ResMed Inc. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Note: A webcast of ResMed’s conference call will be available at 4:30 p.m. ET today at http://investor.resmed.com

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

All comparisons are to the prior year period

Revenue increased by 14% to $876.1 million; up 10% on a constant currency basis





Gross margin of 56.0%; non-GAAP gross margin contracted 260 bps to 57.3%





Income from operations increased 8%; non-GAAP operating profit up 7%





Diluted earnings per share of $1.33; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.35





Quarterly dividend increased by 8% to $0.42 per share



Full Year 2021 Highlights

All comparisons are to the prior year period

Revenue increased 8% to $3.2 billion; up 6% on a constant currency basis





Gross margin of 57.5%; non-GAAP gross margin contracted 70 bps to 59.1%





Income from operations increased 12%; non-GAAP operating profit up 12%





Diluted earnings per share of $3.24; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $5.33

“Our fourth quarter and full-year fiscal year 2021 results continue to demonstrate the strength and resiliency of our business,” said Mick Farrell, ResMed’s CEO. “During the quarter, we saw the ongoing recovery of core sleep apnea and COPD patient flow across our business, as healthcare systems continue to adopt new models of patient care. We faced some headwinds this quarter, as we annualized the $125 million in COVID-related ventilator sales from this period in 2020, and we saw some tailwinds from a competitor’s major quality issue that was announced during the quarter. The net result was strong revenue growth of 10% for our ResMed business in the June quarter. We finished the full fiscal year 2021 with 6% revenue growth year-over-year to $3.2 billion, with operating profit up 12% on a non-GAAP basis.

“At this time of incredible demand for ResMed products, we are doing everything we can to increase our manufacturing of sleep and respiratory care devices. Our global team is supporting patients, providers, and physicians with our priority to get products directly into the hands of patients who need therapy most. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to grow steadily through our fiscal year 2022 and to deliver for all our stakeholders. We’re driving accelerated adoption of digital health solutions in sleep apnea, COPD, and out-of-hospital care, accelerating our ResMed 2025 strategy. These digital health solutions provide efficiency and lower costs for providers and payers, as well as better quality-of-life and clinical outcomes for patients and physicians, and sustainable growth for all of our ResMed stakeholders.”

Financial Results and Operating Metrics

Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 % Change Constant Currency (A) Revenue $ 876.1 $ 770.3 14 % 10 % Gross margin (B) 56.0 % 58.3 % (4 ) Non-GAAP gross margin (B) 57.3 % 59.9 % (4 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses 181.5 165.4 10 4 Research and development expenses 59.9 52.5 14 9 Income from operations 241.6 223.2 8 Non-GAAP income from operations (B) 260.4 243.4 7 Net income 195.1 177.8 10 Non-GAAP net income (B) 198.4 193.3 3 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.33 $ 1.22 9 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $ 1.35 $ 1.33 2 Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 % Change Constant Currency (A) Revenue $ 3,196.8 $ 2,957.0 8 % 6 % Gross margin (B) 57.5 % 58.1 % (1 ) Non-GAAP gross margin (B) 59.1 % 59.8 % (1 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses 670.4 676.7 (1 ) (4 ) Research and development expenses 225.3 201.9 12 8 Income from operations 903.7 809.7 12 Non-GAAP income from operations (B) 993.8 890.9 12 Net income 474.5 621.7 (24 ) Non-GAAP net income (B) 780.6 692.8 13 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.24 $ 4.27 (24 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $ 5.33 $ 4.76 12





















































































(A) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency” basis, which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (B) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.

Discussion of Fourth Quarter Results

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

During the June quarter, we derived incremental respiratory care revenue from COVID-19 related demand of approximately $20.0 million whereas our prior year quarter included incremental revenue of approximately $125.0 million. Excluding the impact of the incremental respiratory care revenue associated with COVID-19, revenue increased by 29 percent on a constant currency basis.

Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding Software as a Service, grew by 18 percent, driven by increased demand for our sleep devices and masks, including recovery of core sleep patient flow that was previously impacted by COVID-19 and increased demand following a recent product recall by one of our competitors, partially offset by decreased COVID-19 related demand for our ventilators.

Revenue in Europe, Asia, and other markets grew by 2 percent on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by strong sales across our mask product portfolio, partially offset by lower device sales due to the incremental COVID-19 respiratory care revenue generated in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of the incremental respiratory care revenue associated with COVID-19, revenue increased by 35 percent on a constant currency basis.

Software as a Service revenue increased by 5 percent, due to continued growth in resupply service offerings and stabilizing patient flow in out-of-hospital care settings.

Gross margin decreased by 230 basis points and non-GAAP gross margin decreased by 260 basis points, mainly due to an unfavorable product mix, specifically a proportional increase in lower-margin Sleep devices, lower average selling prices, and unfavorable foreign currency movements.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 4 percent on a constant currency basis. SG&A expenses improved to 20.7 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 21.5 percent in the same period of the prior year. These changes in SG&A expenses were mainly due to increases in employee-related expenses, partially offset by a reduction in doubtful debt expenses.

Income from operations increased by 8 percent and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 7 percent.

Net income grew by 10 percent and diluted earnings per share grew by 9 percent. Non-GAAP net income grew by 3 percent and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share grew by 2 percent, predominantly attributable to strong sales.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $226.5 million, compared to net income in the current quarter of $195.1 million and non-GAAP net income of $198.4 million. During the quarter we paid $56.8 million in dividends.



Dividend program

The ResMed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share. The dividend will have a record date of August 19, 2021, payable on September 23, 2021. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of ResMed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be August 18, 2021, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. ResMed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow ResMed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from August 18, 2021, through August 19, 2021, inclusive.

Webcast details

ResMed will discuss its fourth quarter fiscal year 2021 results on its webcast at 1:30 p.m. U.S. Pacific Time today. The live webcast of the call can be accessed on ResMed’s Investor Relations website at investor.resmed.com. Please go to this section of the website and click on the icon for the “Q4 2021 Earnings Webcast” to register and listen to the live webcast. A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on the website and available approximately two hours after the live webcast. In addition, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the webcast by dialing +1 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or +1 201-612-7415 (outside U.S.) and entering the passcode 13721425. The telephone replay will be available until August 19, 2021.

Upcoming Investor Day

ResMed will host a virtual investor day on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT, to discuss its business strategy and growth initiatives. Investors will have the opportunity to watch and listen to a webcast of the virtual event through the Investor Relations section of the ResMed website. A replay will be accessible through the same website. Additional information and registration information will be available approximately two weeks prior to the event at investor.resmed.com.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

Safe harbor statement

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements – including statements regarding ResMed’s projections of future revenue or earnings, expenses, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, the integration of acquisitions, litigation, and tax outlook – are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in ResMed’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. ResMed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.





RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Net revenue $ 876,103 $ 770,343 $ 3,196,825 $ 2,957,013 Cost of sales 374,345 308,991 1,307,366 1,189,624 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 11,062 11,980 45,127 49,603 Restructuring - cost of sales (1) - - 5,232 - Total cost of sales $ 385,407 $ 320,971 $ 1,357,725 $ 1,239,227 Gross profit $ 490,696 $ 449,372 $ 1,839,100 $ 1,717,786 Selling, general, and administrative 181,483 165,385 670,387 676,689 Research and development 59,875 52,520 225,284 201,946 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 7,701 8,220 31,078 30,092 Restructuring - operating expenses (1) - - 8,673 - Litigation settlement expenses (1) - - - (600 ) Total operating expenses $ 249,059 $ 226,125 $ 935,422 $ 908,127 Income from operations 241,637 223,247 903,678 809,659 Other income (expenses), net: Interest income (expense), net $ (5,286 ) $ (8,942 ) $ (23,627 ) $ (39,356 ) Loss attributable to equity method investments (1,310 ) (5,976 ) (11,205 ) (25,058 ) Other, net 4,169 3,765 14,816 (12,157 ) Total other income (expenses), net (2,427 ) (11,153 ) (20,016 ) (76,571 ) Income before income taxes $ 239,210 $ 212,094 $ 883,662 $ 733,088 Income taxes 44,112 34,259 409,157 111,414 Net income $ 195,098 $ 177,835 $ 474,505 $ 621,674 Basic earnings per share $ 1.34 $ 1.23 $ 3.27 $ 4.31 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.33 $ 1.22 $ 3.24 $ 4.27 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) $ 1.35 $ 1.33 $ 5.33 $ 4.76 Basic shares outstanding 145,600 144,792 145,313 144,338 Diluted shares outstanding 146,544 145,866 146,451 145,652 (1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.











RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 295,278 $ 463,156 Accounts receivable, net 614,292 474,643 Inventories 457,033 416,915 Prepayments and other current assets 208,154 168,745 Total current assets $ 1,574,757 $ 1,523,459 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net $ 463,490 $ 417,335 Operating lease right-of-use assets 128,575 118,348 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 2,320,483 2,338,492 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 240,820 189,742 Total non-current assets $ 3,153,368 $ 3,063,917 Total assets $ 4,728,125 $ 4,587,376 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 138,008 $ 135,786 Accrued expenses 320,599 270,353 Operating lease liabilities, current 23,585 21,263 Deferred revenue 109,611 98,617 Income taxes payable 307,963 64,755 Short-term debt 12,000 11,987 Total current liabilities $ 911,766 $ 602,761 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue $ 91,496 $ 87,307 Deferred income taxes 11,319 13,011 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 114,779 101,880 Other long term liabilities 6,802 8,347 Long-term debt 643,351 1,164,133 Long-term income taxes payable 62,933 112,910 Total non-current liabilities $ 930,680 $ 1,487,588 Total liabilities $ 1,842,446 $ 2,090,349 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock $ 583 $ 580 Additional paid-in capital 1,622,199 1,570,694 Retained earnings 3,079,640 2,832,991 Treasury stock (1,623,256 ) (1,623,256 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (193,487 ) (283,982 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 2,885,679 $ 2,497,027 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,728,125 $ 4,587,376





RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 474,505 $ 621,674 Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 156,758 154,850 Amortization of right-of-use assets 34,760 26,523 Stock-based compensation costs 63,927 57,559 Loss attributable to equity method investments 11,205 25,058 (Gain) loss on equity investment (14,515 ) 14,519 Restructuring expenses 8,673 - Changes in fair value of business combination contingent consideration - (7 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (129,195 ) 54,383 Inventories, net (21,954 ) (69,881 ) Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets (58,154 ) (58,999 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 210,708 (23,424 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 736,718 $ 802,255 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (102,712 ) (95,330 ) Patent registration costs (14,114 ) (10,608 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (39,067 ) (27,910 ) Purchases of investments (21,788 ) (31,616 ) Proceeds / (Payments) on maturity of foreign currency contracts 19,219 (14,397 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (158,462 ) $ (179,861 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 37,790 48,182 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (50,209 ) (46,061 ) Payment of business combination contingent consideration (3,500 ) (302 ) Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs 90,000 1,190,000 Repayment of borrowings (612,000 ) (1,284,012 ) Dividends paid (226,713 ) (225,093 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (764,632 ) $ (317,286 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ 18,498 $ 10,920 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (167,878 ) 316,028 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 463,156 147,128 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 295,278 $ 463,156









RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP gross profit” and “non-GAAP gross margin” excludes amortization expense from acquired intangibles related to cost of sales and are reconciled below:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Revenue $ 876,103 $ 770,343 $ 3,196,825 $ 2,957,013 Add back: Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (A) - - - 2,102 Non-GAAP Revenue $ 876,103 $ 770,343 $ 3,196,825 $ 2,959,115 GAAP Cost of sales $ 385,407 $ 320,971 $ 1,357,725 $ 1,239,227 Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles (A) (11,062 ) (11,980 ) (45,127 ) (49,603 ) Less: Restructuring - cost of sales (A) - - (5,232 ) - Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 374,345 $ 308,991 $ 1,307,366 $ 1,189,624 GAAP gross profit $ 490,696 $ 449,372 $ 1,839,100 $ 1,717,786 GAAP gross margin 56.0 % 58.3 % 57.5 % 58.1 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 501,758 $ 461,352 $ 1,889,459 $ 1,769,491 Non-GAAP gross margin 57.3 % 59.9 % 59.1 % 59.8 %

The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 GAAP income from operations $ 241,637 $ 223,247 $ 903,678 $ 809,659 Amortization of acquired intangibles - cost of sales (A) 11,062 11,980 45,127 49,603 Amortization of acquired intangibles - operating expenses (A) 7,701 8,220 31,078 30,092 Restructuring - cost of sales (A) - - 5,232 - Restructuring - operating expenses (A) - - 8,673 - Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (A) - - - 2,102 Litigation settlement expenses (A) - - - (600 ) Non-GAAP income from operations $ 260,400 $ 243,447 $ 993,788 $ 890,856

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP net income” and “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share” are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 GAAP net income $ 195,098 $ 177,835 $ 474,505 $ 621,674 Amortization of acquired intangibles - cost of sales, net of tax (A) 8,506 9,167 34,642 37,933 Amortization of acquired intangibles - operating expenses, net of tax (A) 5,921 6,290 23,857 23,012 Reserve for disputed tax position (A) (6,003 ) - 248,773 - Restructuring - cost of sales, net of tax (A) - - 4,663 - Restructuring - operating expenses, net of tax (A) - - 7,730 - (Gain) loss on equity investments (A) (5,073 ) - (13,549 ) - Fair value impairment of investment (A) - - - 9,100 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment, net of tax (A) - - - 1,610 Litigation settlement expenses, net of tax (A) - - - (528 ) Non-GAAP net income (A) $ 198,449 $ 193,292 $ 780,621 $ 692,801 GAAP diluted shares outstanding 146,544 145,866 146,451 145,652 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.33 $ 1.22 $ 3.24 $ 4.27 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (A) $ 1.35 $ 1.33 $ 5.33 $ 4.76





















































(A) ResMed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, reserve for disputed tax positions, restructuring expenses, the (gain) loss on equity investments, the fair value impairment of investment, deferred revenue fair value adjustment and litigation settlement expenses from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance.



ResMed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. ResMed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. ResMed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating ResMed’s performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Revenue by Product and Region

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 (A) June 30,

2020 (A) % Change Constant Currency (B) U.S., Canada and Latin America Devices $ 268.4 $ 205.9 30 % Masks and other 203.9 194.7 5 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 472.3 $ 400.5 18 Software as a Service 95.8 91.5 5 Total $ 568.1 $ 492.0 15 Combined Europe, Asia and other markets Devices $ 209.5 $ 205.8 2 % (6 ) % Masks and other 98.5 72.6 36 24 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 308.0 $ 278.3 11 2 Global revenue Devices $ 477.9 $ 411.6 16 % 12 % Masks and other 302.4 267.2 13 10 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 780.3 $ 678.9 15 11 Software as a Service 95.8 91.5 5 5 Total $ 876.1 $ 770.3 14 10 Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2021 (A) June 30,

2020 (A) % Change Constant Currency (B) U.S., Canada and Latin America Devices $ 863.7 $ 792.8 9 % Masks and other 841.5 779.6 8 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 1,705.1 $ 1,572.3 8 Software as a Service 373.6 354.6 5 Total $ 2,078.7 $ 1,927.0 8 Combined Europe, Asia and other markets Devices $ 746.4 $ 715.1 4 % (2 ) % Masks and other 371.7 315.0 18 11 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 1,118.1 $ 1,030.1 9 2 Global revenue Devices $ 1,610.0 $ 1,507.8 7 % 3 % Masks and other 1,213.2 1,094.6 11 9 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 2,823.2 $ 2,602.4 8 6 Software as a Service 373.6 354.6 5 5 Total $ 3,196.8 $ 2,957.0 8 6





























































































































(A) Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding. (B) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



