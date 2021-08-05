Glaukos Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“We are pleased with our record second quarter financial performance driven by sound execution on our key strategic priorities and the ongoing market recovery,” said Thomas Burns, Glaukos president and chief executive officer. “We remain steadfastly dedicated to transform the treatment of chronic eye diseases for the benefit of patients worldwide.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net sales increased 147% in the second quarter of 2021 to $78.1 million, compared to $31.6 million in the same period in 2020.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was approximately 77%, compared to approximately 31% in the same period in 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was approximately 84%, compared to approximately 78% in the same period in 2020.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased 19% to $45.3 million, compared to $38.1 million in the same period in 2020. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased 30% to $43.6 million, compared to $33.6 million in the same period in 2020.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased 28% to $24.3 million, compared to $19.0 million in the same period in 2020. Non-GAAP R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased 29% to $24.1 million, compared to $18.6 million in the same period in 2020. In addition, during the second quarter of 2021, the company also incurred a $5.0 million in-process R&D charge associated with an upfront payment related to the execution of an amended licensing arrangement with Intratus, Inc. to include the treatment of presbyopia.

Loss from operations in the second quarter of 2021 was $14.2 million, compared to operating loss of $47.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations in the second quarter of 2021 was $1.8 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $27.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2021 was $17.5 million, or ($0.38) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $39.9 million, or ($0.90) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2021 was $5.1 million, or ($0.11) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $27.0 million, or ($0.61) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.

The company ended the second quarter of 2021 with approximately $428 million in cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash.

2021 Revenue Guidance

The company expects 2021 net sales to be in the range of $285 million to $290 million.

Webcast & Conference Call

The company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast today at 1:30 p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. EDT) to discuss the results and provide additional information about the company’s financial outlook. A link to the webcast is available on the company’s website at http://investors.glaukos.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 833-231-8262 (U.S.) or 647-689-4107 (international) and enter Conference ID 4248858. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website following completion of the call.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent, its first MIGS device, in the United States in 2012, its next-generation iStent inject device in the United States in 2018 and most recently, its iStent inject W device in the United States in 2020. In corneal health, Glaukos’ proprietary suite of single-use, bio-activated pharmaceuticals are designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea through a process called corneal collagen cross-linking to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and beliefs. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, we caution you that they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include, without limitation, uncertainties regarding the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business or the economy generally; our ability to continue to generate sales of our commercialized products and develop and commercialize additional products; our dependence on a limited number of third-party suppliers, some of which are single-source, for components of our products; the occurrence of a crippling accident, natural disaster, or other disruption at our primary facility, which may materially affect our manufacturing capacity and operations; securing or maintaining adequate coverage or reimbursement by third-party payors for procedures using the iStent, the iStent inject, the iStent inject W, our corneal cross-linking products or other products in development; our ability to properly train, and gain acceptance and trust from ophthalmic surgeons in the use of our products; our ability to compete effectively in the medical device industry and against current and future competitors (including MIGS competitors); our compliance with federal, state and foreign laws and regulations for the approval and sale and marketing of our products and of our manufacturing processes; the lengthy and expensive clinical trial process and the uncertainty of timing and outcomes from any particular clinical trial or regulatory approval processes; the risk of recalls or serious safety issues with our products and the uncertainty of patient outcomes; our ability to protect, and the expense and time-consuming nature of protecting our intellectual property against third parties and competitors and the impact of any claims against us for infringement or misappropriation of third party intellectual property rights and any related litigation; and our ability to service our indebtedness. These and other known risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020, which was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on May 6, 2021, and will also be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which we expect to file on or before August 9, 2021. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available in the Investor Section of our website at www.glaukos.com or at www.sec.gov. In addition, information about the risks and benefits of our products is available on our website at www.glaukos.com. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP historical financial measures. Management makes adjustments to the GAAP measures for items (both charges and gains) that (a) do not reflect the core operational activities of the Company, (b) are commonly adjusted within the Company's industry to enhance comparability of the Company's financial results with those of its peer group, or (c) are inconsistent in amount or frequency between periods (albeit such items are monitored and controlled with equal diligence relative to core operations). The Company uses the term "Non-GAAP" to exclude external acquisition-related costs incurred to effect a business combination; amortization of intangible assets acquired in a business combination, asset purchase transaction or other contractual relationship; impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; in-process R&D charges; fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities and pre-acquisition contingencies arising from a business combination; integration and transition costs related to business combinations; fair market value adjustments to inventories acquired in a business combination or asset purchase transaction; restructuring charges, duplicative operating expenses, or asset write-offs (or reversals) associated with exiting or significantly downsizing a business; gain or loss from the sale of a business; gain or loss on the mark-to-market adjustment, impairment, or sale of long-term investments; mark-to-market adjustments on derivative instruments that hedge income or expense exposures in a future period; significant legal litigation costs and/or settlement expenses; legal and other associated expenses that are both unusual and significant related to governmental or internal inquiries; significant extraordinary one-time partnering receipts or payments immediately recognized as income or expense and that are not recurring; amortization of debt discount and associated issuance costs related to the company’s convertible senior debt offering; and significant discrete income and other tax adjustments related to transactions as well as changes in estimated acquisition-date tax effects associated with business combinations, and the impact from implementation of tax law changes and settlements. See “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure presented to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

GLAUKOS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 78,093 $ 31,558 $ 146,061 $ 86,894 Cost of sales 17,759 21,668 34,392 54,197 Gross profit 60,334 9,890 111,669 32,697 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 45,300 38,116 87,221 88,662 Research and development 24,256 18,971 45,475 43,844 In-process research and development 5,000 - 5,000 - Total operating expenses 74,556 57,087 137,696 132,506 Loss from operations (14,222 ) (47,197 ) (26,027 ) (99,809 ) Non-operating expense: Interest income 342 590 725 1,286 Interest expense (3,306 ) (1,872 ) (6,535 ) (2,753 ) Other (expense) income, net (88 ) 1,201 (1,627 ) (510 ) Total non-operating expense (3,052 ) (81 ) (7,437 ) (1,977 ) Loss before taxes (17,274 ) (47,278 ) (33,464 ) (101,786 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 208 (7,384 ) 487 (7,834 ) Net loss $ (17,482 ) $ (39,894 ) $ (33,951 ) $ (93,952 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.38 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (2.13 ) Weighted average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 46,306 44,335 46,011 44,078

GLAUKOS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par values) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,296 $ 96,596 Short-term investments 300,265 307,772 Accounts receivable, net 37,569 36,059 Inventory, net 17,500 15,809 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,905 13,206 Total current assets 490,535 469,442 Restricted cash 9,416 9,566 Property and equipment, net 54,380 24,008 Operating lease right-of-use asset 19,551 20,009 Finance lease right-of-use asset 50,232 51,443 Intangible assets, net 345,237 357,693 Goodwill 66,134 66,134 Deposits and other assets 8,240 7,207 Total assets $ 1,043,725 $ 1,005,502 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,957 $ 4,371 Accrued liabilities 63,181 45,331 Convertible senior notes 279,339 - Total current liabilities 349,477 49,702 Convertible senior notes - 189,416 Operating lease liability 20,139 20,704 Finance lease liability 72,905 60,690 Deferred tax liability, net 8,298 10,512 Other liabilities 8,581 7,029 Total liabilities 459,400 338,053 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000 shares authorized; 46,497 and 45,275 shares issued and 46,469 and 45,247 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 46 45 Additional paid-in capital 933,328 976,590 Accumulated other comprehensive income 652 1,004 Accumulated deficit (349,569 ) (310,058 ) Less treasury stock (28 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) (132 ) (132 ) Total stockholders' equity 584,325 667,449 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,043,725 $ 1,005,502

GLAUKOS CORPORATION GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentage data) (unaudited) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Cost of sales $ 17,759 $ (5,591 ) (a) $ 12,168 $ 21,668 $ (14,785 ) (a)(f)(g) $ 6,883 Gross Margin 77.3 % 7.1 % 84.4 % 31.3 % 46.9 % 78.2 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative $ 45,300 $ (1,666 ) (b)(c) $ 43,634 $ 38,116 $ (4,473 ) (b)(c)(h) $ 33,643 Research and development $ 24,256 $ (140 ) (d) $ 24,116 $ 18,971 $ (338 ) (d) $ 18,633 In-process research and development $ 5,000 $ (5,000 ) (e) $ - $ - $ - $ - Loss from operations $ (14,222 ) $ 12,397 $ (1,825 ) $ (47,197 ) $ 19,596 $ (27,601 ) Interest expense $ (3,306 ) $ - $ (3,306 ) $ (1,872 ) $ 557 (i) $ (1,315 ) Income tax provision (benefit) $ 208 $ - $ 208 $ (7,384 ) $ 7,256 (j) $ (128 ) Net loss $ (17,482 ) $ 12,397 (k) $ (5,085 ) $ (39,894 ) $ 12,897 (k) $ (26,997 ) Diluted net loss per share $ (0.38 ) $ 0.27 $ (0.11 ) $ (0.90 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.61 )

(a) Cost of sales adjustments related to the acquisition of Avedro, Inc. (Avedro), including amortization of developed technology intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense related to replacement awards, totaling $5.6 million in Q2 2021 and $5.7 million in Q2 2020. (b) Avedro acquisition-related expenses, including amortization expense of customer relationship intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense related to replacement awards of $1.0 million in Q2 2021 and $2.6 million in Q2 2020. (c) Expenses related to the Company's patent infringement litigation and related matters of $0.7 million in Q2 2021 and $1.7 million in Q2 2020. (d) Stock-based compensation expense related to replacement awards from the acquisition of Avedro of $0.1 million in Q2 2021 and $0.3 million in Q2 2020. (e) Upfront payment associated with the execution of the amended licensing arrangement with Intratus, Inc. (f) COVID-19 related excess and obsolete reserves associated with the fair-value step up of acquired Avedro inventory, totaling ($0.5) million. (g) $9.7 million of inventory fair value step-up costs associated with the acquisition of Avedro. (h) $0.2 million of expenses related to the Company's implementation of its new enterprise systems and other technology optimizations, restructuring expenses associated with the acquisition of Avedro, and integration expenses from the acquisition of Avedro. (i) Non-cash interest expense for the amortization of debt discount and associated issuance costs related to the convertible senior notes. (j) Tax benefit related to the Company's issuance of the convertible senior notes. (k) Includes total tax effect for non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments. For non-GAAP adjustments associated with the U.S., the tax effect is $0 given the Company's U.S. taxable loss positions in both 2021 and 2020.

GLAUKOS CORPORATION GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentage data) (unaudited) Year-to-Date Q2 2021 Year-to-Date Q2 2020 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Cost of sales $ 34,392 $ (11,191 ) (a) $ 23,201 $ 54,197 $ (38,224 ) (a)(f)(g) $ 15,973 Gross Margin 76.5 % 7.6 % 84.1 % 37.6 % 44.0 % 81.6 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative $ 87,221 $ (2,886 ) (b)(c) $ 84,335 $ 88,662 $ (13,920 ) (b)(c)(h) $ 74,742 Research and development $ 45,475 $ (290 ) (d) $ 45,185 $ 43,844 $ (2,308 ) (d)(i) $ 41,536 In-process research and development $ 5,000 $ (5,000 ) (e) $ - $ - $ - $ - Loss from operations $ (26,027 ) $ 19,367 $ (6,660 ) $ (99,809 ) $ 54,452 $ (45,357 ) Interest expense $ (6,535 ) $ - $ (6,535 ) $ (2,753 ) $ 557 (j) $ (2,196 ) Income tax provision (benefit) $ 487 $ - $ 487 $ (7,834 ) $ 7,256 (k) $ (578 ) Net loss $ (33,951 ) $ 19,367 (l) $ (14,584 ) $ (93,952 ) $ 47,753 (l) $ (46,199 ) Diluted net loss per share $ (0.74 ) $ 0.42 $ (0.32 ) $ (2.13 ) $ 1.08 $ (1.05 )

(a) Cost of sales adjustments related to the acquisition of Avedro, Inc. (Avedro), including amortization of developed technology intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense related to replacement awards, and restructuring expenses, totaling $11.2 million year-to-date Q2 2021 and $11.5 million year-to-date Q2 2020. (b) Avedro acquisition-related expenses, including amortization expense of customer relationship intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense related to replacement awards of $2.0 million year-to-date Q2 2021 and $7.5 million year-to-date Q2 2020. (c) Expenses related to the Company's patent infringement litigation and related matters of $0.9 million year-to-date Q2 2021 and $4.3 million year-to-date Q2 2020. (d) Stock-based compensation expense related to replacement awards from the acquisition of Avedro of $0.3 million year-to-date Q2 2021 and $2.1 million year-to-date Q2 2020. (e) Upfront payment associated with the execution of the amended licensing arrangement with Intratus, Inc. (f) $7.4 million of inventory write-off charges and COVID-19 related excess and obsolete reserves, a portion of which includes the associated fair-value step up of acquired Avedro inventory. (g) $19.3 million of inventory fair value step-up costs associated with the acquisition of Avedro. (h) $2.2 million of expenses related to the Company's implementation of its new enterprise systems and other technology optimizations, restructuring expenses associated with COVID-19 and the acquisition of Avedro, and integration expenses from the acquisition of Avedro. (i) Restructuring expenses associated with COVID-19 and the acquisition of Avedro, totaling $0.2 million. (j) Non-cash interest expense for the amortization of debt discount and associated issuance costs related to the convertible senior notes. (k) Tax benefit related to the Company's issuance of the convertible senior notes. (l) Includes total tax effect for non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments. For non-GAAP adjustments associated with the U.S., the tax effect is $0 given the Company's U.S. taxable loss positions in both 2021 and 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005928/en/