Tripadvisor Q2 Revenue Better Than Expected; Sees Meaningful Improvement in Q3

(PLX AI) – Tripadvisor Q2 revenue USD 235 million vs. estimate USD 188 million.

Q2 net income USD -40 million vs. estimate USD -40 million

Q2 adjusted net income USD -10 million vs. estimate USD -15 million

Says remain optimistic not only for a stronger second half of 2021, but also for improvement in 2022 as vaccination rates increase, countries reopen, and leisure travel’s recovery further broadens

Expects Q3 revenue and adjusted EBITDA performance to meaningfully improve versus Q2, both in absolute dollar terms and as a percentage of 2019

Says expect variable costs will continue to generally move in line with travel demand, and we may also seek additional opportunities to efficiently lean into the recovery and gain share in strategic areas.



