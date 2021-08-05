Amundi US Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds
Amundi US today announced the declaration of dividends for five Pioneer closed-end funds for August 2021.
Ex-Date: August 18, 2021
Record Date: August 19, 2021
Payable: August 31, 2021
|
Ticker
Taxable Funds
Distribution
Per Share
Change From
Previous Month
HNW
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc.
$
0.1100
-
PHD*
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc.
$
0.0575
-$0.0050
PHT
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc.
$
0.0725
-
Ticker
Tax-Exempt Funds
Distribution
Per Share
Change From
Previous Month
MAV**
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc.
$
0.0400
-$0.0100
MHI***
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc.
$
0.0375
-$0.0100
|
|
Market
|
Market Price
Distribution Rate
|
NAV
|
NAV
Distribution Rate
|
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc.
|
$
|
15.40
|
8.57
|
%
|
$
|
