,725 $ 1.75 Less: Dividends on preferred stock 1,940 0.04 1,941 0.04 3,881 0.09 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-participating non-controlling interests 1,369 0.03 882 0.02 2,251 0.05 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating non-controlling interests 33,160 0.75 38,433 0.86 71,593 1.61 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to participating non-controlling interests 505 577 1,082 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 32,655 $ 0.75 $ 37,856 $ 0.86 $ 70,511 $ 1.61 Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units(5) outstanding 44,460 44,448 44,454 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 43,782 43,782 43,782

(1) Other income primarily consists of rental income on real estate owned and loan origination fees. (2) Includes U.S. Treasury securities, if applicable. (3) Other activities include certain equity and other trading strategies and related hedges, and net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency. (4) Includes allocable portion of interest expense on the Company's Senior notes. (5) Convertible units include Operating Partnership units attributable to participating non-controlling interests.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 6, 2021, to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 876-9174 at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the conference ID EFCQ221. International callers should dial (785) 424-1669 and reference the same conference ID. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed via the "For Our Shareholders" section of the Company's web site at www.ellingtonfinancial.com. To listen to the live webcast, please visit www.ellingtonfinancial.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install necessary audio software. In connection with the release of these financial results, the Company also posted an investor presentation, that will accompany the conference call, on its website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com under "For Our Shareholders—Presentations."

A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available on Friday, August 6, 2021, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time through Friday, August 13, 2021 at approximately 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access this replay, please dial (888) 562-0859. International callers should dial (402) 220-7342. A replay of the conference call will also be archived on the Company's web site at www.ellingtonfinancial.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the Company's beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "would," "could," "goal," "objective," "will," "may," "seek," or similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include without limitation management's beliefs regarding the current economic and investment environment and the Company's ability to implement its investment and hedging strategies, performance of the Company's investment and hedging strategies, the Company's exposure to prepayment risk in its Agency portfolio, and statements regarding the drivers of the Company's returns. The Company's results can fluctuate from month to month and from quarter to quarter depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and/or are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates and the market value of the Company's investments, changes in mortgage default rates and prepayment rates, the Company's ability to borrow to finance its assets, changes in government regulations affecting the Company's business, the Company's ability to maintain its exclusion from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940; the Company's ability to qualify and maintain its qualification as a real estate investment trust, or "REIT"; and other changes in market conditions and economic trends, including changes resulting from the ongoing spread and economic effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and associated responses to the pandemic. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described under Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, which can be accessed through the Company's website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied may be described from time to time in reports the Company's files with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31,

2021 (In thousands, except per share amounts) NET INTEREST INCOME Interest income $ 45,890 $ 40,079 $ 85,970 Interest expense (11,166 ) (11,342 ) (22,508 ) Total net interest income 34,724 28,737 63,462 Other Income (Loss) Realized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net (2,009 ) 4,276 2,268 Realized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net 425 5,795 6,220 Realized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net (74 ) 61 (13 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net 10,000 (1,781 ) 8,218 Unrealized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net (5,683 ) 10,711 5,028 Unrealized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net (1,314 ) (792 ) (2,107 ) Other, net 4,363 1,960 6,323 Total other income (loss) 5,708 20,230 25,937 EXPENSES Base management fee to affiliate (Net of fee rebates of $195, $194 and $389, respectively) 3,355 3,277 6,633 Incentive fee to affiliate 7,157 — 7,157 Investment related expenses: Servicing expense 974 986 1,960 Debt issuance costs related to Other secured borrowings, at fair value 2,039 1,665 3,704 Other 1,818 2,204 4,022 Professional fees 1,037 1,198 2,235 Compensation expense 1,412 1,420 2,831 Other expenses 1,633 1,579 3,212 Total expenses 19,425 12,329 31,754 Net Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Earnings from Investments in Unconsolidated Entities 21,007 36,638 57,645 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,140 2,017 5,157 Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities 18,602 6,635 25,237 Net Income (Loss) 36,469 41,256 77,725 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 1,874 1,459 3,333 Dividends on Preferred Stock 1,940 1,941 3,881 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 32,655 $ 37,856 $ 70,511 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: Basic and Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.86 $ 1.61 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 43,782 43,782 43,782 Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units outstanding 44,460 44,448 44,454

ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED) As of (In thousands, except share amounts) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31,

2020(1) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 134,695 $ 149,350 $ 111,647 Restricted cash 175 175 175 Securities, at fair value 1,860,990 1,909,127 1,514,185 Loans, at fair value 1,742,701 1,582,516 1,453,480 Investments in unconsolidated entities, at fair value 178,979 147,684 141,620 Real estate owned 35,295 35,557 23,598 Financial derivatives–assets, at fair value 13,028 23,082 15,479 Reverse repurchase agreements 160,412 96,783 38,640 Due from brokers 76,396 91,814 63,147 Investment related receivables 75,781 67,338 49,317 Other assets 4,229 3,499 2,575 Total Assets $ 4,282,681 $ 4,106,925 $ 3,413,863 LIABILITIES Securities sold short, at fair value $ 145,374 $ 96,398 $ 38,642 Repurchase agreements 1,916,749 1,909,511 1,496,931 Financial derivatives–liabilities, at fair value 14,171 19,438 24,553 Due to brokers 2,130 5,337 5,059 Investment related payables 29,457 40,836 4,754 Other secured borrowings 86,374 64,506 51,062 Other secured borrowings, at fair value 1,003,037 911,256 754,921 Senior notes, net 85,693 85,627 85,561 Base management fee payable to affiliate 3,355 3,277 3,178 Incentive fee payable to affiliate 7,157 — — Dividend payable 7,963 5,740 5,738 Interest payable 3,000 1,915 3,233 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 23,117 19,708 18,659 Total Liabilities 3,327,577 3,163,549 2,492,291 EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable; 4,600,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($115,000 liquidation preference) 111,034 111,034 111,034 Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; (43,781,684, 43,781,684, and 43,781,684 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 44 44 44 Additional paid-in-capital 915,817 915,577 915,658 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (103,409 ) (116,799 ) (141,521 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 923,486 909,856 885,215 Non-controlling interests 31,618 33,520 36,357 Total Equity 955,104 943,376 921,572 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 4,282,681 $ 4,106,925 $ 3,413,863 SUPPLEMENTAL PER SHARE INFORMATION: Book Value Per Common Share(2) $ 18.47 $ 18.16 $ 17.59

(1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2020. (2) Based on total stockholders' equity less the aggregate liquidation preference of the Company's preferred stock outstanding.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Core Earnings

The Company calculates Core Earnings as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) as adjusted for: (i) realized and unrealized gain (loss) on securities and loans, REO, financial derivatives (excluding periodic settlements on interest rate swaps), other secured borrowings, at fair value, and foreign currency transactions; (ii) incentive fee to affiliate; (iii) Catch-up Premium Amortization Adjustment (as defined below); (iv) non-cash equity compensation expense; (v) provision for income taxes; and (vi) certain other income or loss items that are of a non-recurring nature. For certain investments in unconsolidated entities, the Company includes the relevant components of net operating income in Core Earnings. The Catch-up Premium Amortization Adjustment is a quarterly adjustment to premium amortization triggered by changes in actual and projected prepayments on the Company's Agency RMBS (accompanied by a corresponding offsetting adjustment to realized and unrealized gains and losses). The adjustment is calculated as of the beginning of each quarter based on the Company's then-current assumptions about cashflows and prepayments, and can vary significantly from quarter to quarter.

Core Earnings is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that the presentation of Core Earnings provides a consistent measure of operating performance by excluding the impact of gains and losses and other adjustments listed above from operating results. The Company believes that Core Earnings provides information useful to investors because it is a metric that the Company uses to assess its performance and to evaluate the effective net yield provided by its portfolio. In addition, the Company believes that presenting Core Earnings enables its investors to measure, evaluate, and compare its operating performance to that of its peers. However, because Core Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial results and differs from net income (loss) computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered supplementary to, and not as a substitute for, net income (loss) computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following table reconciles, for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, the Company's Core Earnings to the line on the Company's Consolidated Statement of Operations entitled Net Income (Loss), which the Company believes is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Net Income (Loss) $ 36,469 $ 41,256 $ 77,725 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,140 2,017 5,157 Net income (loss) before income tax expense 39,609 43,273 82,882 Adjustments: Realized (gains) losses on securities and loans, net 2,009 (4,276 ) (2,268 ) Realized (gains) losses on financial derivatives, net (425 ) (5,795 ) (6,220 ) Realized (gains) losses on real estate owned, net 74 (61 ) 13 Unrealized (gains) losses on securities and loans, net (10,000 ) 1,781 (8,218 ) Unrealized (gains) losses on financial derivatives, net 5,683 (10,711 ) (5,028 ) Unrealized (gains) losses on real estate owned, net 1,314 792 2,107 Other realized and unrealized (gains) losses, net(1) (2,166 ) (602 ) (2,768 ) Net realized gains (losses) on periodic settlements of interest rate swaps 77 (816 ) (739 ) Net unrealized gains (losses) on accrued periodic settlements of interest rate swaps (709 ) 410 (299 ) Incentive fee to affiliate 7,157 — 7,157 Non-cash equity compensation expense 244 229 473 Negative (positive) component of interest income represented by Catch-up Premium Amortization Adjustment (3,041 ) 87 (2,954 ) Debt issuance costs related to Other secured borrowings, at fair value 2,039 1,665 3,704 Non-recurring expenses 248 — 248 (Earnings) losses from investments in unconsolidated entities(2) (16,313 ) (4,178 ) (20,491 ) Total Core Earnings $ 25,800 $ 21,798 $ 47,599 Dividends on preferred stock 1,940 1,941 3,881 Core Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 1,609 1,045 2,655 Core Earnings Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 22,251 $ 18,812 $ 41,063 Core Earnings Attributable to Common Stockholders, per share $ 0.51 $ 0.43 $ 0.94

(1) Includes realized and unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency and unrealized gain (loss) on other secured borrowings, at fair value, included in Other, net, on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. (2) Adjustment represents, for certain investments in unconsolidated entities, the net realized and unrealized gains and losses of the underlying investments of such entities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805006066/en/