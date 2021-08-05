checkAd

Evolving Systems Sets Date for 2021 Second Quarter Results News Release and Conference Call

05.08.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

ENGLEWOOD Colo., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services for connected mobile devices, today confirmed that it will release its 2021 second quarter financial results after the market closes on August 12, 2021, and conduct a conference call the same day at 3 p.m. Mountain Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).

To register for access to a live video Webcast of the call, please click the ‘Investors’ tab on the Company’s website at https://www.evolving.com/investors and then click the ‘Q2 earnings call’ icon on the left. A replay of the Webcast will be accessible on that website through November 12, 2021.

About Evolving Systems
Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) empowers Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to succeed in fast-changing, disruptive telecom environments. This is achieved through a combination of People, Processes, and Platforms and empowers CSPs to activate, engage, and retain their customers. Evolving Systems’ real-time digital engagement solutions and services are used by more than 90 service providers in over 60 countries worldwide. The Company’s portfolio includes CSP market-leading solutions and services for network provisioning and resource management, enhancing the digital sales and distribution channels, service activation, real-time analytics, customer value management and loyalty. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com or follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems.

Investor Relations Contact:
Alice Ahern
Investor Relations
Evolving Systems
Tel: 1-844-732-5898
Email: investors@evolving.com

Media & Analyst Relations: Sancha Brody
Sancha.brody@evolving.com +44 (0) 7376 366855





