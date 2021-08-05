Altair Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“Altair had a strong second quarter 2021, with across-the-board success in multiple verticals, regions, and products, reflecting year on year software product revenue growth of 22%,” said James Scapa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altair. “Customers are investing to grow their businesses as we emerge from the pandemic, and Altair’s products, services, and business models are clearly resonating, gaining market awareness, and increasing market share.”

TROY, Mich., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence today released its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Once again we saw customer demand exceed expectations in the second quarter 2021, which enabled us to achieve results above the high end of our guidance range for the third consecutive quarter,” said Matt Brown, Chief Financial Officer of Altair. “The second quarter 2021 reflects solid execution on our strategy of driving strong organic topline revenue growth and profit expansion.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Software product revenue was $99.6 million compared to $81.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 21.7%

Total revenue was $119.9 million compared to $98.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 21.7%

Net loss was $13.6 million compared to a net loss of $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 33.5%. Diluted net loss per share was $0.18 based on 75.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net loss per share of $0.14 for the second quarter of 2020, based on 73.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.5 million compared to $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 65.2%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.9% compared to 5.8% for the second quarter of 2020

Non-GAAP net income was $5.6 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 86.8%. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.07 based on 83.4 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.04 for the second quarter of 2020, based on 80.7 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding

Free cash flow was $15.8 million, compared to $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 252.7%

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing the following guidance for the third quarter and full year 2021:

(in millions) Third Quarter 2021 Full Year 2021 Software Product Revenue $ 94.0 to $ 97.0 $ 434.0 to $ 440.0 Total Revenue $ 112.0 $ 115.0 $ 512.0 $ 518.0 Net Loss $ (22.8 ) $ (20.9 ) $ (31.6 ) $ (26.8 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 0.1 $ 1.6 $ 40.9 $ 44.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2.0 $ 4.0 $ 63.0 $ 68.0 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 43.0 $ 48.0 Free Cash Flow $ 34.0 $ 39.0

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Free Cash Flow.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, non-cash interest expense, other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release, and the impact of non-GAAP tax rate to income tax expense, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate from period to period.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares includes total outstanding shares plus outstanding equity awards under the Company’s equity award plans.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair



Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the third quarter and full year 2021, our statements regarding our expectation for 2021, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (In thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 260,098 $ 241,221 Accounts receivable, net 91,570 117,878 Income tax receivable 7,949 6,736 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,030 21,100 Total current assets 382,647 386,935 Property and equipment, net 39,610 36,332 Operating lease right of use assets 33,395 33,526 Goodwill 262,963 264,481 Other intangible assets, net 66,637 76,114 Deferred tax assets 8,265 7,125 Other long-term assets 26,699 25,389 TOTAL ASSETS $ 820,216 $ 829,902 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 29,962 Accounts payable 6,515 8,594 Accrued compensation and benefits 35,846 34,772 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10,770 10,331 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 27,810 31,404 Deferred revenue 81,343 85,691 Convertible senior notes, net 193,926 — Total current liabilities 356,210 200,754 Convertible senior notes, net — 188,300 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 23,785 24,323 Deferred revenue, non-current 7,236 9,388 Other long-term liabilities 32,856 27,767 TOTAL LIABILITIES 420,087 450,532 Commitments and contingencies MEZZANINE EQUITY 784 784 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value) Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 46,392

and 44,216 shares as of June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively 4 4 Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 29,091

and 30,111 shares as of June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 495,824 474,669 Accumulated deficit (92,581 ) (93,293 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,905 ) (2,797 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 399,345 378,586 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 820,216 $ 829,902

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue License $ 66,632 $ 51,018 $ 163,027 $ 128,561 Maintenance and other services 32,926 30,815 66,072 61,715 Total software 99,558 81,833 229,099 190,276 Software related services 7,481 5,444 15,579 12,378 Total software and related services 107,039 87,277 244,678 202,654 Client engineering services 10,268 9,640 20,945 23,518 Other 2,605 1,644 4,452 3,852 Total revenue 119,912 98,561 270,075 230,024 Cost of revenue License 3,617 2,851 9,012 8,374 Maintenance and other services 12,043 8,502 23,598 18,957 Total software * 15,660 11,353 32,610 27,331 Software related services 5,731 4,656 11,853 10,145 Total software and related services 21,391 16,009 44,463 37,476 Client engineering services 8,293 7,789 17,181 19,107 Other 2,262 1,283 3,724 2,995 Total cost of revenue 31,946 25,081 65,368 59,578 Gross profit 87,966 73,480 204,707 170,446 Operating expenses: Research and development * 38,757 28,970 77,033 60,437 Sales and marketing * 31,909 25,806 63,979 53,905 General and administrative * 21,861 20,248 45,787 42,594 Amortization of intangible assets 4,615 3,692 9,492 7,532 Other operating income, net (585 ) (944 ) (1,202 ) (1,835 ) Total operating expenses 96,557 77,772 195,089 162,633 Operating (loss) income (8,591 ) (4,292 ) 9,618 7,813 Interest expense 2,988 2,843 5,961 5,656 Other expense (income), net 708 320 1,543 (1,070 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (12,287 ) (7,455 ) 2,114 3,227 Income tax expense 1,361 2,768 1,402 7,420 Net (loss) income $ (13,648 ) $ (10,223 ) $ 712 $ (4,193 ) (Loss) income per share: Net (loss) income per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic $ (0.18 ) $ (0.14 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) Net (loss) income per share attributable to common

stockholders, diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.14 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average number of shares used in computing

net (loss) income per share, basic 75,263 72,999 74,959 72,811 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

net (loss) income per share, diluted 75,263 72,999 79,851 72,811

* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue – software $ 1,222 $ 552 $ 2,380 $ 918 Research and development 4,143 1,830 7,329 3,258 Sales and marketing 3,659 1,273 7,127 2,000 General and administrative 1,624 879 3,460 1,529 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 10,648 $ 4,534 $ 20,296 $ 7,705

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 712 $ (4,193 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,180 11,293 Provision for credit loss 205 589 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,631 5,342 Stock-based compensation expense 20,296 7,705 Deferred income taxes (1 ) (5,961 ) Other, net 34 3 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 24,852 23,264 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,367 ) 1,817 Other long-term assets (5,067 ) (960 ) Accounts payable (967 ) (3,841 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 1,548 497 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 2,999 161 Deferred revenue (5,333 ) (2,315 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 54,722 33,401 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (5,391 ) (2,530 ) Payments for acquisition of developed technology (344 ) (433 ) Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (2,270 ) Other investing activities, net (45 ) 142 Net cash used in investing activities (5,780 ) (5,091 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on revolving commitment (30,000 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 885 477 Other financing activities (206 ) (210 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (29,321 ) 267 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (847 ) (1,148 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 18,774 27,429 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 241,547 223,497 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 260,321 $ 250,926 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow: Interest paid $ 339 $ 306 Income taxes paid $ 3,744 $ 9,491 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Finance leases $ — $ 100 Property and equipment in accounts payable, other current liabilities

and other liabilities $ 631 $ 343

Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted, to net income and net income per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income $ (13,648 ) $ (10,223 ) $ 712 $ (4,193 ) Stock-based compensation expense 10,648 4,534 20,296 7,705 Amortization of intangible assets 4,615 3,692 9,492 7,532 Non-cash interest expense 2,837 2,689 5,637 5,337 Restructuring expense 1,732 — 5,078 — Special adjustments and other — 578 — 578 Impact of non-GAAP tax rate (601 ) 1,718 (9,678 ) 1,081 Non-GAAP net income $ 5,583 $ 2,988 $ 31,537 $ 18,040 Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.14 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.38 $ 0.22 GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 75,263 72,999 79,851 72,811 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 83,400 80,700 83,400 80,700

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income $ (13,648 ) $ (10,223 ) $ 712 $ (4,193 ) Income tax expense 1,361 2,768 1,402 7,420 Stock-based compensation expense 10,648 4,534 20,296 7,705 Interest expense 2,988 2,843 5,961 5,656 Depreciation and amortization 6,494 5,633 13,180 11,293 Restructuring expense 1,732 — 5,078 — Special adjustments, interest income and other (79 ) 194 (173 ) (460 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,496 $ 5,749 $ 46,456 $ 27,421

The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 18,151 $ 5,365 $ 54,722 $ 33,401 Capital expenditures (2,352 ) (886 ) (5,391 ) (2,530 ) Free cash flow $ 15,799 $ 4,479 $ 49,331 $ 30,871

Business Outlook

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ending

September 30, 2021 Year Ending

December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net loss $ (22,800 ) $ (20,900 ) $ (31,600 ) $ (26,800 ) Stock-based compensation expense 11,700 11,700 43,700 43,700 Amortization of intangible assets 4,500 4,500 17,600 17,600 Non-cash interest expense 2,900 2,900 11,400 11,400 Restructuring expense 500 500 5,600 5,600 Impact of non-GAAP tax rate 3,300 2,900 (5,800 ) (6,900 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 100 $ 1,600 $ 40,900 $ 44,600

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ending

September 30, 2021 Year Ending

December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net loss $ (22,800 ) $ (20,900 ) $ (31,600 ) $ (26,800 ) Income tax expense 3,300 3,400 8,600 8,800 Stock-based compensation expense 11,700 11,700 43,700 43,700 Interest expense 3,000 3,000 12,000 12,000 Depreciation and amortization 6,400 6,400 25,000 25,000 Restructuring expense 500 500 5,600 5,600 Special adjustments, interest income and other (100 ) (100 ) (300 ) (300 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,000 $ 4,000 $ 63,000 $ 68,000

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Free Cash Flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure: