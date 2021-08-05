checkAd

Trupanion Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

SEATTLE, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Q2 was another great quarter with net pet growth up 60% year-over-year, led by exceptionally strong retention rates,” said Darryl Rawlings, founder and chief executive officer of Trupanion.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $168.3 million, an increase of 43% compared to the second quarter of 2020.
  • Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,024,226 at June 30, 2021, an increase of 38% over the second quarter of 2020.
  • Subscription business revenue was $120.4 million, an increase of 30% compared to the second quarter of 2020 (27% on a constant currency basis).
  • Subscription enrolled pets was 643,395 at June 30, 2021, an increase of 22% over the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net loss was $(9.2) million, or $(0.23) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Net loss per share was impacted by $0.11 due to an increase in stock-based compensation and by $0.04 due to an increase in depreciation and amortization when compared to the prior year period. The remaining year-over-year change in earnings per share primarily reflects our accelerated growth and associated acquisition spend in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Operating cash flow was $(2.2) million and free cash flow was $(5.1) million in the second quarter of 2021. This compared to operating cash flow of $4.9 million and free cash flow of $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.

First Half 2021 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $322.9 million, an increase of 41% compared to the first half of 2020.
  • Subscription business revenue was $233.7 million, an increase of 28% compared to the first half of 2020.
  • Net loss was $(21.7) million, or $(0.54) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, in the first half of 2020. Net loss per share was impacted by $0.28 due to an increase in stock-based compensation and by $0.08 due to an increase in depreciation and amortization when compared to the prior year period. The remaining year-over-year change in earnings per share primarily reflects our accelerated growth and associated acquisition spend in the first half of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.9) million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $7.5 million in the first half of 2020.
  • Operating cash flow was $(3.9) million and free cash flow was $(9.7) million in the first half of 2021. This compared to operating cash flow of $7.8 million and free cash flow of $4.5 million in the first half of 2020.

Revenue by Quarter

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8ab25510-5602-42d8-9f42- ...

Conference Call
Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its second quarter 2021 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (United States) or 1-201-689-8560 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13720129.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 600,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its proprietary software, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in minutes at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, implement its alliance with Aflac and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets sales and marketing expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s sales and marketing expenses. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
  (unaudited)
Revenue:              
Subscription business $ 120,373       $ 92,453       $ 233,665       $ 181,937    
Other business 47,887       25,467       89,280       47,284    
Total revenue 168,260       117,920       322,945       229,221    
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription business(1) 99,746       74,594       195,283       148,016    
Other business 43,969       23,459       82,017       43,486    
Total cost of revenue(2) 143,715       98,053       277,300       191,502    
Operating expenses:              
Technology and development(1) 4,079       2,293       7,810       4,413    
General and administrative(1) 7,435       5,073       14,651       9,933    
Sales and marketing(1) 19,390       9,242       39,094       19,684    
Depreciation and amortization(3) 3,158       1,723       6,251       3,104    
Total operating expenses 34,062       18,331       67,806       37,134    
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture 5       (27 )     (80 )     (86 )  
Operating income (loss) (9,512 )     1,509       (22,241 )     499    
Interest expense 3       341       1       720    
Other income, net (99 )     (202 )     (161 )     (484 )  
Gain (loss) before income taxes (9,416 )     1,370       (22,081 )     263    
Income tax expense (benefit) (195 )     17       (412 )     43    
Net income (loss) $ (9,221 )     $ 1,353       $ (21,669 )     $ 220    
               
Net income (loss) per share:              
Basic $ (0.23 )     $ 0.04       $ (0.54 )     $ 0.01    
Diluted $ (0.23 )     $ 0.04       $ (0.54 )     $ 0.01    
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:              
Basic 40,142,872       35,143,592       39,922,885       35,075,322    
Diluted 40,142,872       36,688,167       39,922,885       36,601,927    
               
(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:              
  Three Months Ended June 30,
   Six Months Ended June 30,
 
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Cost of revenue $ 1,224       $ 344       $ 4,458       $ 612    
Technology and development 800       133       1,464       233    
General and administrative 2,322       1,075       4,141       1,804    
Sales and marketing 2,181       675       4,912       1,231    
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 6,527       $ 2,227       $ 14,975       $ 3,880    
               
(2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows:
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Veterinary invoice expense $ 118,282       $ 82,049       $ 228,152       $ 161,689    
Other cost of revenue 25,433       16,004       49,148       29,813    
Total cost of revenue $ 143,715       $ 98,053       $ 277,300       $ 191,502    
               
(3)Depreciation and amortization expenses have been reclassified as a separate line item and prior period amounts have been reclassified from their original presentation to conform to the current period presentation. The Company has elected to present depreciation and amortization expenses as a separate line to better align with management's view of the Company's operating results.

 

Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
  June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
  (unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,332       $ 139,878    
Short-term investments 102,089       89,862    
Accounts and other receivables 139,966       99,065    
Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,535       8,222    
Total current assets 369,922       337,027    
Restricted cash 6,322       6,319    
Long-term investments, at fair value 6,226       5,566    
Property and equipment, net 74,405       72,602    
Intangible assets, net 25,120       27,134    
Other long-term assets 16,476       16,557    
Goodwill 33,495       33,045    
Total assets $ 531,966       $ 498,250    
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 4,863       $ 6,059    
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 22,530       22,864    
Reserve for veterinary invoices 35,856       28,929    
Deferred revenue 126,614       92,547    
Total current liabilities 189,863       150,399    
Deferred tax liabilities 4,259       4,705    
Other liabilities 3,639       3,207    
Total liabilities 197,761       158,311    
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 41,164,220 and 40,231,055 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021; 40,383,972 and 39,450,807 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020          
Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding          
Additional paid-in capital 453,950       439,007    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss 4,063       3,071    
Accumulated deficit (113,029 )     (91,360 )  
Treasury stock, at cost: 933,165 shares at June 30, 2021 and 933,165 shares at December 31, 2020 (10,779 )     (10,779 )  
Total stockholders’ equity 334,205       339,939    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 531,966       $ 498,250    

 

Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
  (unaudited)
Operating activities              
Net (loss) income $ (9,221 )     $ 1,353       $ (21,669 )     $ 220    
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization 3,158       1,723       6,251       3,104    
Stock-based compensation expense 6,527       2,227       14,975       3,880    
Other, net (315 )     29       (545 )     102    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts and other receivables (21,991 )     (14,405 )     (40,796 )     (26,102 )  
Prepaid expenses and other assets (761 )     (249 )     (2,092 )     (444 )  
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities (907 )     (806 )     (872 )     516    
Reserve for veterinary invoices 5,691       1,439       6,870       3,264    
Deferred revenue 15,632       13,539       33,956       23,234    
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,187 )     4,850       (3,922 )     7,774    
Investing activities              
Purchases of investment securities (31,216 )     (14,971 )     (43,373 )     (26,550 )  
Maturities of investment securities 20,102       15,704       30,580       20,804    
Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets (2,887 )     (1,743 )     (5,770 )     (3,239 )  
Other (33 )     98       (73 )     107    
Net cash used in investing activities (14,034 )     (912 )     (18,636 )     (8,878 )  
Financing activities              
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,120       1,108       2,358       1,667    
Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding (870 )     (120 )     (2,751 )     (441 )  
Borrowings from line of credit, net of financing fees       (9 )           3,735    
Repayments to line of credit       (2,500 )           (2,500 )  
Other financing                   (78 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 250       (1,521 )     (393 )     2,383    
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net 178       375       408       (434 )  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (15,793 )     2,792       (22,543 )     845    
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 139,447       28,621       146,197       30,568    
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 123,654       $ 31,413       $ 123,654       $ 31,413    

 

The following tables set forth our key operating metrics:
                               
  Six Months Ended
June 30,
                        
                         
  2021   2020                        
Total Business:                              
Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,024,226     744,727                          
Subscription Business:                              
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 643,395     529,400                          
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 63.34     $ 59.19                          
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 681     $ 597                          
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 281     $ 222                          
Average monthly retention 98.72 %   98.66 %                        
                               
                               
  Three Months Ended
  June. 30,
2021 		  Mar. 31,
2021 		  Dec. 31,
2020 		  Sept. 30,
2020 		  Jun. 30,
2020 		  Mar. 31,
2020 		  Dec. 31,
2019 		  Sept. 30,
2019
Total Business:                              
Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,024,226     943,854     862,928     804,251     744,727     687,435     646,728     613,694  
Subscription Business:                              
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 643,395     609,835     577,957     552,909     529,400     508,480     494,026     479,427  
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 63.69     $ 62.97     $ 62.03     $ 60.87     $ 59.40     $ 58.96     $ 58.58     $ 58.12  
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 681     $ 684     $ 653     $ 615     $ 597     $ 535     $ 523     $ 511  
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 284     $ 279     $ 272     $ 261     $ 199     $ 247     $ 222     $ 208  
Average monthly retention 98.72 %   98.73 %   98.71 %   98.69 %   98.66 %   98.59 %   98.58 %   98.59 %

 

The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands):
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (2,187 )     $ 4,850       $ (3,922 )     $ 7,774    
Purchases of property and equipment (2,887 )     (1,743 )     (5,770 )     (3,239 )  
Free cash flow $ (5,074 )     $ 3,107       $ (9,692 )     $ 4,535    

 

The following table reflects the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages):
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
Veterinary invoice expense   $ 118,282       $ 82,049       $ 228,152       $ 161,689    
Excluding:                
Stock-based compensation expense   (672 )     (245 )     (2,971 )     (423 )  
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices   (31,029 )     (16,019 )     (57,173 )     (30,471 )  
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices   $ 86,581       $ 65,785       $ 168,008       $ 130,795    
% of subscription revenue   71.9%       71.2%       71.9%       71.9%    
                 
Other cost of revenue   $ 25,433       $ 16,004       $ 49,148       $ 29,813    
Excluding:                
Stock-based compensation expense   (552 )     (99 )     (1,487 )     (189 )  
Other business variable expenses   (12,940 )     (7,440 )     (24,844 )     (13,015 )  
Subscription variable expenses   $ 11,941       $ 8,465       $ 22,817       $ 16,609    
% of subscription revenue   9.9%       9.2%       9.8%       9.1%    
                 
Technology and development expense   $ 4,079       $ 2,293       $ 7,810       $ 4,413    
General and administrative expense   7,435       5,073       14,651       9,933    
Excluding:                
Stock-based compensation expense   (3,122 )     (1,208 )     (5,605 )     (2,037 )  
Development expenses1   (1,121 )           (1,942 )        
Business combination transaction costs2               (82 )        
Fixed expenses   $ 7,271       $ 6,158       $ 14,832       $ 12,309    
% of total revenue   4.3%       5.2%       4.6%       5.4%    
                 
Sales and marketing expense   $ 19,390       $ 9,242       $ 39,094       $ 19,684    
Excluding:                
Stock-based compensation expense   (2,181 )     (675 )     (4,912 )     (1,231 )  
Other business acquisition cost   (118 )     (191 )     (289 )     (354 )  
Subscription acquisition cost   $ 17,091       $ 8,376       $ 33,893       $ 18,099    
% of subscription revenue   14.2%       9.1%       14.5%       10.0%    
                 
Technology and development   $ 4,079       $ 2,293       $ 7,810       $ 4,413    
Excluding:                
Stock-based compensation expense   (800 )     (133 )     (1,464 )     (233 )  
Technology expenses   (2,158 )     (2,160 )     (4,404 )     (4,180 )  
Development expenses1   $ 1,121       $       $ 1,942       $    
% of total revenue   0.7%       %     0.6%       %  
                 
1As we enter the next phase of our growth, we expect to invest in initiatives that are pre-revenue, including adding new products and international expansion. These development expenses are costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. We view these activities as uses of our adjusted operating income separate from pet acquisition spend.
2These one-time expenses related to our acquisition of a software business, primarily related to legal and transaction costs incurred.

 

The following tables reflect the reconciliation of acquisition cost and net acquisition cost to sales and marketing expense (in thousands):
                               
  Six Months Ended
June 30,
                        
                         
  2021   2020                        
Sales and marketing expenses $ 39,094       $ 19,684                            
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense (4,912 )     (1,231 )                          
Acquisition cost 34,182       18,453                            
Net of:                              
Sign-up fee revenue (2,524 )     (1,546 )                          
Other business segment sales and marketing expense (289 )     (354 )                          
Net acquisition cost $ 31,369       $ 16,553                            
                               
  Three Months Ended
  June. 30,
2021 		  Mar. 31,
2021 		  Dec. 31,
2020 		  Sept. 30,
2020 		  Jun. 30,
2020 		  Mar. 31,
2020 		  Dec. 31,
2019 		  Sept. 30,
2019
Sales and marketing expenses $ 19,390       $ 19,704       $ 14,809       $ 13,344       $ 9,242       $ 10,442       $ 9,212       $ 9,255    
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense (2,181 )     (2,731 )     (801 )     (741 )     (675 )     (556 )     (547 )     (577 )  
Acquisition cost 17,209       16,973       14,008       12,603       8,567       9,886       8,665       8,678    
Net of:                              
Sign-up fee revenue (1,260 )     (1,264 )     (919 )     (827 )     (781 )     (765 )     (730 )     (790 )  
Other business segment sales and marketing expense (118 )     (171 )     (201 )     (265 )     (191 )     (163 )     (152 )     (94 )  
Net acquisition cost $ 15,831       $ 15,538       $ 12,888       $ 11,511       $ 7,595       $ 8,958       $ 7,783       $ 7,794    

 

The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands):
                               
  Six Months Ended June 30,

                        
                         
  2021   2020                        
Net (loss) income $ (21,669 )     $ 220                            
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense 14,975       3,880                            
Depreciation and amortization expense 6,251       3,104                            
Interest income (172 )     (471 )                          
Interest expense 1       720                            
Other non-operating expenses 3       96                            
Income tax (benefit) expense (412 )     43                            
Business combination transaction costs 82                                  
Loss (gain) from equity method investment 6       (117 )                          
Adjusted EBITDA $ (935 )     $ 7,475                            
                               
  Three Months Ended
  June. 30,
2021 		  Mar. 31,
2021 		  Dec. 31,
2020 		  Sept. 30,
2020 		  Jun. 30,
2020 		  Mar. 31,
2020 		  Dec. 31,
2019 		  Sept. 30,
2019
Net (loss) income $ (9,221 )     $ (12,448 )     $ (3,502 )     $ (2,558 )     $ 1,353       $ (1,133 )     $ 636       $ 782    
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense 6,527       8,448       2,602       2,430       2,227       1,653       1,771       1,845    
Depreciation and amortization expense 3,158       3,093       2,301       1,666       1,723       1,381       1,274       1,181    
Interest income (84 )     (88 )     (83 )     (74 )     (134 )     (337 )     (516 )     (411 )  
Interest expense 3       (2 )     337       324       341       379       375       340    
Other non-operating expenses 3             1       2       44       52       (22 )     122    
Income tax (benefit) expense (195 )     (217 )     44       26       17       26       157       18    
Business combination transaction costs       82       522                                  
Loss (gain) from equity method investment 6                         (117 )                    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 197       $ (1,132 )     $ 2,222       $ 1,816       $ 5,454       $ 2,021       $ 3,675       $ 3,877    
                               

Contacts:

Investors:
Laura Bainbridge, Vice President, Corporate Communications
206.607.1929
InvestorRelations@trupanion.com





