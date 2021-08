Materion Corporation Announced Quarterly Cash Dividend

Materion Corporation (NYSE-MTRN) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2021 dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 3, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2021.

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Our unique product portfolio includes high performance alloys, beryllium products, clad metal strip, composite metals, ceramics, inorganic chemicals, microelectronics packaging materials, precision optics, thin film coatings, and thin film deposition materials.

