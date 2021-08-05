checkAd

Delta Apparel Achieves All-Time Record Third Quarter Earnings

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, today announced exceptionally strong results for its third quarter ended July 3, 2021 (the “June quarter”).

Robert W. Humphreys, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our results reflect our strongest quarterly earnings performance on record. We surpassed our expectations as sales returned to pre-pandemic levels and gross margins continued to expand, highlighting the strength and resilience of our diversified business model.”

Mr. Humphreys continued, “While top line growth has been hampered by inventory constraints and labor shortages in our Delta Group segment, customer demand remains robust as we continue to expand our reach with large retail and global brand partners seeking the products and value-added services we can uniquely provide. Salt Life delivered record quarterly sales with strong, double-digit growth across its sales channels including over 150% growth in our direct-to-consumer channels compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, highlighting the strength of brand’s omnichannel marketing initiatives.

“We are thrilled with our performance during the quarter as it highlights the benefits of our broad channels of distribution, the demand in the market for the unique products and services we offer, and the efficiencies we can achieve with our vertically-integrated operations. We believe the momentum we are experiencing is just the beginning and, coupled with our ongoing strategic initiatives, positions us well for continued growth and profitability expansion,” Humphreys concluded.

For the June 2021 quarter:

  • Net sales were $118.7 million, an increase of 65.3% compared to the prior year third quarter when operations were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to the fiscal 2019 third quarter, net sales were relatively flat driven by a 36% increase in net sales in the Salt Life Group partially offset by a 5% decline in the Delta Group segment. June quarter sales grew 9.2% from the March 2021 quarter, and sales in both segments exceeded internal expectations.
  • The strong sales performance in the Salt Life business was driven by double-digit year-over-year growth in its wholesale, ecommerce, and branded-retail channels, with Salt Life retail doors driving sales growth of 250% from the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Delta Group net sales declined as inventory was not available to support the strong order demand, and labor shortages impacted U.S. production and distribution capacity.
  • Gross profit was $30.2 million compared to $3.0 million in the prior year third quarter. Gross margin improved to 25.5% versus 4.2% in the prior year, and 20.8% in the June 2019 quarter, driven by higher direct-to-consumer sales and the benefit of strategic pricing initiatives combined with lower product costs still flowing through cost of sales.
  • Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $19.9 million, or 16.8% of sales, in the June quarter compared to $15.2 million, or 21.2% of sales, in the prior year third quarter, and $17.9 million, or 15.0% of sales, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase in SG&A compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019 was driven by higher incentive compensation expenses, consistent with the improved profitability.
  • Operating income in the June 2021 quarter was $11.9 million compared to the prior year third quarter loss of $21.6 million, which included $23.1 million of COVID-19 related adjustments. Third quarter fiscal 2021 operating income increased 40% from the same quarter in fiscal 2019. The June 2021 quarter included a $1.2 million favorable adjustment to the contingent earnout liability from the DTG2Go acquisition. The June 2019 quarter included a $1.3 million gain related to the favorable settlement of a commercial litigation matter.
  • Net earnings for the June 2021 quarter were $8.2 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $17.8 million, or $2.58 per share, in the June 2020 quarter, which included $17.7 million, or $2.57 per diluted share, of after-tax expenses associated with COVID-19. Net earnings per diluted share for the June 2021 quarter increased 60% compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2019. The June 2021 quarter included $0.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, of after-tax income related to the reduction of fair value of the contingent earnout liability. The third quarter fiscal 2019 results included an after-tax gain of $0.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, related to the settlement of a commercial litigation matter.

Total inventory as of June 2021 was $152.3 million, down $5.7 million compared to $158.0 million from a year ago. Total inventory increased $3.8 million from March 2021 resulting from an increase in raw materials and in-process inventory, partially offset by a $2.9 million decrease in finished goods. Total net debt, including capital lease financing and cash on hand, was $132.3 million as of June 2021, representing a $4.8 million increase from net debt levels a year ago, and a $2.9 million decrease from net debt levels in March 2021. The decline in total net debt since the March quarter was due to improved profitability, partially offset an in-process inventory build and $6.6 million paid for the Autoscale.ai technology announced on June 8, 2021. Cash on hand and availability under the Company’s U.S. revolving credit facility totaled $43.4 million as of June 2021, a $2.3 million decrease from a year ago.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life, COAST, Soffe, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the on-demand, digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go’s proprietary technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business digital platform. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its ecommerce sites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,200 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated or forecasted results, including, but not limited to, the general U.S. and international economic conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic impact on our operations, financial condition, liquidity, and capital investments; significant interruptions within our manufacturing or distribution facilities or other operations; deterioration in the financial condition of our customers and suppliers and changes in the operations and strategies of our customers and suppliers; the volatility and uncertainty of cotton and other raw material prices and availability; competitive conditions in the apparel industry; restrictions on our ability to borrow capital or service our indebtedness; changing consumer preferences or trends; our ability to successfully open and operate new retail stores; changes in economic, political or social stability at our offshore locations; our ability to attract and retain key management; significant changes in our effective tax rate; interest rate fluctuations increasing our obligations under our variable rate indebtedness; the ability to raise additional capital; the ability to grow, achieve synergies and realize the expected profitability of acquisitions; the volatility and uncertainty of energy, fuel and other costs; material disruptions in our information systems; compromises of our data security; significant litigation in either domestic or international jurisdictions; recalls, claims and negative publicity associated with product liability issues; the ability to protect our trademarks and other intellectual property; and the other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as updated in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Except as may be required by law, Delta Apparel, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

 
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 2021

June 2020

June 2021

June 2020

 
Net Sales

$

118,666

 

$

71,801

 

$

322,015

 

$

264,351

 

Cost of Goods Sold

 

88,427

 

 

68,819

 

 

246,677

 

 

220,893

 

Gross Profit

 

30,239

 

 

2,982

 

 

75,338

 

 

43,458

 

 
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

 

19,914

 

 

15,206

 

 

53,005

 

 

51,130

 

Other (Income) Loss, Net

 

(1,578

)

 

9,364

 

 

(218

)

 

7,724

 

Operating Income (Loss)

 

11,903

 

 

(21,588

)

 

22,551

 

 

(15,396

)

 
Interest Expense, Net

 

1,735

 

 

1,710

 

 

5,225

 

 

5,320

 

 
Earnings (Loss) Before Provision For (Benefit From) Income Taxes

 

10,168

 

 

(23,298

)

 

17,326

 

 

(20,716

)

 
Provision For (Benefit From) Income Taxes

 

2,019

 

 

(5,454

)

 

4,032

 

 

(4,884

)

 
Consolidated Net Earnings (Loss)

 

8,149

 

 

(17,844

)

 

13,294

 

 

(15,832

)

 
Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest

 

12

 

 

63

 

 

149

 

 

286

 

 
Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders

$

8,161

 

$

(17,781

)

$

13,443

 

$

(15,546

)

 
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic

 

6,975

 

 

6,890

 

 

6,956

 

 

6,932

 

Diluted

 

7,128

 

 

6,890

 

 

7,077

 

 

6,932

 

 
Net Earnings (Loss) per Common Share
Basic

$

1.17

 

$

(2.58

)

$

1.93

 

$

(2.24

)

Diluted

$

1.14

 

$

(2.58

)

$

1.90

 

$

(2.24

)

 
 

June 2021

September 2020

June 2020

 
Current Assets
Cash

$

11,389

 

$

16,458

 

$

14,520

 

Receivables, Net

 

66,969

 

 

61,000

 

 

51,867

 

Income Tax Receivable

 

-

 

 

983

 

 

700

 

Inventories, Net

 

152,312

 

 

145,515

 

 

158,015

 

Prepaids and Other Assets

 

4,704

 

 

2,812

 

 

3,085

 

Total Current Assets

 

235,374

 

 

226,768

 

 

228,187

 

 
Noncurrent Assets
Property, Plant & Equipment, Net

 

66,397

 

 

63,950

 

 

61,273

 

Goodwill and Other Intangibles, Net

 

64,647

 

 

57,845

 

 

58,238

 

Deferred Income Taxes

 

3,139

 

 

4,052

 

 

7,143

 

Operating Lease Assets

 

48,241

 

 

54,645

 

 

42,920

 

Investment in Joint Venture

 

10,333

 

 

10,573

 

 

10,273

 

Other Noncurrent Assets

 

2,063

 

 

2,398

 

 

2,398

 

Total Noncurrent Assets

 

194,820

 

 

193,463

 

 

182,245

 

 
Total Assets

$

430,194

 

$

420,231

 

$

410,432

 

 
 
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses

$

68,816

 

$

69,974

 

$

73,931

 

Income Taxes Payable

 

1,714

 

 

379

 

 

-

 

Current Portion of Finance Leases

 

7,102

 

 

6,956

 

 

7,099

 

Current Portion of Operating Leases

 

8,974

 

 

9,039

 

 

8,720

 

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

 

7,520

 

 

7,559

 

 

8,046

 

Current Portion of Contingent Consideration

 

1,200

 

 

2,120

 

 

2,685

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

95,326

 

 

96,027

 

 

100,481

 

 
Noncurrent Liabilities
Long-Term Taxes Payable

 

3,220

 

 

3,599

 

 

3,585

 

Long-Term Finance Leases

 

17,319

 

 

11,328

 

 

12,934

 

Long-Term Operating Leases

 

41,093

 

 

46,570

 

 

35,152

 

Long-Term Debt

 

111,782

 

 

112,782

 

 

113,939

 

Long-Term Contingent Consideration

 

1,900

 

 

4,300

 

 

4,096

 

Other Noncurrent Liabilities

 

2,883

 

 

2,939

 

 

3,735

 

Total Noncurrent Liabilities

 

178,197

 

 

181,518

 

 

173,441

 

 
Common Stock

 

96

 

 

96

 

 

96

 

Additional Paid-In Capital

 

60,284

 

 

61,005

 

 

60,154

 

Equity Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest

 

(673

)

 

(524

)

 

(567

)

Retained Earnings

 

140,006

 

 

126,564

 

 

121,390

 

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

 

(893

)

 

(1,322

)

 

(1,430

)

Treasury Stock

 

(42,149

)

 

(43,133

)

 

(43,133

)

Total Equity

 

156,671

 

 

142,686

 

 

136,510

 

 
Total Liabilities and Equity

$

430,194

 

$

420,231

 

$

410,432

 

 

 




