Monster Beverage Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) today reported financial results for the three- and six-months ended June 30, 2021, including an update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company achieved record second quarter net sales. The Company continues to experience shortages in its aluminum can requirements in North America and Europe, given the Company’s volume growth and the current supply constraints in the aluminum can industry. The Company is also experiencing delays in procuring certain ingredients, both domestically and internationally. As a result, the Company has not been able to fully satisfy demand in the United States and EMEA in the 2021 second quarter. The Company has taken steps to source additional quantities of aluminum cans from the United States, South America and Asia, however, logistical issues, including shortages of shipping containers and port of entry congestion, could delay the ongoing international supply of aluminum cans.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $1.58 billion in cash and cash equivalents, $969.0 million in short-term investments and $91.0 million in long-term investments. Based on currently available information, the Company does not expect the COVID-19 pandemic to have a material impact on its liquidity.

Second Quarter Results

The adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s net sales was more pronounced in the comparative 2020 second quarter.

Net sales for the 2021 second quarter increased 33.6 percent to $1.46 billion, from $1.09 billion in the same period last year. Net changes in foreign currency exchange rates had a favorable impact on net sales for the 2021 second quarter of $38.6 million.

Net sales for the Company’s Monster Energy Drinks segment, which primarily includes the Company’s Monster Energy drinks and Reign Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, increased 33.0 percent to $1.37 billion for the 2021 second quarter, from $1.03 billion for the 2020 second quarter. Net changes in foreign currency exchange rates had a favorable impact on net sales for the Monster Energy Drinks segment of approximately $35.5 million for the 2021 second quarter.

Net sales for the Company’s Strategic Brands segment, which primarily includes the various energy drink brands acquired from The Coca-Cola Company, as well as the Company’s affordable energy brands, increased 45.9 percent to $86.9 million for the 2021 second quarter, from $59.6 million in the 2020 second quarter. Net changes in foreign currency exchange rates had a favorable impact on net sales for the Strategic Brands segment of approximately $3.1 million for the 2021 second quarter.

Net sales for the Company’s Other segment, which includes certain products of American Fruits and Flavors, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, sold to independent third-party customers (the “AFF Third-Party Products”), increased to $7.9 million for the 2021 second quarter, from $6.6 million in the 2020 second quarter.

Net sales to customers outside the United States increased 66.4 percent to $546.3 million in the 2021 second quarter, from $328.3 million in the 2020 second quarter. Such sales were approximately 37 percent of total net sales in the 2021 second quarter, compared with 30 percent in the 2020 second quarter.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales, for the 2021 second quarter was 57.2 percent, compared with 60.3 percent in the 2020 second quarter. The decrease in gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the 2021 second quarter was primarily the result of geographical sales mix and increased input costs (mainly increased raw material freight-in costs and aluminum can costs).

Operating expenses for the 2021 second quarter were $310.9 million, compared with $252.2 million in the 2020 second quarter. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses for the 2021 second quarter were 21.3 percent, compared with 23.1 percent in the 2020 second quarter. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to decreased expenditures in the comparative 2020 second quarter for sponsorships, endorsements, and other marketing activities, all largely a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in operating expenses for the 2021 second quarter was partially offset by $16.9 million due to the reversal of amounts previously accrued in connection with an intellectual property claim.

Distribution costs as a percentage of net sales were 4.4 percent for the 2021 second quarter, compared with 3.6 percent in the 2020 second quarter.

Selling expenses as a percentage of net sales for the 2021 second quarter were 9.0 percent, compared with 8.8 percent in the 2020 second quarter.

General and administrative expenses for the 2021 second quarter were $115.0 million, or 7.9 percent of net sales, compared with $116.8 million, or 10.7 percent of net sales, for the 2020 second quarter. Stock-based compensation was $17.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $16.1 million in the 2020 second quarter.

Operating income for the 2021 second quarter increased to $526.0 million, from $407.3 million in the 2020 second quarter.

The effective tax rate for the 2021 second quarter was 23.4 percent, compared with 23.2 percent in the 2020 second quarter.

Net income for the 2021 second quarter increased 29.7 percent to $403.8 million, from $311.4 million in the 2020 second quarter. Net income per diluted share for the 2021 second quarter increased 28.6 percent to $0.75, from $0.59 in the second quarter of 2020.

Rodney C. Sacks, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are pleased with our record financial results for the second quarter, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and particularly of the Delta variant.

“The energy drink category, and in particular our Monster Energy brand, continues to demonstrate sustained growth in most of our markets.

“In the second quarter of 2021, we continued to secure distribution in both our domestic and international markets for our products, including our new products introduced earlier this year. We are planning for additional launches during the second half of 2021,” Sacks added.

Vice Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer Hilton H. Schlosberg said: “The Company experienced challenges keeping up with demand in the second quarter in the United States and in EMEA, largely as a result of a shortage in aluminum cans. In order to satisfy increased demand, we have secured aluminum cans in excess of our contracted volumes from the United States, South America and Asia, with expected deliveries increasing sequentially during the latter half of the year. However, the shortage of shipping containers, as well as global port congestion may delay the arrival of imported cans. In addition, the Company has entered into supply agreements with two new aluminum can suppliers in the United States, which are expected to be operational in the 2021 fourth quarter.

“To meet such increased demand, we experienced freight inefficiencies in the United States and in EMEA, which resulted in increased costs of sales as well as increased operating expenses in the 2021 second quarter. We are continuing to experience increased input costs including from aluminum,” Schlosberg added.

2021 Six-Months Results

Net sales for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 increased 25.5 percent to $2.71 billion, from $2.16 billion in the comparable period last year. Net changes in foreign currency exchange rates had a favorable impact on net sales for the six-months ended June 30, 2021, of $47.9 million.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 was 57.4 percent, compared with 60.1 percent in the comparable period last year.

Operating expenses for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 were $611.7 million, compared with $524.4 million in the comparable period last year.

Operating income for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 increased to $940.1 million, from $772.3 million in the comparable period last year.

The effective tax rate was 23.5 percent for both the six-months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Net income for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 increased 21.8 percent to $719.0 million, from $590.2 million in the comparable period last year. Net income per diluted share for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 increased 21.9 percent to $1.34, from $1.10 in the comparable period last year.

Share Repurchase Program

No shares of the Company’s common stock were repurchased during the 2021 second quarter. As of August 5, 2021, approximately $441.5 million remained available for repurchase under the previously authorized repurchase program.

(tables below)

MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OTHER INFORMATION

FOR THE THREE- AND SIX-MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three-Months Ended Six-Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales¹ $ 1,461,934 $ 1,093,896 $ 2,705,751 $ 2,155,993 Cost of sales 625,096 434,427 1,153,976 859,329 Gross profit¹ 836,838 659,469 1,551,775 1,296,664 Gross profit as a percentage of net sales 57.2 % 60.3 % 57.4 % 60.1 % Operating expenses 310,863 252,205 611,652 524,412 Operating expenses as a percentage of net sales 21.3 % 23.1 % 22.6 % 24.3 % Operating income¹ 525,975 407,264 940,123 772,252 Operating income as a percentage of net sales 36.0 % 37.2 % 34.7 % 35.8 % Interest and other income (expense), net 872 (1,796 ) 111 (923 ) Income before provision for income taxes¹ 526,847 405,468 940,234 771,329 Provision for income taxes 123,085 94,099 221,278 181,125 Income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes 23.4 % 23.2 % 23.5 % 23.5 % Net income $ 403,762 $ 311,369 $ 718,956 $ 590,204 Net income as a percentage of net sales 27.6 % 28.5 % 26.6 % 27.4 % Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.59 $ 1.36 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.59 $ 1.34 $ 1.10 Weighted average number of shares of common stock and common stock equivalents: Basic 528,653 526,911 528,425 531,486 Diluted 535,557 531,191 535,324 535,897 Case sales (in thousands) (in 192-ounce case equivalents) 161,450 116,960 300,017 232,559 Average net sales per case2 $ 9.01 $ 9.30 $ 8.97 $ 9.22

1Includes $10.4 million and $10.5 million for the three-months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, related to the recognition of deferred revenue. Includes $20.9 million and $21.1 million for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, related to the recognition of deferred revenue.

2Excludes Other segment net sales of $7.9 million and $6.6 million for the three-months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, comprised of net sales of AFF Third-Party Products to independent third-party customers, as these sales do not have unit case equivalents. Excludes Other segment net sales of $13.6 million and $11.7 million for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, comprised of net sales of AFF Third-Party Products to independent third-party customers, as these sales do not have unit case equivalents.

MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

(In Thousands, Except Par Value) (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,584,239 $ 1,180,413 Short-term investments 968,952 881,354 Accounts receivable, net 909,169 666,012 Inventories 382,890 333,085 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 83,086 55,358 Prepaid income taxes 22,339 24,733 Total current assets 3,950,675 3,140,955 INVESTMENTS 91,033 44,291 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 309,178 314,656 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES, net 241,297 241,650 GOODWILL 1,331,643 1,331,643 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 1,058,323 1,059,046 OTHER ASSETS 89,394 70,475 Total Assets $ 7,071,543 $ 6,202,716 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 362,900 $ 296,800 Accrued liabilities 172,498 142,653 Accrued promotional allowances 227,414 186,658 Deferred revenue 46,656 45,429 Accrued compensation 46,770 55,015 Income taxes payable 31,289 23,433 Total current liabilities 887,527 749,988 DEFERRED REVENUE 252,056 264,436 OTHER LIABILITIES 26,462 27,432 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock - $0.005 par value; 1,250,000 shares authorized;

639,576 shares issued and 528,857 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021;

638,662 shares issued and 528,097 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 3,198 3,193 Additional paid-in capital 4,597,333 4,537,982 Retained earnings 7,151,030 6,432,074 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (16,822 ) 3,034 Common stock in treasury, at cost; 110,719 and 110,565 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (5,829,241 ) (5,815,423 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,905,498 5,160,860 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 7,071,543 $ 6,202,716

