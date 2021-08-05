checkAd

ACM Research Enters Bevel Etch Market to Support Emerging Process Steps in 3D NAND, DRAM and Advanced Logic Manufacturing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021   

Wet process offers edge etch and clean to improve wafer yield with high throughput and low chemical consumption; First tool expected to ship during third quarter of 2021

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today announced the launch of its Bevel Etch product, which further expands ACM’s comprehensive offering of wet tools. The new product uses a wet etch method to remove various types of dielectric, metal and organic material films, as well as particulate contaminants on the wafer edge. This approach minimizes the impact of edge contamination for subsequent process steps, and improves chip manufacturing yield.

“During the chip manufacturing process, wafer edge peeling, particles and residue result in wafer edge yield loss, especially for 3D NAND, DRAM and advanced logic processes,” said David Wang, CEO of ACM Research. “We developed the ACM Bevel Etch product to reduce yield loss at the edge, which is becoming increasingly important to optimize overall process yields. This new product leverages ACM’s extensive wet processing expertise to deliver significant performance benefits compared to dry approaches, and consumes significantly reduced amounts of chemicals. In addition, with ACM’s proprietary technology, it can achieve more accurate and efficient wafer center alignment, which can enable it to deliver precise bevel etch that will enhance product yields and wafer throughput.”

ACM’s Bevel Etch product supports a range of device types and process steps for 3D NAND etch, DRAM and advanced logic processes.

Historically, manufacturers have used a dry bevel etch process to address edge film and contamination removal. The wet etch approach avoids the arcing and silicon damage risk from the dry process, while also offering variable wafer bevel etch/cut accuracy of 1-7mm, good uniformity of +/-0.1mm, controllable etch selectivity and low chemical consumption, for a lower total cost of ownership.

ACM’s Bevel Etch product first tool for high volume manufacturing is expected to be delivered to a Chinese logic manufacturer in the third quarter of 2021.

Contact ACM to learn more about the ACM’s Bevel Etch tool and supported applications.

About ACM Research, Inc.
ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a symbol, but that practice does not mean ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademark.


Media Contact: Company Contacts:
Jillian Carapella U.S.
Kiterocket Robert Metter
+1-646-402-2408 ACM Research, Inc.
jcarapella@kiterocket.com +1-503-367-9753
   
  Europe
  Sally-Ann Henry
  ACM Research, Inc.
  +43-660-7769721
   
  China
  Xi Wang
  ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc.
  +86-21-50808868
   
  Korea
  YY Kim
  ACM Research (Korea), Inc.
  +82-10-41415171
   
  Subsidiary Contacts:
  Singapore
  Adrian Ong
  +65-8813-1107
   
  Taiwan
  David Chang
  +886-921-999-884

 





