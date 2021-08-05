General American Investors Files Certified Shareholder Report for Period Ended June 30, 2021
General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GAM), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Certified Shareholder Report (Form N-CSR) for the six month period ended June 30, 2021. The Form N-CSR contains the Company’s June 30, 2021 Semi-Annual Report and is available at the SEC’s website: www.sec.gov and the Company’s website: www.generalamericaninvestors.com. The Semi-Annual Report is expected to be mailed to stockholders shortly.
The Semi-Annual Report indicates that as of or for the six months ended:
|
|
6/30/21
|
6/30/20
|
|
|
|
Net Assets Applicable to Common Stock
|
$1,227,414,148
|
|
$949,029,117
|
|
|
|
|
Net Assets Per Common Share
|
$50.76
|
|
$38.51
|
|
|
|
|
Net Investment Income
|
$769,204
|
|
$3,590,316
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share
|
$0.03
|
|
$0.15
|
|
|
|
|
Net Loss/Gain on Investments
|
$172,290,450
|
|
($126,796,012)
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share
|
$7.21
|
|
($5.11)
|
|
|
|
|
Common Shares Outstanding
|
24,181,874
|
|
24,644,062
|
*
|
After dividends and distributions of $2.50 per share paid in December 2020.
The largest stock holdings in the Company’s portfolio as of June 30, 2021, included: Alphabet, Microsoft, Republic Services, ASML Holding, and Berkshire Hathaway.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005035/en/GEN AMERN INVES/COM jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare