Guardant Health Announces New Leadership Structure Aligned with Strategic Growth Objectives and Expands Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021   

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, has announced a new leadership structure to support the Company’s strategic objectives for future growth. Under this structure, Helmy Eltoukhy, CEO, and AmirAli Talasaz, President, will serve as co-CEOs of Guardant Health. Both Eltoukhy and Talasaz will continue to serve on the Board of Directors and Eltoukhy will assume the role of Chairman. In addition, Meghan Joyce, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Platform at Oscar Health, will join the Company’s Board as an Independent Director.

Following the recent successful launch of new oncology products and the planned launch of a blood-based screening LDT in 2022, the Company has implemented a new leadership structure to support two focused areas within Guardant Health, Oncology and Screening, to be separately led by Eltoukhy and Talasaz, respectively. Furthermore, this structure will allow for scalability to address new areas across healthcare.

“Our mission at Guardant has always been to ensure patients have access to innovative oncology products. With the recent launches of Guardant Reveal, TissueNext and Response, that vision is clearer than ever, and we are still just scratching the surface of the need ahead,” said Eltoukhy. “We look forward to continuing to expand our product portfolio and improve patient outcomes as we conquer cancer with data across the continuum of care.”

“Early cancer screening has the potential to significantly transform patient outcomes. As we gain confidence in our screening platform and plan to launch an LDT in the near-term, it is clear that this opportunity requires a dedicated and focused effort,” said Talasaz. “We believe that Guardant will be a leader in blood-based screening, starting with CRC and expanding to other cancer types. This enhanced focus on execution will enable us to rapidly build the operational and commercial infrastructure required in this emerging business opportunity. I would also like to welcome Meghan to our Board of Directors. Her expertise in scaling high-growth organizations will be invaluable to our next phase of growth.”

“I am delighted to be joining Guardant’s Board of Directors at a momentous time as the company sets its sights on not only providing solutions for patients with advanced and early-stage cancer, but early cancer detection as well,” said Joyce. “Guardant is continuing to develop a portfolio of breakthrough products across all stages of the disease, and I look forward to applying my experience to help Guardant ensure these innovations are not only available but readily accessible for all patients.”

Wertpapier


