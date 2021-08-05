Tredegar Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) declared a quarterly dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2021.

Tredegar Corporation is an industrial manufacturer with three primary businesses: custom aluminum extrusions for the North American building & construction, automotive and specialty end-use markets; surface protection films for high-technology applications in the global electronics industry; and specialized polyester films primarily for the Latin American flexible packaging market. Tredegar had 2020 sales from continuing operations of $755 million. With approximately 2,400 employees, the Company operates manufacturing facilities in North America, South America, and Asia.

