checkAd

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 22:10  |  14   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (“Amalgamated” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AMAL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular dividend to common stockholders of $0.08 per share, payable by the Company on September 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 18, 2021. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to stockholders will be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Amalgamated Financial Corp.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation. As of June 30, 2021, our total assets were $6.6 billion, total net loans were $3.1 billion, and total deposits were $5.9 billion. Additionally, as of June 30, 2021, our trust business held $39.2 billion in assets under custody and $16.6 billion in assets under management.

Investor Contact:
Jamie Lillis
Solebury Trout
shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com
800-895-4172

Source: Amalgamated Financial Corp.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Amalgamated Financial Corp. (“Amalgamated” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AMAL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular dividend to common stockholders of $0.08 per share, payable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
FLYHT Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
Asante Gold Raises C$80 Million at C$0.70 Per Share to Finance the Acquisition of the Bibiani Mine
Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Exagen Appoints Ana Hooker to Board of Directors
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board