Five Point Holdings, LLC Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use planned communities in California, today reported its second quarter 2021 results. Emile Haddad, Chairman and CEO, said, “We are pleased to report our results for the second quarter. The housing market continued its robust trajectory with strong demand against a limited supply of homesites in our markets. Following the sale of 774 homesites in the second quarter, the Great Park Venture made distributions, incentive compensation payments and participation payments totaling $295 million during the quarter, of which Five Point received $98.3 million. This is an important milestone for the Company since the priority distributions to the holders of the legacy interests have been satisfied. This latest distribution represents the commencement of distributions on Five Point’s 37.5% percentage interest in the Great Park Venture. In Valencia, ten of our first eighteen neighborhoods are open for sale and we are looking forward to welcoming our first homeowners to the community this fall.”
Second Quarter 2021 Consolidated Results
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of June 30, 2021, total liquidity of $361.2 million was comprised of cash and cash equivalents totaling $236.5 million and borrowing availability of $124.7 million under our $125.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total capital was $1.9 billion, reflecting $2.9 billion in assets and $1.1 billion in liabilities and redeemable noncontrolling interests.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Revenues. Revenues of $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were primarily generated from management services.
Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities. Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities was $12.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, comprised of $11.9 million in earnings from our 37.5% percentage interest in the Great Park Venture and earnings of $0.1 million from our 75% interest in the Gateway Commercial Venture.
During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Great Park Venture sold 774 homesites on approximately 58 acres of land at the Great Park Neighborhoods for a base price of $328.2 million in addition to recognizing $7.6 million in variable marketing fees expected to be received when homes are sold to homebuyers. After completing the land sales, the Great Park Venture made aggregate distributions to its members of $255.3 million, of which we received $77.6 million for our 37.5% percentage interest and an indirect legacy percentage interest we held. With these distributions, the Great Park Venture has fully satisfied the $476.0 million priority legacy distribution rights and reduced the remaining maximum participating legacy distribution rights to $82.7 million. The remaining $82.7 million legacy interest will be paid on a pro rata basis, with approximately 10% of future distributions paid to the holders of legacy interests and approximately 90% of such distributions paid to the holders of the percentage interests, until such time as the remaining balance has been fully paid.
Selling, general, and administrative. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $19.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Net loss. Consolidated net loss for the quarter was $4.9 million. Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests totaled $2.6 million, resulting in net loss attributable to the Company of $2.3 million. Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests represents the portion of loss allocated to related party partners and members that hold units of the operating company and the San Francisco Venture. Holders of units of the operating company and the San Francisco Venture can redeem their interests for our Class A common shares on a one-for-one basis or, at our election, cash. In connection with any redemption or exchange, our ownership of our operating subsidiaries will increase and reduce the amount of income allocated to noncontrolling interests.
About Five Point
Five Point, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and develops large mixed-use planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. Five Point’s communities include the Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine, Valencia (formerly known as Newhall Ranch) in Los Angeles County, and Candlestick and The San Francisco Shipyard in the City of San Francisco. These communities are designed to include approximately 40,000 residential homes and approximately 23 million square feet of commercial space.
|
FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
REVENUES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land sales
|
$
|
65
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,028
|
|
|
$
|
87
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,034
|
|
|
Land sales—related party
|
37
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
Management services—related party
|
7,647
|
|
|
|
6,314
|
|
|
20,086
|
|
|
|
14,558
|
|
|
Operating properties
|
555
|
|
|
|
963
|
|
|
1,255
|
|
|
|
1,923
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
8,304
|
|
|
|
24,307
|
|
|
21,484
|
|
|
|
33,527
|
|
|
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land sales
|
—
|
|
|
|
11,861
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
11,861
|
|
|
Management services
|
5,848
|
|
|
|
4,416
|
|
|
16,625
|
|
|
|
10,467
|
|
|
Operating properties
|
1,418
|
|
|
|
1,699
|
|
|
3,003
|
|
|
|
3,644
|
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
19,218
|
|
|
|
16,312
|
|
|
38,756
|
|
|
|
40,938
|
|
|
Total costs and expenses
|
26,484
|
|
|
|
34,288
|
|
|
58,384
|
|
|
|
66,910
|
|
|
OTHER INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
26
|
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
1,232
|
|
|
Miscellaneous
|
1,113
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
2,317
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
Total other income
|
1,139
|
|
|
|
314
|
|
|
2,370
|
|
|
|
1,408
|
|
|
EQUITY IN EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
|
12,119
|
|
|
|
23,905
|
|
|
8,563
|
|
|
|
(7,006
|
)
|
|
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT
|
(4,922
|
)
|
|
|
14,238
|
|
|
(25,967
|
)
|
|
|
(38,981
|
)
|
|
INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
NET (LOSS) INCOME
|
(4,927
|
)
|
|
|
14,238
|
|
|
(25,972
|
)
|
|
|
(38,981
|
)
|
|
LESS NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
|
(2,638
|
)
|
|
|
7,606
|
|
|
(13,904
|
)
|
|
|
(20,807
|
)
|
|
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
|
$
|
(2,289
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
6,632
|
|
|
$
|
(12,068
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(18,174
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY PER CLASS A SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.27
|
)
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.27
|
)
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE CLASS A SHARES OUTSTANDING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
67,410,440
|
|
|
|
66,731,233
|
|
|
67,349,986
|
|
|
|
66,690,550
|
|
|
Diluted
|
67,410,440
|
|
|
|
142,851,412
|
|
|
67,349,986
|
|
|
|
68,854,356
|
|
|
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY PER CLASS B SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
$
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE CLASS B SHARES OUTSTANDING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
79,233,544
|
|
|
|
79,233,544
|
|
|
79,233,544
|
|
|
|
79,233,544
|
|
|
FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands, except shares)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
INVENTORIES
|
$
|
2,103,805
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,990,859
|
|
|
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
|
374,296
|
|
|
|
442,850
|
|
|
PROPERTIES AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|
32,111
|
|
|
|
32,769
|
|
|
INTANGIBLE ASSET, NET—RELATED PARTY
|
61,189
|
|
|
|
71,747
|
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
236,517
|
|
|
|
298,144
|
|
|
RESTRICTED CASH AND CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT
|
1,330
|
|
|
|
1,330
|
|
|
RELATED PARTY ASSETS
|
90,540
|
|
|
|
103,681
|
|
|
OTHER ASSETS
|
18,808
|
|
|
|
20,605
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
$
|
2,918,596
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,961,985
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
Notes payable, net
|
$
|
618,349
|
|
|
|
$
|
617,581
|
|
|
Accounts payable and other liabilities
|
137,002
|
|
|
|
135,331
|
|
|
Related party liabilities
|
96,028
|
|
|
|
113,149
|
|
|
Deferred income tax liability, net
|
12,578
|
|
|
|
12,578
|
|
|
Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement
|
172,726
|
|
|
|
173,248
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
1,036,683
|
|
|
|
1,051,887
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
|
25,000
|
|
|
|
25,000
|
|
|
CAPITAL:
|
|
|
|
Class A common shares; No par value; Issued and outstanding: June 30, 2021—68,758,347 shares; December 31, 2020—69,051,284 shares
|
|
|
|
Class B common shares; No par value; Issued and outstanding: June 30, 2021—79,233,544 shares; December 31, 2020—79,233,544 shares
|
|
|
|
Contributed capital
|
577,949
|
|
|
|
578,278
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
30,153
|
|
|
|
42,221
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(2,793
|
)
|
|
|
(2,833
|
)
|
|
Total members’ capital
|
605,309
|
|
|
|
617,666
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
1,251,604
|
|
|
|
1,267,432
|
|
|
Total capital
|
1,856,913
|
|
|
|
1,885,098
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
$
|
2,918,596
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,961,985
|
|
|
FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Liquidity
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
236,517
|
|
Borrowing capacity (1)
|
124,651
|
|
Total liquidity
|
$
|
361,168
|
|
(1)
|
As of June 30, 2021, no amounts were drawn on the Company’s $125.0 million revolving credit facility; however, letters of credit of approximately $0.3 million were issued and outstanding under the revolving credit facility, thus reducing the available capacity by the outstanding letters of credit amount.
|
Debt to Total Capitalization and Net Debt to Total Capitalization
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
Debt (1)
|
$
|
625,000
|
|
Total capital
|
1,856,913
|
|
Total capitalization
|
$
|
2,481,913
|
|
Debt to total capitalization
|
25.2
|%
|
|
|
Debt (1)
|
$
|
625,000
|
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
236,517
|
|
Net debt
|
388,483
|
|
Total capital
|
1,856,913
|
|
Total net capitalization
|
$
|
2,245,396
|
|
Net debt to total capitalization (2)
|
17.3
|
%
|
(1)
|
For purposes of this calculation, debt is the amount due on the Company’s notes payable before offsetting for capitalized deferred financing costs.
|
(2)
|
Net debt to total capitalization is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net debt (debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by total net capitalization (net debt plus total capital). The Company believes the ratio of net debt to total capitalization is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in the Company’s operations. However, because net debt to total capitalization is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.
|
Segment Results
|
The following tables reconcile the results of operations of our segments to our consolidated results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands):
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|
|
Valencia
|
|
San
|
|
Great Park
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Total
|
|
Corporate and
|
|
Total under
|
|
Removal of
|
|
Total
|
REVENUES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land sales
|
$
|
65
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
278,726
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
278,791
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
278,791
|
|
|
|
$
|
(278,726
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
65
|
|
|
Land sales—related party
|
37
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
58,140
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
58,177
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
58,177
|
|
|
|
(58,140
|
)
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
Management services—related party(2)
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,544
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
7,647
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,647
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,647
|
|
|
Operating properties
|
414
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,148
|
|
|
|
2,703
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,703
|
|
|
|
(2,148
|
)
|
|
|
555
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
516
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
|
344,410
|
|
|
|
2,251
|
|
|
|
347,318
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
347,318
|
|
|
|
(339,014
|
)
|
|
|
8,304
|
|
|
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land sales
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
251,420
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
251,420
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
251,420
|
|
|
|
(251,420
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Management services(2)
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,848
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,848
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,848
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,848
|
|
|
Operating properties
|
1,418
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
510
|
|
|
|
1,928
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,928
|
|
|
|
(510
|
)
|
|
|
1,418
|
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
5,483
|
|
|
|
937
|
|
|
|
8,636
|
|
|
|
1,158
|
|
|
|
16,214
|
|
|
|
12,798
|
|
|
|
29,012
|
|
|
|
(9,794
|
)
|
|
|
19,218
|
|
|
Management fees—related party
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,382
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,382
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,382
|
|
|
|
(6,382
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Total costs and expenses
|
6,901
|
|
|
|
937
|
|
|
|
272,286
|
|
|
|
1,668
|
|
|
|
281,792
|
|
|
|
12,798
|
|
|
|
294,590
|
|
|
|
(268,106
|
)
|
|
|
26,484
|
|
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
|
(91
|
)
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(307
|
)
|
|
|
(307
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(307
|
)
|
|
|
307
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Miscellaneous
|
135
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
978
|
|
|
|
1,113
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,113
|
|
|
Total other income (expense)
|
135
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
(307
|
)
|
|
|
(81
|
)
|
|
|
1,004
|
|
|
|
923
|
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
|
1,139
|
|
|
EQUITY IN EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
|
121
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,409
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,288
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,288
|
)
|
|
|
13,407
|
|
|
|
12,119
|
|
|
SEGMENT (LOSS) PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION
|
(6,129
|
)
|
|
|
(796
|
)
|
|
|
70,806
|
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
|
64,157
|
|
|
|
(11,794
|
)
|
|
|
52,363
|
|
|
|
(57,285
|
)
|
|
|
(4,922
|
)
|
|
INCOME TAX PROVISION
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
SEGMENT (LOSS) PROFIT/NET LOSS
|
$
|
(6,129
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(796
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
70,806
|
|
|
|
$
|
276
|
|
|
|
$
|
64,157
|
|
|
|
$
|
(11,799
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
52,358
|
|
|
|
$
|
(57,285
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(4,927
|
)
|
|
(1)
|
Represents the removal of the Great Park Venture and Gateway Commercial Venture operating results, which are included in the Great Park segment and Commercial segment operating results at 100% of each venture’s historical basis, respectively, but are not included in our consolidated results as we account for our investment in each venture using the equity method of accounting.
|
(2)
|
For the Great Park and Commercial segments, represents the revenues and expenses attributable to the management company for providing services to the Great Park Venture and the Gateway Commercial Venture, as applicable.
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|
|
Valencia
|
|
San
|
|
Great Park
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Total
|
|
Corporate and
|
|
Total under
|
|
Removal of
|
|
Total
|
REVENUES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land sales
|
$
|
87
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
279,467
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
279,554
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
279,554
|
|
|
|
$
|
(279,467
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
87
|
|
|
Land sales—related party
|
56
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
58,359
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
58,415
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
58,415
|
|
|
|
(58,359
|
)
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
Management services—related party(2)
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
19,884
|
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
|
20,086
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
20,086
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
20,086
|
|
|
Operating properties
|
965
|
|
|
|
290
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,249
|
|
|
|
5,504
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,504
|
|
|
|
(4,249
|
)
|
|
|
1,255
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
1,108
|
|
|
|
290
|
|
|
|
357,710
|
|
|
|
4,451
|
|
|
|
363,559
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
363,559
|
|
|
|
(342,075
|
)
|
|
|
21,484
|
|
|
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land sales
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
251,420
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
251,420
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
251,420
|
|
|
|
(251,420
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Management services(2)
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
16,625
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
16,625
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
16,625
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
16,625
|
|
|
Operating properties
|
3,003
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
669
|
|
|
|
3,672
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,672
|
|
|
|
(669
|
)
|
|
|
3,003
|
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
9,523
|
|
|
|
2,062
|
|
|
|
16,204
|
|
|
|
2,317
|
|
|
|
30,106
|
|
|
|
27,171
|
|
|
|
57,277
|
|
|
|
(18,521
|
)
|
|
|
38,756
|
|
|
Management fees—related party
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
12,500
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
12,500
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
12,500
|
|
|
|
(12,500
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Total costs and expenses
|
12,526
|
|
|
|
2,062
|
|
|
|
296,749
|
|
|
|
2,986
|
|
|
|
314,323
|
|
|
|
27,171
|
|
|
|
341,494
|
|
|
|
(283,110
|
)
|
|
|
58,384
|
|
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
386
|
|
|
|
(333
|
)
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(610
|
)
|
|
|
(610
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(610
|
)
|
|
|
610
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Miscellaneous
|
269
|
|
|
|
1,070
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,339
|
|
|
|
978
|
|
|
|
2,317
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,317
|
|
|
Total other income (expense)
|
269
|
|
|
|
1,070
|
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
|
(610
|
)
|
|
|
1,062
|
|
|
|
1,031
|
|
|
|
2,093
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
2,370
|
|
|
EQUITY IN EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
|
121
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,409
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,288
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,288
|
)
|
|
|
9,851
|
|
|
|
8,563
|
|
|
SEGMENT (LOSS) PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION
|
(11,028
|
)
|
|
|
(702
|
)
|
|
|
59,885
|
|
|
|
855
|
|
|
|
49,010
|
|
|
|
(26,140
|
)
|
|
|
22,870
|
|
|
|
(48,837
|
)
|
|
|
(25,967
|
)
|
|
INCOME TAX PROVISION
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
SEGMENT (LOSS) PROFIT/NET LOSS
|
$
|
(11,028
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(702
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
59,885
|
|
|
|
$
|
855
|
|
|
|
$
|
49,010
|
|
|
|
$
|
(26,145
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
22,865
|
|
|
|
$
|
(48,837
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(25,972
|
)
|
|
(1)
|
Represents the removal of the Great Park Venture and Gateway Commercial Venture operating results, which are included in the Great Park segment and Commercial segment operating results at 100% of each venture’s historical basis, respectively, but are not included in our consolidated results as we account for our investments in each venture using the equity method of accounting.
|
(2)
|
For the Great Park and Commercial segments, represents the revenues and expenses attributable to the management company for providing services to the Great Park Venture and the Gateway Commercial Venture, as applicable.
The table below reconciles the Great Park segment results to the equity in earnings from our investment in the Great Park Venture that is reflected in the condensed consolidated statement of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands):
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
Segment profit from operations
|
$
|
70,806
|
|
|
|
$
|
59,885
|
|
|
Less net income of management company attributed to the Great Park segment
|
1,696
|
|
|
|
3,259
|
|
|
Net income of the Great Park Venture
|
69,110
|
|
|
|
56,626
|
|
|
The Company’s share of net income of the Great Park Venture
|
25,917
|
|
|
|
21,235
|
|
|
Basis difference amortization
|
(14,049
|
)
|
|
|
(13,283
|
)
|
|
Equity in earnings from the Great Park Venture
|
$
|
11,868
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,952
|
|
The table below reconciles the Commercial segment results to the equity in earnings from our investment in the Gateway Commercial Venture that is reflected in the condensed consolidated statement of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands):
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
Segment profit from operations
|
$
|
276
|
|
|
$
|
855
|
|
Less net income of management company attributed to the Commercial segment
|
103
|
|
|
202
|
|
Net income of the Gateway Commercial Venture
|
173
|
|
|
653
|
|
Equity in earnings from the Gateway Commercial Venture
|
$
|
130
|
|
|
$
|
490
|
