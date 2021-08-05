LPL Financial to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference

The virtual presentation takes place at 1:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible at investor.lpl.com , with a replay available on the website beginning two hours after the presentation. The replay will remain available through September 10.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that Chief Financial Officer Matt Audette will present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on August 11.

