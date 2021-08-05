Universal Display Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“Looking to the year, we are on track to achieve approximately 30% year-over-year sales growth, translating into a new record high for annual revenue for the Company,” said Sidney D. Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Universal Display. “As we anticipate ongoing momentum in the OLED industry to increase in 2021 and beyond, we are excited about the long and vast runway of forecasted growth for the market. Given this expected growth, we are continuing to fuel and fortify our innovation engine, expand our global infrastructure, and invest in our people to advance our leadership position and further enable our customers and the OLED ecosystem.”

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED technology and materials, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Rosenblatt continued, “Energy-efficiency and sustainability are key cornerstones of our UniversalPHOLED technology and materials. The discovery of our proprietary phosphorescent technology was an enabling breakthrough in the OLED industry. With efficiencies that are up to four times higher than conventional OLED materials, UDC’s patented and award-winning phosphorescent OLED technology and UniversalPHOLED materials are proven to be integral in enabling high-performance, low-power consumption and energy-efficiency in OLED displays and lighting. Our energy-efficiency initiatives are expanding as we continue to invent and develop new OLED materials and technologies, including progress toward delivery of an all-phosphorescent red, green and blue emissive system, that can enable a sustainable and low-carbon future.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2021

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $129.7 million as compared to $58.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue was due to strengthened demand for OLED products utilizing our emitter material, as well as the recovery in sales that were adversely affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during the three months ended June 30, 2020. Even though we believe we have experienced the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain uncertain as to the possibility of its re-emergence and any corresponding negative impact on OLED market demand.

Revenue from material sales was $77.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $31.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue from royalty and license fees was $48.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $22.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Cost of material sales was $25.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $10.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating income was $49.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to operating loss of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income was $40.5 million or $0.85 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $815,000 million or $0.02 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue Comparison

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Material sales $ 77,438 $ 31,927 Royalty and license fees 48,212 22,380 Contract research services 4,010 3,661 Total revenue $ 129,660 $ 57,968

Cost of Materials Comparison

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Material sales $ 77,438 $ 31,927 Cost of material sales 25,316 10,277 Gross margin on material sales 52,122 21,650 Gross margin as a % of material sales 67 % 68 %

Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2021

Total revenue in the first half of 2021 was $263.7 million as compared to $170.2 million in the first half of 2020. The increase in revenue was due to strengthened demand for OLED products utilizing our emitter material, as well as the recovery in sales that were adversely affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during the three months ended June 30, 2020. Even though we believe we have experienced the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain uncertain as to the possibility of its re-emergence and any corresponding negative impact on OLED market demand.

Revenue from material sales was $157.2 million in the first half of 2021 as compared to $98.5 million in the first half of 2020.

Revenue from royalty and license fees was $99.1 million in the first half of 2021 as compared to $65.5 million in the first half of 2020.

Cost of material sales was $46.3 million in the first half of 2021 as compared to $30.5 million in the first half of 2020.

Operating income was $113.5 million in the first half of 2021 as compared to $43.3 million in the first half of 2020.

Net income was $92.2 million or $1.94 per diluted share in the first half of 2021 as compared to $39.0 million or $0.82 per diluted share in the first half of 2020.

Revenue Comparison

($ in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Material sales $ 157,246 $ 98,502 Royalty and license fees 99,098 65,458 Contract research services 7,316 6,285 Total revenue $ 263,660 $ 170,245

Cost of Materials Comparison

($ in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Material sales $ 157,246 $ 98,502 Cost of material sales 46,315 30,488 Gross margin on material sales 110,931 68,014 Gross margin as a % of material sales 71 % 69 %

2021 Guidance

The Company continues to believe that its 2021 revenue will be approximately in the range of $530 million to $560 million. The OLED industry remains at a stage where many variables can have a material impact on its growth, and the Company thus caveats its financial guidance accordingly.

Dividend

The Company also announced a third quarter cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2021 to all shareholders of record on September 16, 2021.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this release, Universal Display will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the events page of the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com. Those wishing to participate in the live call should dial 1-877-524-8416 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-1028. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the Company’s technologies and potential applications of those technologies, the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 542,914 $ 630,012 Short-term investments 190,540 99,996 Accounts receivable 99,629 82,261 Inventory 104,653 91,591 Other current assets 55,156 20,746 Total current assets 992,892 924,606 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $81,721 and $72,493 113,187 102,113 ACQUIRED TECHNOLOGY, net of accumulated amortization of $163,343 and $153,050 59,960 70,253 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $6,848 and $6,155 10,386 10,685 GOODWILL 15,535 15,535 INVESTMENTS 8,500 5,000 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 35,579 37,695 OTHER ASSETS 114,676 103,341 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,350,715 $ 1,269,228 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 10,334 $ 13,801 Accrued expenses 27,247 41,404 Deferred revenue 122,978 105,215 Other current liabilities 2,004 4,540 Total current liabilities 162,563 164,960 DEFERRED REVENUE 46,174 57,086 RETIREMENT PLAN BENEFIT LIABILITY 79,966 78,527 OTHER LIABILITIES 70,396 55,941 Total liabilities 359,099 356,514 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 200,000 shares of Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding (liquidation value of $7.50 per share or $1,500) 2 2 Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 49,054,059 and 49,013,476 shares issued, and 47,688,411 and 47,647,828 shares outstanding, at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 491 490 Additional paid-in capital 638,991 635,595 Retained earnings 427,188 353,930 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,772 ) (36,019 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,365,648 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) (41,284 ) (41,284 ) Total shareholders’ equity 991,616 912,714 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,350,715 $ 1,269,228

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUE: Material sales $ 77,438 $ 31,927 $ 157,246 $ 98,502 Royalty and license fees 48,212 22,380 99,098 65,458 Contract research services 4,010 3,661 7,316 6,285 Total revenue 129,660 57,968 263,660 170,245 COST OF SALES 27,969 12,643 51,267 35,102 Gross margin 101,691 45,325 212,393 135,143 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 24,101 21,397 47,406 40,894 Selling, general and administrative 20,239 16,147 36,643 31,550 Amortization of acquired technology and other intangible assets 5,497 5,490 10,985 10,980 Patent costs 1,809 1,858 3,644 3,496 Royalty and license expense 149 1,618 261 4,902 Total operating expenses 51,795 46,510 98,939 91,822 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 49,896 (1,185 ) 113,454 43,321 Interest income, net 75 1,268 208 3,415 Other income, net 221 170 280 372 Interest and other income, net 296 1,438 488 3,787 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 50,192 253 113,942 47,108 INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT (9,651 ) 562 (21,714 ) (8,138 ) NET INCOME $ 40,541 $ 815 $ 92,228 $ 38,970 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC $ 0.85 $ 0.02 $ 1.94 $ 0.82 DILUTED $ 0.85 $ 0.02 $ 1.94 $ 0.82 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC 47,299,627 47,227,294 47,284,773 47,160,163 DILUTED 47,356,864 47,243,991 47,347,596 47,190,505 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.20 $ 0.15 $ 0.40 $ 0.30

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 92,228 $ 38,970 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of deferred revenue and recognition of unbilled receivables (110,993 ) (58,644 ) Depreciation 9,229 7,283 Amortization of intangibles 10,985 10,980 Change in excess inventory reserve 1,117 611 Amortization of premium and discount on investments, net (128 ) (3,280 ) Stock-based compensation to employees 14,624 12,918 Stock-based compensation to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board 704 708 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 1,458 (336 ) Retirement plan expense 4,457 2,828 Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable (17,368 ) (8,046 ) Inventory (14,179 ) (21,181 ) Other current assets (5,712 ) (5,967 ) Other assets (15,005 ) (5,942 ) Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (17,036 ) (20,332 ) Other current liabilities (2,536 ) (639 ) Deferred revenue 92,816 75,683 Other liabilities 14,455 6,416 Net cash provided by operating activities 59,116 32,030 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (20,668 ) (11,804 ) Purchases of intangibles (394 ) (25 ) Purchases of investments (193,951 ) (404,232 ) Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments 100,000 412,760 Net cash used in investing activities (115,013 ) (3,301 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 787 590 Payment of withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation to employees (13,018 ) (13,165 ) Cash dividends paid (18,970 ) (14,215 ) Net cash used in financing activities (31,201 ) (26,790 ) (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (87,098 ) 1,939 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 630,012 131,627 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 542,914 $ 133,566 The following non-cash activities occurred: Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities $ (35 ) $ 1,242 Common stock issued to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board that was earned and accrued for in a previous period 300 300 Net change in accounts payable and accrued expenses related to purchases of property and equipment 366 390

