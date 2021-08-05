Methode Electronics to Present at the J.P. Morgan Virtual Auto Conference

CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, LED lighting system and power distribution applications, will present at the J.P. Morgan Virtual Auto Conference on Thursday, August 12 at 4:00 p.m. EDT.



A simultaneous webcast can be accessed through the company’s website, www.methode.com, by selecting the Investors page. The webcast will also be archived on the same Investors page.