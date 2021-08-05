Hannon Armstrong Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Declares Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong," "we," "our" or the "Company") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today reported results for the second quarter of 2021.

Delivered $0.20 GAAP EPS on a fully diluted basis for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $0.16 for the same period in 2020

Delivered $0.57 Distributable EPS on a fully diluted basis for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.40 Distributable EPS for the same period in 2020

Reported GAAP-based Net Investment Income (Loss) of $(9.0) million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $8.5 million for the same period in 2020

Increased Distributable Net Investment Income for the second quarter of 2021 by 64% YOY to $33.2 million, compared to $20.2 million for the same period in 2020

Raised $1 billion in unsecured green bonds at a 3.375% coupon - the tightest ever unsecured high yield green bond issuance - to call higher coupon bonds and fund growth opportunities

Grew Portfolio 43% YOY to $3.0 billion and Managed Assets 29% YOY to $8.0 billion

Declared dividend of $0.35 per share

ESG Highlights

Submitted response to SEC’s request for comments on climate disclosures

Hannon Armstrong Foundation agreed to grant a total of $275,000 to multiple non-profits at the intersection of climate and social justice

Catalyzed distribution of over 8,000 vaccines to low and moderate income Maryland residents

An estimated over 115,000 metric tons of carbon emissions will be avoided annually by our transactions closed this quarter, equating to a CarbonCount score of 0.23 metric tons per $1,000 invested

"We significantly grew our Earnings, Portfolio, and Managed Assets year-over-year due to our strong programmatic investment platform and dual revenue model," said Jeffrey W. Eckel, Hannon Armstrong Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"In addition, we submitted comments to the SEC, advocating for mandatory and standardized ESG disclosures. It is past the time that all companies incorporate the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) into their financial filings and disclose their Scope 1, 2, and 3, emissions, including those generated or avoided from financing activities."

A summary of our results is shown in the table below:

For the three months ended June 30, 2021 For the three months ended June 30, 2020 $ in thousands Per Share (Diluted) $ in thousands Per Share (Diluted) GAAP Net Income $ 15,974 $ 0.20 $ 12,008 $ 0.16 Distributable earnings 47,573 0.57 29,581 0.40 For the six months ended June 30, 2021 For the six months ended June 30, 2020 $ in thousands Per Share $ in thousands Per Share GAAP Net Income $ 66,998 $ 0.81 $ 36,317 $ 0.51 Distributable earnings 83,247 1.01 60,429 0.84

Financial Results

"In the second quarter, we issued $1 billion of unsecured green bonds at a 3.375% coupon – the tightest ever unsecured high yield green bond – a portion of which was used to call higher coupon bonds," said Jeffrey A. Lipson, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. “We have constructed a well-diversified, low-cost, and flexible funding platform, and we now have over $1 billion of capital immediately available to fund scheduled and anticipated investments.”

Comparison of the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to the quarter ended June 30, 2020

Total revenue increased by $10 million, or 21%. Gain on sale and fee income increased by $9 million and interest income increased by $1 million. These increases were primarily driven by a larger portfolio as well as a change in the volume and mix of assets being securitized.

Interest expense increased $19 million, or 87%, primarily as a result of a $15 million loss on redemption of our 2024 senior unsecured notes. We recorded a $1 million provision for loss on receivables driven primarily by loan commitments made during the quarter. Other expenses (compensation and benefits and general and administrative expenses) increased by approximately $4 million primarily due to an increase in our employee headcount, compensation, and growth in the size of the company.

We recognized $22 million in income using the hypothetical liquidation at book value method (HLBV) for our equity method investments in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of approximately $1 million related to HLBV income for the same period in 2020, primarily due to income from additional investments in the portfolio.

Income tax expense increased by approximately $7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, primarily due to the aforementioned increased HLBV income.

GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2021 was $16 million, compared to $12 million in the same period in 2020. Distributable earnings in the second quarter of 2021 was approximately $48 million, or an increase of approximately $18 million from the same period in 2020 due primarily to an increase in distributable earnings from equity method investments.

Leverage

The calculation of our fixed-rate debt and leverage ratios as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are shown in the table below:

June 30, 2021 % of Total December 31, 2020 % of Total ($ in millions) ($ in millions) Floating-rate borrowings (1) $ 45 2 % $ 23 1 % Fixed-rate debt (2) 2,492 98 % 2,166 99 % Total $ 2,537 100 % $ 2,189 100 % Leverage (3) 1.9 to 1 1.8 to 1

(1) Floating-rate borrowings include borrowings under our floating-rate credit facilities. (2) Debt excludes securitizations that are not consolidated on our balance sheet. (3) Leverage, as measured by our debt-to-equity ratio.

Portfolio

Our balance sheet portfolio totaled approximately $3.0 billion as of June 30, 2021, which included approximately $1.5 billion of behind-the-meter assets and approximately $1.5 billion of grid-connected assets. The following is an analysis of the performance our portfolio as of June 30, 2021:

Portfolio Performance Government Commercial 1 (1) 1 (1) 2 (2) 3 (3) Total (dollars in millions) Total receivables 131 1,040 15 8 1,194 Less: Allowance for loss on receivables — (22 ) (7 ) (8 ) (37 ) Net receivables (4) 131 1,018 8 — 1,157 Receivables held-for-sale — 9 — — 9 Investments 11 7 — — 18 Real estate — 358 — — 358 Equity method investments (5) — 1,464 25 — 1,489 Total $ 142 $ 2,856 $ 33 $ — $ 3,031 Percent of Portfolio 5 % 94 % 1 % — % 100 % Average remaining balance (6) $ 6 $ 14 $ 10 $ 4 $ 13

(1) This category includes our assets where based on our credit criteria and performance to date, we believe that our risk of not receiving our invested capital remains low. (2) This category includes our assets where based on our credit criteria and performance to date, we believe there is a moderate level of risk of not receiving some or all of our invested capital. (3) This category includes our assets where based on our credit criteria and performance to date, we believe there is substantial doubt regarding our ability to recover some or all of our invested capital. Included in this category are two commercial receivables with a combined total carrying value of approximately $8 million as of June 30, 2021 which we have held on non-accrual status since 2017. We have recorded an allowance for the entire asset amounts. We expect to continue to pursue our legal claims with regards to these assets. This category also includes an equity method investment in a wind project with no book value for which we had previously disclosed in 2019 our allocation of impairment losses recorded by the project sponsor. We moved this investment from Category 2 to Category 3 in the first quarter of 2021 due to continued underperformance. (4) Total reconciles to the total of the government receivables and commercial receivables lines of the consolidated balance sheets. (5) Some of the individual projects included in portfolios that make up our equity method investments have government off-takers. As they are part of large portfolios, they are not classified separately. (6) Average remaining balance is calculated gross of allowance for loss on receivables and excludes approximately 145 transactions each with outstanding balances that are less than $1 million and that in the aggregate total $62 million.

Guidance

The Company expects that annual distributable earnings per share will grow at a compounded annual rate of 7% to 10% from 2021 to 2023, relative to the 2020 baseline of $1.55 per share, which is equivalent to a 2023 midpoint of $1.98 per share. The Company also expects that annual dividends per share will grow at a compound annual rate of 3% to 5% from 2021 to 2023, relative to the 2020 baseline of $1.36 per share, which is equivalent to a 2023 midpoint of $1.53 per share. This guidance reflects the Company’s judgments and estimates of (i) yield on its existing Portfolio; (ii) yield on incremental Portfolio investments, inclusive of the Company’s existing pipeline; (iii) the volume and profitability of securitization transactions; (iv) amount, timing, and costs of debt and equity capital to fund new investments; (v) changes in costs and expenses reflective of the Company’s forecasted operations, (vi) the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the speed and efficacy of vaccine distribution on economic conditions and (vii) the general interest rate and market environment. All guidance is based on current expectations of the ongoing and future impact of COVID-19 and the speed and efficacy of vaccine distribution on economic conditions, the regulatory environment, the dynamics of the markets in which we operate and the judgment of the Company’s management team. The Company has not provided GAAP guidance as discussed in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this press release.

Dividend

The Company is announcing today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock. This dividend will be paid on October 8, 2021, to stockholders of record as of October 1, 2021.

About Hannon Armstrong

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $8 billion in managed assets, Hannon Armstrong’s core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please visit www.hannonarmstrong.com. Follow Hannon Armstrong on LinkedIn and Twitter @HannonArmstrong.

HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Interest income $ 25,016 $ 23,649 $ 50,117 $ 47,539 Rental income 6,462 6,469 12,931 12,939 Gain on sale of receivables and investments 24,426 15,916 41,916 20,820 Fee income 2,990 2,561 5,625 8,130 Total revenue 58,894 48,595 110,589 89,428 Expenses Interest expense 40,463 21,664 68,045 39,798 Provision for loss on receivables 906 2,523 1,411 3,171 Compensation and benefits 12,422 9,314 27,633 18,212 General and administrative 4,966 3,853 9,850 7,262 Total expenses 58,757 37,354 106,939 68,443 Income before equity method investments 137 11,241 3,650 20,985 Income (loss) from equity method investments 22,252 (590 ) 76,734 15,999 Income (loss) before income taxes 22,389 10,651 80,384 36,984 Income tax (expense) benefit (5,981 ) 1,407 (12,760 ) (515 ) Net income (loss) $ 16,408 $ 12,058 $ 67,624 $ 36,469 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest holders 434 50 626 152 Net income (loss) attributable to controlling stockholders $ 15,974 $ 12,008 $ 66,998 $ 36,317 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.16 $ 0.85 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.16 $ 0.81 $ 0.51 Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 78,372,647 72,914,145 77,935,264 70,043,125 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 81,944,511 73,382,217 87,165,587 70,662,377

HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 583,219 $ 286,250 Equity method investments 1,489,122 1,279,651 Government receivables 130,685 248,455 Commercial receivables, net of allowance of $37 million and $36 million, respectively 1,026,555 965,452 Receivables held-for-sale 9,308 — Real estate 357,633 359,176 Investments 17,876 55,377 Securitization assets 193,559 164,342 Other assets 127,575 100,364 Total Assets $ 3,935,532 $ 3,459,067 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 75,813 $ 59,944 Credit facilities 44,830 22,591 Non-recourse debt (secured by assets of $579 million and $723 million, respectively) 441,513 592,547 Senior unsecured notes 1,759,137 1,283,335 Convertible notes 291,690 290,501 Total Liabilities 2,612,983 2,248,918 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 78,419,939 and 76,457,415 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 784 765 Additional paid in capital 1,487,103 1,394,009 Accumulated deficit (193,530 ) (204,112 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 11,336 12,634 Non-controlling interest 16,856 6,853 Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,322,549 1,210,149 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 3,935,532 $ 3,459,067

EXPLANATORY NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Distributable Earnings

We calculate distributable earnings as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, provisions for loss on receivables, amortization of intangibles, non-cash provision (benefit) for taxes, gains or (losses) from modification or extinguishment of debt facilities, any one-time acquisition related costs or non-cash tax charges and the earnings attributable to our non-controlling interest of our Operating Partnership. We also make an adjustment to our equity method investments in the renewable energy projects as described below. We will use judgment in determining when we will reflect the losses on receivables in our distributable earnings. In making this determination, and will consider certain circumstances such as, the time period in default, sufficiency of collateral as well as the outcomes of any related litigation. In the future, distributable earnings may also exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other adjustments as approved by a majority of our independent directors.

We believe a Non-GAAP measure, such as distributable earnings, that adjusts for the items discussed above is and has been a meaningful indicator of our economic performance and is useful to our investors as well as management in evaluating our performance as it relates to expected dividend payments over time. As a REIT, we are required to distribute substantially all of our taxable income to investors in the form of dividends and is a principal focus of our investors. Additionally, we believe that our investors also use distributable earnings, or a comparable supplemental performance measure, to evaluate and compare our performance to that of our peers, and as such, we believe that the disclosure of distributable earnings is useful to our investors.

Certain of our equity method investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency projects are structured using typical partnership “flip” structures where the investors with cash distribution preferences receive a pre-negotiated return consisting of priority distributions from the project cash flows, in many cases, along with tax attributes. Once this preferred return is achieved, the partnership “flips” and the common equity investor, often the operator or sponsor of the project, receives more of the cash flows through its equity interests while the previously preferred investors retain an ongoing residual interest. We have made investments in both the preferred and common equity of these structures. Regardless of the nature of our equity interest, we typically negotiate the purchase prices of our equity investments, which have a finite expected life, based on our assessment of the expected cash flows we will receive from these projects discounted back to the net present value, based on a target investment rate, with the expected cash flows to be received in the future reflecting both a return on the capital (at the investment rate) and a return of the capital we have committed to the project. We use a similar approach in the underwriting of our receivables.

Under GAAP, we account for these equity method investments utilizing the HLBV method. Under this method, we recognize income or loss based on the change in the amount each partner would receive, typically based on the negotiated profit and loss allocation, if the assets were liquidated at book value, after adjusting for any distributions or contributions made during such quarter. The HLBV allocations of income or loss may be impacted by the receipt of tax attributes, as tax equity investors are allocated losses in proportion to the tax benefits received, while the sponsors of the project are allocated gains of a similar amount. In addition, the agreed upon allocations of the project’s cash flows may differ materially from the profit and loss allocation used for the HLBV calculations.

The cash distributions for those equity method investments where we apply HLBV are segregated into a return on and return of capital on our cash flow statement based on the cumulative income (loss) that has been allocated using the HLBV method. However, as a result of the application of the HLBV method, including the impact of tax allocations, the high levels of depreciation and other non-cash expenses that are common to renewable energy projects and the differences between the agreed upon profit and loss and the cash flow allocations, the distributions and thus the economic returns (i.e., return on capital) achieved from the investment are often significantly different from the income or loss that is allocated to us under the HLBV method. Thus, in calculating distributable earnings, for certain of these investments where there are characteristics as described above, we further adjust GAAP net income (loss) to take into account our calculation of the return on capital (based upon the investment rate) from our renewable energy equity method investments, as adjusted to reflect the performance of the project and the cash distributed. We believe this equity method investment adjustment to our GAAP net income (loss) in calculating our distributable earnings measure is an important supplement to the HLBV income allocations determined under GAAP for an investor to understand the economic performance of these investments where HLBV income can differ substantially from the economic returns.

The following table provides our results related to our equity method investments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020,

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions) Income (loss) under GAAP $ 22 $ (1 ) $ 77 $ 16 Distributable earnings $ 27 $ 11 $ 51 $ 27 Return of capital/(deferred cash collections) (17 ) 19 (30 ) 79 Cash collected $ 10 $ 30 $ 21 $ 106

Distributable earnings does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), or an indication of our cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or a measure of our liquidity, or an indication of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. In addition, our methodology for calculating distributable earnings may differ from the methodologies employed by other companies to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures, and accordingly, our reported distributable earnings may not be comparable to similar metrics reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of our GAAP Net Income to Distributable Earnings

We have calculated our distributable earnings and provided a reconciliation of our GAAP net income to distributable earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 in the tables below.

For the three months

ended June 30, 2021 For the three months

ended June 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) $ per share $ per share Net income attributable to controlling stockholders (1) $ 15,974 $ 0.20 $ 12,008 $ 0.16 Distributable earnings adjustments: Reverse GAAP (income) loss from equity method investments (22,252 ) 590 Add equity method investments earnings 26,834 11,018 Equity-based compensation charges 4,289 3,975 Provision for loss on receivables 906 2,523 (Gain) loss on debt modification or extinguishment 14,584 — Other adjustments (2) 7,238 (533 ) Distributable earnings (3) $ 47,573 $ 0.57 $ 29,581 $ 0.40

(1) Represents GAAP diluted earnings per share and is the most comparable GAAP measure to our distributable earnings per share. (2) See Other adjustments table below. (3) Distributable earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, are based on 82,832,735 shares and 74,543,045 shares outstanding, respectively, which represents the weighted average number of fully-diluted shares outstanding including our restricted stock awards, restricted stock units, long-term incentive plan units, and the non-controlling interest in our Operating Partnership. We include any potential common stock issuance in this calculation related to our convertible notes using the treasury stock method and any potential common stock issuances related to share based compensation units in the amount we believe is reasonably certain to vest. We believe the use of the treasury stock method is an appropriate representation of the potential dilution when considering the economic behaviors of the holders of the instrument.

For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 For the six months ended

June 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) $ per share $ per share Net income attributable to controlling stockholders (1) $ 66,998 $ 0.81 $ 36,317 $ 0.51 Distributable earnings adjustments: Reverse GAAP (income) loss from equity method investments (76,734 ) (15,999 ) Add equity method investments earnings 50,671 27,103 Equity-based compensation charges 9,787 7,524 Provision for loss on receivables 1,411 3,171 (Gain) loss on debt modification or extinguishment 16,083 — Other adjustments (2) 15,031 2,313 Distributable earnings (3) $ 83,247 $ 1.01 $ 60,429 $ 0.84

(1) Represents GAAP diluted earnings per share and is the most comparable GAAP measure to our distributable earnings per share. (2) See Other adjustments table below. (3) Distributable earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, are based on 82,723,380 shares and 72,095,539 shares outstanding, respectively, which represents the weighted average number of fully-diluted shares outstanding including our restricted stock awards, restricted stock units, long-term incentive plan units, and the non-controlling interest in our Operating Partnership. We include any potential common stock issuance in this calculation related to our convertible notes using the treasury stock method and any potential common stock issuances related to share based compensation units in the amount we believe is reasonably certain to vest. We believe the use of the treasury stock method is an appropriate representation of the potential dilution when considering the economic behaviors of the holders of the instrument.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the Other adjustments:

For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Other adjustments Amortization of intangibles (1) $ 823 $ 824 $ 1,645 $ 1,646 Non-cash provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,981 (1,407 ) 12,760 515 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 434 50 626 152 Other adjustments $ 7,238 $ (533 ) $ 15,031 $ 2,313

(1) Adds back non-cash amortization of lease and pre-IPO intangibles.

The table below provides a reconciliation of GAAP SG&A expenses to Distributable SG&A expenses:

For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) GAAP SG&A expenses Compensation and benefits $ 12,422 $ 9,314 $ 27,633 $ 18,212 General and administrative 4,966 3,853 9,850 7,262 Total SG&A expenses (GAAP) $ 17,388 $ 13,167 $ 37,483 $ 25,474 Distributable SG&A expenses adjustments: Non-cash equity-based compensation charge (1) $ (4,289 ) $ (3,975 ) $ (9,787 ) $ (7,524 ) Amortization of intangibles (2) (50 ) (51 ) (102 ) (100 ) Distributable SG&A expenses adjustments (4,339 ) (4,026 ) (9,889 ) (7,624 ) Distributable SG&A expenses $ 13,049 $ 9,141 $ 27,594 $ 17,850

(1) Reflects add back of non-cash amortization of equity-based compensation. Outstanding grants related to equity-based compensation are included in the distributable earnings per share calculation. (2) Adds back non-cash amortization of pre-IPO intangibles.

Distributable Net Investment Income

We have a portfolio of debt and equity investments in climate change solutions. We calculate distributable net investment income by adjusting GAAP-based net investment income for those distributable earnings adjustments described above which impact investment income. We believe that this measure is useful to investors as it shows the recurring income generated by our Portfolio after the associated interest cost of debt financing. Our management also uses distributable net investment income in this way. Our non-GAAP distributable net investment income measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following is a reconciliation of our GAAP-based net investment income to our distributable net investment income:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Interest income $ 25,016 $ 23,649 $ 50,117 $ 47,539 Rental income 6,462 6,469 12,931 12,939 GAAP-based investment revenue 31,478 30,118 63,048 60,478 Interest expense 40,463 21,664 68,045 39,798 GAAP-based net investment income (8,985 ) 8,454 (4,997 ) 20,680 Equity method earnings adjustment (1) 26,834 11,018 50,671 27,103 (Gain) loss on debt modification or extinguishment (2) 14,584 — 16,083 — Amortization of real estate intangibles (3) 773 773 1,543 1,546 Distributable net investment income $ 33,206 $ 20,245 $ 63,300 $ 49,329

(1) Reflects adjustment for equity method investments described above. (2) Adds back losses related to debt prepayments included in interest expense in our income statement. (3) Adds back non-cash amortization related to acquired real estate leases.

Managed Assets

As we both consolidate assets on our balance sheet and securitize assets, certain of our receivables and other assets are not reflected on our balance sheet where we may have a residual interest in the performance of the investment, such as servicing rights or a retained interest in cash flows. Thus, we present our investments on a non-GAAP “managed” basis, which assumes that securitized receivables are not sold. We believe that our Managed Asset information is useful to investors because it portrays the amount of both on- and off-balance sheet receivables that we manage, which enables investors to understand and evaluate the credit performance associated with our portfolio of receivables, investments, and residual assets in securitized receivables. Our non-GAAP Managed Assets measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following is a reconciliation of our GAAP-based Portfolio to our Managed Assets as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020:

As of June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (dollars in millions) Equity method investments $ 1,489 $ 1,280 Government receivables 131 248 Commercial receivables, net of allowance 1,026 965 Receivables held-for-sale 9 — Real estate 358 359 Investments 18 55 GAAP-Based Portfolio 3,031 2,907 Assets held in securitization trusts 4,973 4,308 Managed assets $ 8,004 $ 7,215

