Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) (TSX: VWE.U) (TSX: VWE.WT.U) (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, today announced that the Company is participating in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The Company will be hosting a fireside chat which will begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings.



The fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay, and can be found on the “Events” section of Vintage Wine Estates’ Investor Relations website at https://www.vintagewineestates.com/investors