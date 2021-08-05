checkAd

EverQuote to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 12:25 p.m. ET

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

William Blair 4th Annual Insurance Technology Conference
Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Management is hosting one-on-one meetings

Credit Suisse 4th Annual FinTech Conference
Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Needham 3rd Annual Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation 1x1 Conference
Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Management is hosting one-on-one meetings

Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com.

About EverQuote
EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized, ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit everquote.com and follow on Twitter @everquotelife, Instagram @everquotepics, and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/everquote/.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Brinlea Johnson 
The Blueshirt Group
415.269.2645 
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com





