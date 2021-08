Veeco Announces Participation in Oppenheimer Technology Internet & Communications Conference

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer Technology Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT. This presentation, in fireside chat form, will be broadcast live and can be accessed via the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com . A webcast replay will be made available on the website for a minimum of two weeks following the original date. Veeco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Oppenheimer representative to secure a meeting time.



Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .