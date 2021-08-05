checkAd

iRhythm Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $81.3 million, a 59.8% increase compared to second quarter 2020
  • Gross margin was 68.0%, a 1.6% decrease compared to second quarter 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA less stock compensation) was negative $4.6 million
  • Cash and Short-Term Investments were $255.7 million as of June 30, 2021, a $6.6 million decrease from March 31, 2021

“Our second quarter results reflected continued strong demand for our Zio platform, as well as solid execution on our operating goals. We were pleased to see growth in both total revenues and unit volumes in the quarter, with Zio AT surpassing 10% of our total revenue for the first time,” said Doug Devine, iRhythm Interim CEO and CFO. “We also made significant advancements to our technology platform in the second quarter with two new 510k clearances that demonstrate our continued commitment to innovation. We are pursuing many opportunities to leverage our technology platform to drive growth and value creation, including through new products such as Zio AT, new indications such as Silent AF, and international expansion. I remain incredibly excited about the future of iRhythm.”

Second Quarter Financial Results
Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased 59.8% to $81.3 million, from $50.9 million during the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by a mix of volume growth, improvements in collections performance with some contracted and non-contracted payors, and some favorable pricing adjustments for Zio AT.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $55.3 million, up from $35.4 million during the same period in 2020, while gross margins were 68.0%, down from 69.6% during the same period in 2020. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to a decrease in Zio XT Medicare reimbursement rates, higher overtime costs related to capacity shortfalls offset by volume benefits.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $72.3 million, compared to $55.6 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increases in Stock Based Compensation and payroll offset by decrease in Verily milestone expense.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $17.4 million, or a loss of $0.59 per share, compared with net loss of $20.4 million, or a loss of $0.75 per share, for the same period in 2020.

Financial Guidance
For the full year 2021, the company expects revenue to range from $320 million to $325 million, representing year over year growth of 21% to 23%. Revenue guidance for the year does not assume any changes to Medicare reimbursement and as disclosed previously discussions with Novitas and the other Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) remain ongoing.

Webcast and Conference Call Information
iRhythm’s management team will host a conference call today beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the live and archived webcast of the event available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements relating to reimbursement rates and coverage, market expansion, plans to reduce costs and improve efficiency and financial guidance. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. iRhythm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
investors@irhythmtech.com

Media Contact
Morgan Mathis
(310) 528-6306
irhythm@highwirepr.com


IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

    June 30,   December 31,
      2021       2020  
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 138,872     $ 88,628  
Short-term investments     116,792       246,589  
Accounts receivable, net     63,423       29,932  
Inventory     9,261       5,313  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     7,219       7,363  
Total current assets     335,567       377,825  
Property and equipment, net     47,086       34,247  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     87,533       84,714  
Goodwill     862       862  
Other assets     14,176       14,091  
Total assets   $ 485,224     $ 511,739  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 8,945     $ 4,365  
Accrued liabilities     42,598       40,532  
Deferred revenue     2,507       930  
Debt, current portion     11,667       11,667  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion     7,301       8,171  
Total current liabilities     73,018       65,665  
Debt, noncurrent portion     15,515       21,339  
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion     87,984       81,293  
Other noncurrent liabilities     2,265       1,830  
Total liabilities     178,782       170,127  
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock     -       -  
Common stock     27       27  
Additional paid-in capital     656,231       646,258  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     7       11  
Accumulated deficit     (349,823 )     (304,684 )
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 306,442     $ 341,612  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 485,224     $ 511,739  
                 

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Revenue, net $ 81,278     $ 50,878     $ 155,589     $ 114,413  
Cost of revenue 25,995     15,484     49,453     31,547  
Gross profit 55,283     35,394     106,136     82,866  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development 9,606     12,542     18,116     20,957  
Selling, general and administrative 62,669     43,014     132,482     91,244  
Total operating expenses 72,275     55,556     150,598     112,201  
Loss from operations (16,992)     (20,162)     (44,462)     (29,335)  
Interest expense (307)     (381)     (642)     (761)  
Other income, net 55     237     179     742  
Loss before income taxes (17,244)     (20,306)     (44,925)     (29,354)  
Income tax provision 116     131     214     148  
Net loss $ (17,360)     $ (20,437)     $ (45,139)     $ (29,502)  
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.59)     $ (0.75)     $ (1.54)     $ (1.09)  
Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 29,318,894     27,176,601     29,242,089     27,008,236  
                       

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Net loss $ (17,360 )     $ (20,437 )     $ (45,139 )     $ (29,502 )  
Income tax provision 116       131       214       148    
Depreciation and Amortization 2,153       1,669       4,189       3,220    
Interest expense 247       257       494       60    
Stock-based compensation 10,260       9,768       30,490       10,073    
Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,584 )     $ (8,612 )     $ (9,752 )     $ (16,001 )  

 





