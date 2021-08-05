Zynga Closes Acquisition of Chartboost, a Leading Mobile Advertising and Monetization Platform

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, and Chartboost, a leading mobile programmatic advertising and monetization platform, announced today that the companies have closed the transaction under which Zynga acquired 100% of Chartboost for a total purchase price of approximately $250 million in cash. The close of this acquisition is effective as of August 4, 2021.

Chartboost is a unified advertising platform that includes a Demand Side Platform (DSP) as well as Supply Side Platform (SSP) and mediation capabilities delivered through an SDK solution. By leveraging advanced machine learning and data science capabilities, Chartboost brings together premium inventory, global scale and audience-based targeting to optimize programmatic advertising and yields.

Together, Zynga and Chartboost possess all the elements of a complete, next generation platform for mobile advertising leadership: high-quality content, direct player relationships, massive reach and full-stack advertising technology that can be applied across Zynga’s game portfolio and Chartboost’s advertising partners.

About Zynga

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. With massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, Zynga has a diverse portfolio of popular game franchises that have been downloaded more than four billion times on mobile, including CSR RacingTM, Empires & PuzzlesTM, Hair ChallengeTM, Harry Potter: Puzzles & SpellsTM, High Heels!TM, Merge Dragons!TM, Merge Magic!, Queen BeeTM, Toon Blast, Toy Blast, Words With FriendsTM and Zynga PokerTM. With Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform, Zynga is an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.