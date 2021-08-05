Fluidigm Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results with Total Revenue of $31.0 Million

“Second quarter results were driven by a rebound in our base business and early customer orders following the launch of our new fourth generation CyTOF XT mass cytometry product,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO. “Our services business continues to execute well despite a challenging operating environment.

“The steady improvement in our base business performance reflects the favorable impact of our focus on innovation and partnership. We have an exciting pipeline of new customer opportunities and new products. The emergence of the Delta variant remains a wildcard in terms of testing revenue in the months ahead, but our thesis that we are well-equipped to address the biggest trends in health care remains intact, as evidenced by further penetration of translational and clinical research programs and influential consortia,” continued Linthwaite.

Recent Highlights

The company joined the FLAMIN-GO Project consortium of academic and industry leaders in rheumatology, autoimmune disease research, and drug discovery and development to create an organ-on-a-chip solution, leveraging the Fluidigm Hyperion Imaging System as a primary tool toward personalized care and improved outcomes for rheumatoid arthritis patients.

At quarter end, 162 clinical trials were underway using Fluidigm proprietary CyTOF technology.

Total publications and reviews involving CyTOF technology exceeded 1,590, including 115 publications and reviews for Imaging Mass Cytometry (IMC), as of the end of Q2 2021.



Mass Cytometry

Fluidigm’s first Mass Cytometry Investor Day showcased competitive advantages of CyTOF technology and provided updates on the company’s innovation pipeline and key customer relationships.

CyTOF XT, the fourth generation CyTOF system, launched at the end of May and was met with positive customer response. CyTOF XT provides simplified operation, increased throughput, automated setup and data acquisition, improved time to results, and reduced total cost of ownership

Three CyTOF XT instruments were ordered by quarter end and, to date, seven have been ordered by customers in clinical and translational research, including an order from one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

The company entered into a co-marketing agreement with Ultivue under which customers of both companies will have access to Imaging Mass Cytometry technology as well as the Ultivue InSituPlex platform, providing optimum imaging solutions for biomarker discovery and drug development.

Fluidigm forged a product development and service offering collaboration with imaging CRO ImaBiotech, providing biopharma customers greater access to IMC technology.



Microfluidics

Our proteomics OEM partner launched a new microfluidic instrument platform designed and manufactured by Fluidigm.

We achieved a milestone in our collaboration with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and its Epigenetic Characterization and Observation program that supports development of innovative programs based on our microfluidics technology.

The company delivered on a milestone under our contract with the National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, under the agency’s Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics initiative.

Fluidigm remains on track for an early access program for development partners for a sample-to-answer chip that integrates many of the current workflow steps into a novel proprietary microfluidic chip. We expect to launch the program later this summer, and, later this year, introduce the next-generation Biomark instrument.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue was $31.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, representing a 19 percent increase from $26.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Base product and service revenue (excluding COVID-19 testing revenue) was $26.9 million, representing a 33% year-over-year increase. Service revenue of $6.6 million achieved a new quarterly record and increased 29 percent over $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. Total revenue also included $1.8 million and $3.5 million of other revenue in the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $17.1 million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss was $9.3 million for the quarter, compared with a $5.2 million non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of June 30, 2021, totaled $31.9 million, compared to $50.8 million as of March 31, 2021.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables of this news release.

Supplemental Financial Information updated through June 30, 2021, has been posted on our website concurrent with this release.

Fiscal 2021 Guidance

The company is continuing to review risk factors affecting its business. This includes the recent increase in variant and primary COVID-19 infections and the impact on access to labs and research institutions, as well as ongoing declines in COVID-19 testing revenue, and a potential resolution of certain tax permit issues in China that have previously impacted revenue. However, with some adjustments, Fluidigm is currently maintaining its previously stated full-year total revenue guidance with expectations of:

($ in millions) 2020 2021 Actuals Previous

Guidance Current

Guidance Product & Service Revenue Base business $100.1 $116 – $117 $120 – $122 COVID-19 Testing Revenue $22.4 $14 – $18 $10 – $13 Total Product & Service Revenue $122.5 $130 – $135 $130 – $135 Other Revenue $15.6 $4 – $5 $4 – $5 Total Revenue $138.1 $134 – $140 $134 – $140 Year-over-year growth Base business -14% 16% – 17% 20% – 22% COVID-19 Testing Revenue NM -38% – -20% -60% – -42% Total Product & Service Revenue 5% 6% – 10% 6% – 10% Total Revenue 18% -3% – 1% -3% – 1%

GAAP net loss of $62 million to $65 million.



Non-GAAP net loss of $29 million to $32 million.





Q3 2021 Guidance

Base product and service revenue (excluding COVID-19 testing revenue) of approximately $29 million to $30 million, or approximately 16 to 20 percent year-over-year growth.

Total product and service revenue of approximately $29 million to $31 million, or a year-over-year decline of approximately 12 percent to 18 percent. Product and service revenue in Q3 2020 included approximately $10.5 million of COVID-19 testing revenue.

Total revenue of approximately $29 million to $31 million.



Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Fluidigm has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-GAAP basis for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021, and June 30, 2020, as well as guidance for non-GAAP net loss for fiscal 2021. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the company’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the company’s performance externally against competitors. Our estimates of forward-looking non-GAAP operating loss exclude estimates for stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization; loss on disposal of property and equipment; future changes relating to developed and acquired technologies; other intangible assets; and income taxes, among other items, certain of which are presented in the tables accompanying our earnings release. A reconciliation of adjusted guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding certain expenses that may be incurred in the future. The time and amount of certain material items needed to estimate non-GAAP financial measures are inherently unpredictable or outside of our control. Material changes to any of these items could have a significant effect on guidance and future GAAP results. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Fluidigm encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding anticipated demand for new products, new product introductions and launch plans, access to new customers and markets, the impact of COVID-19, market trends and the benefits of Fluidigm technologies to address such trends, anticipated benefits under collaborations and under agreements with third parties, and revenue and net loss guidance for future periods. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to the potential adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our business and operating results; declines in revenue from COVID-19 testing; the possible loss of key employees, customers, or suppliers; uncertainties in contractual relationships; customers and prospective customers continuing to curtail or suspend activities utilizing our products; our ability and/or the ability of the research institutions utilizing our products and technology to obtain and maintain Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA and any other requisite authorizations or approvals to use our products and technology for diagnostic testing purposes; potential changes in priorities or requirements for Emergency Use Authorizations or other regulatory authorizations or approvals; potential limitations of any Emergency Use Authorization or other regulatory authorizations or approvals; potential changes in the priorities of government agencies; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; uncertainties in contractual relationships; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; Fluidigm research and development and distribution plans and capabilities; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, Fluidigm products; potential product performance and quality issues; risks associated with international operations; intellectual property risks; and competition. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Fluidigm's business and operating results is contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Fluidigm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.



Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, Advanta, Biomark, CyTOF, CyTOF XT, Hyperion, Imaging Mass Cytometry, and IMC are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. The Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay is for In Vitro Diagnostic Use. It is for Use under Emergency Use Authorization Only. Rx Only. Other Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Available Information

We use our website (fluidigm.com), investor site (investors.fluidigm.com), corporate Twitter account (@fluidigm), Facebook page (facebook.com/Fluidigm), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/fluidigm-corporation) as channels of distribution of information about our products, our planned financial and other announcements, our attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and we may use these channels to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor our website and our social media accounts in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

FLUIDIGM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Product revenue $ 22,627 $ 17,405 47,355 36,386 Service revenue 6,627 5,140 12,913 10,326 Product and service revenue 29,254 22,545 60,268 46,712 Other revenue (Note 1) 1,764 3,513 3,544 6,963 Total revenue 31,018 26,058 63,812 53,675 Costs and expenses: Cost of product revenue 12,730 9,483 24,393 19,123 Cost of service revenue 1,867 1,237 3,957 2,762 Cost of product and service revenue 14,597 10,720 28,350 21,885 Research and development 9,441 8,448 20,194 17,147 Selling, general and administrative 24,248 20,616 51,856 43,311 Total costs and expenses 48,286 39,784 100,400 82,343 Loss from operations (17,268 ) (13,726 ) (36,588 ) (28,668 ) Interest expense (896 ) (897 ) (1,783 ) (1,797 ) Other income (expense), net 504 463 219 (355 ) Loss before income taxes (17,660 ) (14,160 ) (38,152 ) (30,820 ) Income tax benefit 517 1,145 2,188 1,825 Net loss $ (17,143 ) $ (13,015 ) $ (35,964 ) $ (28,995 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.41 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 75,452 70,916 75,084 70,691 Note: (1) Other revenue includes development revenue, license revenue, royalty revenue and grant revenue.





FLUIDIGM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (1) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (Note 2) $ 30,863 $ 68,520 Accounts receivable, net 15,666 25,423 Inventories, net 25,074 19,689 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Note 2) 6,603 4,031 Total current assets 78,206 117,663 Property and equipment, net 27,718 17,531 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 38,717 38,114 Other non-current assets (Note 2) 4,106 4,680 Developed technology, net 34,082 40,206 Goodwill 106,486 106,563 Total assets $ 289,315 $ 324,757 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,224 $ 9,220 Accrued compensation and related benefits 8,293 13,787 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,971 2,973 Other accrued liabilities 8,682 11,882 Deferred grant income, current 7,703 2,912 Deferred revenue, current 13,975 13,475 Total current liabilities 52,848 54,249 Convertible notes, net 53,943 54,224 Deferred tax liability, net 6,700 8,697 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 39,061 38,178 Deferred revenue, non-current 6,506 7,990 Deferred grant income, non-current 20,531 21,036 Other non-current liabilities 276 1,333 Total liabilities 179,865 185,707 Total stockholders' equity 109,450 139,050 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 289,315 $ 324,757 Notes: (1) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements (2) Cash and cash equivalents, available for sale securities and restricted cash consist of: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,863 $ 68,520 Restricted cash (included in prepaid and other current assets, and other non-current assets) 1,016 1,016 Total cash and cash equivalents, available for sale securities and restricted cash $ 31,879 $ 69,536





FLUIDIGM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (35,964 ) $ (28,995 ) Stock-based compensation expense 7,418 6,000 Amortization of developed technology 5,965 5,936 Loss on disposal of property and equipment — 148 Depreciation and amortization 1,851 2,016 Other non-cash items 1,787 2,048 Changes in assets and liabilities, net (8,622 ) 5,762 Net cash used in operating activities (27,565 ) (7,085 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition, net of cash acquired — (5,154 ) Proceeds from NIH Contract 2,000 — Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments — 34,411 Purchases of property and equipment (11,095 ) (1,671 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (9,095 ) 27,586 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of long-term debt (501 ) — Proceeds from (payments for) employee equity programs, net (658 ) 383 Payment of debt issuance costs — (375 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,159 ) 8 Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 162 (205 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (37,657 ) 20,304 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 69,536 23,736 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 31,879 $ 44,040 Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and available for sale securities consist of: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,863 $ 42,965 Short-term investments — 2,431 Restricted cash (included in prepaid and other current assets, and other non-current assets) 1,016 1,075 Total cash and cash equivalents, available for sale securities and restricted cash $ 31,879 $ 46,471



