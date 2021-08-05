Connection (CNXN) Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

“We are pleased to report 28% revenue growth in all of our segments and we currently expect solid demand to continue through 2021,” said Tim McGrath, President and CEO of Connection. McGrath continued, “Our financial performance was strong, albeit impacted by supply chain disruptions. We continue to work collaboratively with suppliers and our customers to address these challenges. We believe we have the right team in place and are well positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value.”

Net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased by 28.0% to $704.2 million, compared to $550.0 million for the prior year quarter. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased by 126.3% to $17.3 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter.

Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by 6.3% to $1,341.1 million, compared to $1,261.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by 21.9% to $27.5 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and restructuring and other charges (“Adjusted EBITDA”) totaled $96.7 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $110.0 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. 1

Quarterly Highlights

Strong growth across three of our four vertical markets: Healthcare, Connection’s largest vertical market, saw 30% year-over-year revenue growth and 19% sequentially as customers invested in technology to lower operational costs, increase patient flow efficiency, and penetrate new markets. Retail had impressive revenue growth of 25% year-over-year and 10% sequentially driven by businesses seeking automated solutions to cover their productivity needs and improve the customer experience. Manufacturing grew revenue 59% year-over-year as companies continued to invest in security and infrastructure, automation and data capabilities to improve efficiencies and offset workforce shortages.



We further advanced our overall cloud strategy and we continued to see strong growth in the cloud ecosystem, including subscriptions and security.

Our services business grew over 40% helping to support our customers hybrid work initiatives.

Quarterly Performance by Segment:

Net sales for the Business Solutions segment increased by 39.9% to $267.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $191.1 million in the prior year quarter. Gross profit increased by 37.9% to $51.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $37.2 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin decreased by 28 basis points to 19.2% primarily due to changes in product mix.

Net sales for the Public Sector Solutions segment increased by 15.7% to $129.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $112.2 million in the prior year quarter. Sales to state and local government and educational institutions increased by 22.4%, compared to the prior year quarter, while sales to the federal government decreased by 6.3%. Gross profit increased by 24.6% to $18.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $14.5 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin increased by 99 basis points to 13.9% primarily due to a change in customer mix and an increase in cloud solutions and security software.

Net sales for the Enterprise Solutions segment increased by 24.5% to $307.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $246.8 million in the prior year quarter. Gross profit increased by 25.9% to $47.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $37.3 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin increased by 17 basis points to 15.3% primarily due to an increase in cloud solutions and security software.

Quarterly Sales by Product Mix:

Notebook/mobility sales had a record quarter at $254 million which represented an increase of 32% year over year and accounted for 36% of net sales in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 35% of net sales in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in this product category was due to the growing hybrid work environment.

Accessories sales increased by 25% year over year and accounted for 11% of net sales in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 12% of net sales in the second quarter of 2020.

Software sales increased by 24% year over year and accounted for 10% of net sales in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020.

Desktop sales increased by 34% year over year and accounted for 10% of net sales in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 9% of net sales in the second quarter of 2020.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased in the second quarter of 2021 to $92.6 million from $77.4 million in the prior year quarter. SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 13.1%, compared to 14.1% in the prior year quarter. The increase in SG&A was primarily due to an increase in variable compensation due to the higher level of gross profit and increased health care costs.

Cash and cash equivalents were $115.7 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $95.7 million at December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure is included to provide additional information with respect to the Company’s operating performance and earnings. Non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be considered together with the GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is available in the tables at the end of this release.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See page 10 for the definition and reconciliation.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % (Amounts and shares in thousands, except operating data, P/E ratio, and per share data) Change Operating Data: Net sales $ 704,161 $ 550,002 28 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.29 128 % Gross margin 16.5 % 16.2 % Operating margin 3.4 % 1.9 % Return on equity (1) 9.5 % 11.5 % Inventory turns 16 12 Days sales outstanding 70 68 % of % of Product Mix: Net Sales Net Sales Notebooks/Mobility 36 % 35 % Accessories 11 12 Software 10 10 Desktops 10 9 Displays 10 9 Servers/Storage 8 10 Net/Com Products 7 8 Other Hardware/Services 8 7 Total Net Sales 100 % 100 % Stock Performance Indicators: Actual shares outstanding 26,187 26,120 Total book value per share $ 25.42 $ 23.40 Tangible book value per share $ 22.36 $ 20.29 Closing price $ 46.27 $ 46.36 Market capitalization $ 1,211,672 $ 1,210,923 Trailing price/earnings ratio 19.9 18.0 LTM Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 96,661 $ 110,015 Adjusted market capitalization/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (3) 11.3 9.5 (1) Calculated as the trailing twelve months' of net income divided by the average trailing twelve months' of equity. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for stock-based compensation and restructuring and other related charges. (3) Adjusted market capitalization is defined as gross market capitalization less cash balance. REVENUE AND MARGIN INFORMATION For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net Gross Net Gross (amounts in thousands) Sales Margin Sales Margin Enterprise Solutions $ 307,161 15.3 % $ 246,759 15.1 % Business Solutions 267,258 19.2 191,089 19.5 Public Sector Solutions 129,742 13.9 112,154 12.9 Total $ 704,161 16.5 % $ 550,002 16.2 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 704,161 $ 550,002 $ 1,341,053 $ 1,261,852 Cost of sales 587,834 461,002 1,124,206 1,059,734 Gross profit 116,327 89,000 216,847 202,118 Selling, general and administrative expenses 92,563 77,420 178,963 169,887 Restructuring and other charges - 992 - 992 Income from operations 23,764 10,588 37,884 31,239 Other income, net 14 5 7 96 Income tax provision (6,486 ) (2,950 ) (10,415 ) (8,796 ) Net income $ 17,292 $ 7,643 $ 27,476 $ 22,539 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.29 $ 1.05 $ 0.86 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.29 $ 1.04 $ 0.86 Shares used in the computation of earnings per common share: Basic 26,187 26,107 26,180 26,172 Diluted 26,359 26,279 26,361 26,350

June 30, December 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2021 2020 (amounts in thousands) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,665 $ 95,655 Accounts receivable, net 581,656 611,021 Inventories, net 167,079 140,867 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,588 11,437 Total current assets 877,988 858,980 Property and equipment, net 61,002 61,537 Right-of-use assets, net 11,174 12,821 Goodwill 73,602 73,602 Intangibles assets, net 6,478 7,088 Other assets 1,028 1,345 Total Assets $ 1,031,272 $ 1,015,373 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 258,163 $ 266,846 Accrued payroll 26,119 17,828 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 46,212 57,586 Total current liabilities 330,494 342,260 Deferred income taxes 18,525 18,525 Operating lease liability 8,124 9,631 Other liabilities 8,558 8,630 Total Liabilities 365,701 379,046 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 289 289 Additional paid-in capital 121,659 119,891 Retained earnings 589,560 562,084 Treasury stock at cost (45,937 ) (45,937 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 665,571 636,327 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,031,272 $ 1,015,373

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 17,292 $ 7,643 $ 27,476 $ 22,539 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,053 3,355 6,218 6,502 Adjustments to credit losses reserve 1,129 794 1,059 3,627 Stock-based compensation expense 1,026 624 2,092 1,248 Loss on disposal of fixed assets - 13 - 13 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (28,089 ) 37,806 26,806 99,283 Inventories (26,545 ) (28,647 ) (26,212 ) (40,966 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,776 1,909 (2,151 ) (1,391 ) Other non-current assets 673 (82 ) 317 (180 ) Accounts payable 51,728 27,999 (9,134 ) 12,500 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,815 6,441 5,349 (764 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 25,858 57,855 31,820 102,411 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of equipment and capitalized software (2,208 ) (3,619 ) (4,611 ) (8,214 ) Proceeds from life insurance - - 1,500 - Net cash used in investing activities (2,208 ) (3,619 ) (3,111 ) (8,214 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Purchase of treasury shares - - - (10,222 ) Dividend payments - - (8,375 ) (8,427 ) Issuance of stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan - 536 - 536 Payment of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation through shares withheld (242 ) (152 ) (324 ) (201 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (242 ) 384 (8,699 ) (18,314 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 23,408 54,620 20,010 75,883 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 92,257 111,323 95,655 90,060 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 115,665 $ 165,943 $ 115,665 $ 165,943 Non-cash Investing Activities: Accrued capital expenditures $ 609 $ 327 609 327 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Income taxes paid $ 12,880 $ 713 $ 13,141 $ 1,082

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is detailed below. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for restructuring and other charges, and stock-based compensation. Both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either includes or excludes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide helpful information with respect to our operating performance including our ability to fund our future capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Adjusted EBITDA also provides helpful information as it is the primary measure used in certain financial covenants contained in our credit agreements. Non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be considered together with the GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similar titled measures of other companies. (amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, LTM Ended June 30, (1) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net income $ 17,292 $ 7,643 126% $ 60,702 $ 68,255 (11%) Depreciation and amortization 3,053 3,355 (9%) 13,320 12,739 5% Income tax expense 6,486 2,950 120% 19,050 25,645 (26%) Interest expense - 27 (100%) 78 106 (26%) EBITDA 26,831 13,975 92% 93,150 106,745 (13%) Restructuring and other charges (2) - 992 (100%) - 992 (100%) Stock-based compensation 1,026 624 64% 3,511 2,278 54% Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,857 $ 15,591 79% $ 96,661 $ 110,015 (12%) (1) LTM: Last twelve months (2) Restructuring and other charges in 2020 consist of severance and other charges related to internal restructuring activities. ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE A reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted Net Income is detailed below. Adjusted Net Income is defined as Net Income plus restructuring and other charges, net of tax. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are considered non-GAAP financial measures (see note above in Adjusted EBITDA for a description of non-GAAP financial measures). The Company believes that these non-GAAP disclosures provide helpful information with respect to the Company's operating performance. (amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net income $ 17,292 $ 7,643 $ 27,476 $ 22,539 Restructuring and other charges, net of tax (1) - 715 - 713 Adjusted Net Income $ 17,292 $ 8,358 107% $ 27,476 $ 23,252 18% Diluted shares 26,359 26,279 26,361 26,350 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.66 $ 0.32 106% $ 1.04 $ 0.88 18% (1) Restructuring and other charges in 2020 consist of severance and other charges related to internal restructuring activities.

