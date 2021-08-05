checkAd

Willdan Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 22:08  |  11   |   |   

Willdan Group, Inc. (“Willdan”) (Nasdaq: WLDN), a provider of professional technical and consulting services, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended July 2, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Summary

  • Consolidated contract revenue of $84.2 million, an increase of 0.7%
  • Net revenue of $47.3 million, an increase of 9.4%
  • Net loss of $4.6 million, or $(0.37) per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income of $3.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million
  • Cash used in operating activities of $6.4 million

Six Months Year to Date 2021 Summary

  • Consolidated contract revenue of $163.2 million, a decrease of 13.9%
  • Net revenue of $95.2 million, an increase of 2.6%
  • Net loss of $8.4 million, or $(0.68) per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income of $5.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $8.0 million
  • Cash used in operating activities of $0.7 million

“Since the last earnings call, we have completed two important Company milestones,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “On June 28th we restarted the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power commercial direct install program, which was our largest contract and the last program suspended due to Covid-19. In late July, the California Public Utility Commission approved our three contracts with Southern California Edison. We now expect all seven of our new California Investor-Owned Utility contracts to ramp over the next year. Additionally, our pipeline of new contract opportunities remains very strong, supporting our confidence to achieve double-digit organic growth in each of the next three years.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Consolidated contract revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was relatively flat compared to the second quarter of 2020, while Net Revenue increased 9.4% to $47.3 million, compared to $43.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 (see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below). The increase was primarily due to changes in the mix of revenues to those which contain a higher percentage of labor costs and lower percentage of material costs and installation subcontracting.

Total general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $4.6 million, or 13.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to having restored wage reductions and other actions taken during our second quarter of fiscal 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Income tax benefit was $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to income tax benefit of $0.1 million for the prior year period. The increased benefit was primarily due to an increase in various tax deductions and tax credits related to stock compensation and project-related incentives, and an additional tax benefit related to the net operating loss carryback provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $4.6 million, or $(0.37) per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $5.0 million, or $(0.43) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted Net Income (see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, as compared to Adjusted Net Loss of $2.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) was $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Six Months 2021 Financial Results

Consolidated contract revenue for the six months ended July 2, 2021 was $163.2 million, a decrease of 13.9% from $189.6 million for the six months ended July 3, 2020 primarily due to decreased contract revenues from our direct install programs for small businesses in our Energy segment and the impact of having one fewer week in our first fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2021 as compared to our first fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Contract revenues for our direct install programs for small businesses decreased as a result of the business suspensions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and efforts to limit its spread that started in March 2020, which had a partial impact on the first half of fiscal year 2020 as compared to having a larger impact on our first half of fiscal year 2021. Through the first half of our fiscal year 2021, the most significant pandemic related impacts to the Company’s business occurred in California to our direct install business which restarted throughout the first half of fiscal 2021.

Net Revenue for the six months ended July 2, 2021 was $95.2 million, a increase of 2.6%, from $92.8 million for the six months ended July 3, 2020.

Total G&A expenses for the six months ended July 2, 2021 were $74.3 million, an increase of 2.7% from $72.3 million for the six months ended July 3, 2020, driven primarily by having restored the actions taken during our second quarter of fiscal 2020 aimed at preserving liquidity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, partially offset by the impact of having one fewer week in our first fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2021 as compared to our first fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2020.

We recorded an income tax benefit of $5.1 million for the six months ended July 2, 2021, compared to an income tax benefit of $1.7 million for the prior year period. The increased benefit was primarily due to an increase in various tax deductions and tax credits related to stock compensation and project-related incentives, and an additional tax benefit related to the net operating loss carryback provisions of the CARES Act.

Net loss for the six months ended July 2, 2021 was $8.4 million, or $(0.68) per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $13.1 million, or $(1.13) per diluted share, for the six months ended July 3, 2020. Adjusted Net Income (see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the six months ended July 2, 2021 was $5.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $0.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the six months ended July 3, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) was $8.0 million for the six months ended July 2, 2021, compared to $8.5 million for the six months ended July 3, 2020.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of July 2, 2021, we had $9.4 million of cash and cash equivalents. Cash flows used in operating activities were $0.7 million for the six months ended July 2, 2021, as compared to cash flows provided by operating activities of $29.2 million for the six months ended July 3, 2020. Cash flows used in operating activities for the six months ended July 2, 2021 resulted primarily due to the changing mix of revenues as described earlier and start-up costs associated with certain new contract awards.

As of July 2, 2021, we had $105.5 million outstanding on our credit facilities. We had no borrowings under our revolving credit facility with $50.0 million in available capacity. We also have a $50.0 million Delayed Draw Term Loan with $20.0 million available for draw upon satisfaction of certain covenants. We believe that we have adequate resources and liquidity to fund cash requirements and debt repayments for at least the next 12 months. ​

Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Willdan will be hosting a conference call related to second quarter earnings today, August 5, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern/2:30 p.m. Pacific. To access the call, listeners should dial 866-248-8441 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and enter confirmation code 7355986. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on Willdan’s website at ir.willdangroup.com/events-presentations.

A replay of the conference call will be available until August 19, 2021 by calling 888-203-1112 and entering confirmation code 7355986.

An Investor Report containing supplemental financial information can also be accessed on the home page of Willdan’s investor relations website.

About Willdan Group, Inc.

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

“Net Revenue,” defined as contract revenue as reported in accordance with GAAP minus subcontractor services and other direct costs, is a non-GAAP financial measure, Net Revenue is a supplemental measure that Willdan believes enhances investors’ ability to analyze Willdan’s business trends and performance because it substantially measures the work performed by Willdan’s employees. In the course of providing services, Willdan routinely subcontracts various services. Generally, these subcontractor services and other direct costs are passed through to Willdan’s clients and, in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and industry practice, are included in Willdan’s revenue when it is Willdan’s contractual responsibility to procure or manage such subcontracted activities. Because subcontractor services and other direct costs can vary significantly from project to project and period to period, changes in revenue may not necessarily be indicative of Willdan’s business trends. Accordingly, Willdan segregates subcontractor services and other direct costs from revenue to promote a better understanding of Willdan’s business by evaluating revenue exclusive of subcontract services and other direct costs associated with external service providers. A reconciliation of Willdan’s contract revenue as reported in accordance with GAAP to Net Revenue is provided at the end of this press release.

“Adjusted EBITDA,” defined as net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, stock-based compensation, interest accretion, depreciation and amortization, transaction costs and gain on sale of equipment, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure used by Willdan’s management to measure Willdan’s operating performance. Willdan believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows Willdan’s management to evaluate its operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period and against its peers without regard to its financing methods, capital structure and non-operating expenses. Willdan uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its performance for, among other things, budgeting, forecasting and incentive compensation purposes.

Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s costs of capital, stock-based compensation, as well as the historical costs of depreciable assets. A reconciliation of net income as reported in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this press release.

“Adjusted Net Income,” defined as net income plus stock-based compensation, intangible amortization, interest accretion and transaction costs, each net of tax, is a non-GAAP financial measure.

“Adjusted Diluted EPS,” defined as net income plus stock-based compensation, intangible amortization, interest accretion and transaction costs, each net of tax, all divided by the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are supplemental measures used by Willdan’s management to measure its operating performance. Willdan believes Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are useful because they allow Willdan’s management to more closely evaluate and explain the operating results of Willdan’s business by removing certain non-operating expenses. Reconciliations of net income as reported in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Net Income and diluted EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Diluted EPS are provided at the end of this press release.

Willdan’s definitions of Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS have limitations as analytical tools and may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures or from similarly named measures Willdan has reported in prior periods. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as contract revenue, net income and diluted EPS.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical, including statements regarding Willdan’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, estimates, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Covid-19 on Willdan’s business, Willdan’s ability to capitalize on increased energy efficiency spending in large markets and expected benefits from its acquisitions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the extent to which the Covid-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain its spread ultimately impact Willdan’s business, results of operation and financial condition, including the speed with which its various direct install programs for small businesses are able to resume normal operations following government mandated shutdowns and phased re-openings; and Willdan’s ability to expand its services or meet the needs of customers in markets in which it operates. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from its expectations include, but are not limited to, Willdan’s ability to adequately complete projects in a timely manner, Willdan’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive energy services market, changes in state, local and regional economies and government budgets, Willdan’s ability to win new contracts, to renew existing contracts and to compete effectively for contracts awarded through bidding processes, Willdan’s ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions and execute on its growth strategy, Willdan’s ability to make principal and interest payments as they come due and comply with financial and other covenants in its credit agreement, and Willdan’s ability to obtain financing and to refinance its outstanding debt as it matures.

The factors noted above and risks included in Willdan’s other SEC filings may be increased or intensified as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, including ongoing resurgences of the Covid-19 virus. The extent to which the Covid-19 pandemic ultimately impacts Willdan’s business, results of operations and financial condition will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. See the risk factor in Part II, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in Willdan’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 1, 2021, “The Covid-19 pandemic and health and safety measures intended to reduce its spread have adversely affected, and may continue to adversely affect, our business, results of operations and financial condition.” for more information. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Willdan, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factors disclosed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended January 1, 2021, as such disclosures may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports Willdan files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release unless required by law.

WILLDAN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

July 2,

 

January 1,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2021

 

 

Assets

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

9,414

 

 

$

28,405

 

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,990 and $2,127 at July 2, 2021 and January 1, 2021, respectively

 

 

57,115

 

 

 

60,403

 

 

Contract assets

 

 

66,692

 

 

 

62,426

 

 

Other receivables

 

 

5,421

 

 

 

6,405

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

4,157

 

 

 

5,564

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

142,799

 

 

 

163,203

 

 

Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

 

 

13,522

 

 

 

12,506

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

130,124

 

 

 

130,124

 

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

17,411

 

 

 

20,130

 

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

58,485

 

 

 

64,256

 

 

Other assets

 

 

994

 

 

 

5,993

 

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

17,152

 

 

 

14,111

 

 

Total assets

 

$

380,487

 

 

$

410,323

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

28,061

 

 

$

41,372

 

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

38,858

 

 

 

41,754

 

 

Contingent consideration payable

 

 

8,846

 

 

 

12,321

 

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

8,454

 

 

 

7,434

 

 

Notes payable

 

 

13,455

 

 

 

14,996

 

 

Finance lease obligations

 

 

349

 

 

 

248

 

 

Lease liability

 

 

5,557

 

 

 

5,844

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

103,580

 

 

 

123,969

 

 

Contingent consideration payable

 

 

610

 

 

 

2,999

 

 

Notes payable

 

 

91,795

 

 

 

98,178

 

 

Finance lease obligations, less current portion

 

 

496

 

 

 

236

 

 

Lease liability, less current portion

 

 

13,113

 

 

 

15,649

 

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

80

 

 

 

128

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

209,674

 

 

 

241,159

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000 shares authorized; 12,713 and 12,160 shares issued and outstanding at July 2, 2021 and January 1, 2021, respectively

 

 

127

 

 

 

122

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

158,793

 

 

 

149,014

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(256

)

 

 

(488

)

 

Retained earnings

 

 

12,149

 

 

 

20,516

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

170,813

 

 

 

169,164

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

380,487

 

 

$

410,323

 

 

WILLDAN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 2,

 

July 3,

 

July 2,

 

July 3,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract revenue

 

$

84,154

 

 

$

83,549

 

 

$

163,240

 

 

$

189,575

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct costs of contract revenue (inclusive of directly related depreciation and amortization):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and wages

 

 

16,366

 

 

 

13,650

 

 

 

32,186

 

 

 

32,565

 

Subcontractor services and other direct costs

 

 

36,902

 

 

 

40,355

 

 

 

68,036

 

 

 

96,775

 

Total direct costs of contract revenue

 

 

53,268

 

 

 

54,005

 

 

 

100,222

 

 

 

129,340

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and wages, payroll taxes and employee benefits

 

 

18,712

 

 

 

15,331

 

 

 

38,156

 

 

 

35,743

 

Facilities and facility related

 

 

2,379

 

 

 

2,642

 

 

 

5,022

 

 

 

5,336

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

5,933

 

 

 

4,230

 

 

 

10,139

 

 

 

8,825

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

4,224

 

 

 

5,466

 

 

 

8,411

 

 

 

9,985

 

Other

 

 

6,710

 

 

 

5,716

 

 

 

12,551

 

 

 

12,456

 

Total general and administrative expenses

 

 

37,958

 

 

 

33,385

 

 

 

74,279

 

 

 

72,345

 

Income (Loss) from operations

 

 

(7,072

)

 

 

(3,841

)

 

 

(11,261

)

 

 

(12,110

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(1,099

)

 

 

(1,257

)

 

 

(2,163

)

 

 

(2,770

)

Other, net

 

 

(93

)

 

 

23

 

 

 

(64

)

 

 

46

 

Total other expense, net

 

 

(1,192

)

 

 

(1,234

)

 

 

(2,227

)

 

 

(2,724

)

Income (Loss) before income taxes

 

 

(8,264

)

 

 

(5,075

)

 

 

(13,488

)

 

 

(14,834

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

(3,663

)

 

 

(90

)

 

 

(5,121

)

 

 

(1,695

)

Net income (loss)

 

 

(4,601

)

 

 

(4,985

)

 

 

(8,367

)

 

 

(13,139

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative contracts, net of tax

 

 

104

 

 

 

83

 

 

 

232

 

 

 

(366

)

Comprehensive income (loss)

 

$

(4,497

)

 

$

(4,902

)

 

$

(8,135

)

 

$

(13,505

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (Loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.37

)

 

$

(0.43

)

 

$

(0.68

)

 

$

(1.13

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.37

)

 

$

(0.43

)

 

$

(0.68

)

 

$

(1.13

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

12,421

 

 

 

11,682

 

 

 

12,284

 

 

 

11,593

 

Diluted

 

 

12,421

 

 

 

11,682

 

 

 

12,284

 

 

 

11,593

 

WILLDAN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 2,

 

July 3,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(8,367

)

 

$

(13,139

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

8,411

 

 

 

9,985

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

(3,041

)

 

 

(3,726

)

(Gain) loss on sale/disposal of equipment

 

 

(25

)

 

 

(16

)

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

 

342

 

 

 

968

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

10,139

 

 

 

8,825

 

Accretion and fair value adjustments of contingent consideration

 

 

751

 

 

 

1,630

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from business acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

2,946

 

 

 

13,535

 

Contract assets

 

 

(4,266

)

 

 

35,862

 

Other receivables

 

 

984

 

 

 

897

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

1,525

 

 

 

1,140

 

Other assets

 

 

5,000

 

 

 

2,496

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(13,311

)

 

 

1,070

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

(2,712

)

 

 

(31,987

)

Contract liabilities

 

 

1,020

 

 

 

1,594

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

(104

)

 

 

97

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

 

(708

)

 

 

29,231

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of equipment and leasehold improvements

 

 

(3,100

)

 

 

(2,946

)

Proceeds from sale of equipment

 

 

43

 

 

 

17

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(3,057

)

 

 

(2,929

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments on contingent consideration

 

 

(6,616

)

 

 

(1,433

)

Payments on notes payable

 

 

(1,541

)

 

 

(163

)

Borrowings under term loan facility and line of credit

 

 

 

 

 

24,000

 

Repayments under term loan facility and line of credit

 

 

(6,500

)

 

 

(35,500

)

Principal payments on finance leases

 

 

(214

)

 

 

(296

)

Proceeds from stock option exercise

 

 

1,378

 

 

 

591

 

Proceeds from sales of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

 

 

1,385

 

 

 

1,073

 

Cash used to pay taxes on stock grants

 

 

(3,117

)

 

 

(2,867

)

Restricted Stock Award and Units

 

 

(1

)

 

 

1

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(15,226

)

 

 

(14,594

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(18,991

)

 

 

11,708

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

28,405

 

 

 

5,452

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

9,414

 

 

$

17,160

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

$

1,961

 

 

$

2,797

 

Income taxes

 

 

(1,669

)

 

 

262

 

Supplemental disclosures of noncash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on cash flow hedge valuations, net of tax

 

 

232

 

 

 

(366

)

Equipment acquired under finance leases

 

 

575

 

 

 

318

 

Willdan Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Net Revenue

(in thousands)

(Non-GAAP Measure)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 2,

 

July 3,

 

July 2,

 

July 3,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract revenue

 

$

84,154

 

$

83,549

 

$

163,240

 

$

189,575

Subcontractor services and other direct costs

 

 

36,902

 

 

40,355

 

 

68,036

 

 

96,775

Net Revenue

 

$

47,252

 

$

43,194

 

$

95,204

 

$

92,800

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Energy segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract revenue

 

$

66,447

 

$

66,708

 

$

128,454

 

$

154,506

Subcontractor services and other direct costs

 

 

34,652

 

 

37,611

 

 

63,910

 

 

90,903

Net Revenue

 

$

31,795

 

$

29,097

 

$

64,544

 

$

63,604

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Engineering and Consulting segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract revenue

 

$

17,707

 

$

16,841

 

$

34,786

 

$

35,069

Subcontractor services and other direct costs

 

 

2,250

 

 

2,744

 

 

4,126

 

 

5,872

Net Revenue

 

$

15,458

 

$

14,099

 

$

30,660

 

$

29,197

Willdan Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(Non-GAAP Measure)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 2,

 

July 3,

 

July 2,

 

July 3,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(4,601

)

 

$

(4,985

)

 

$

(8,367

)

 

$

(13,139

)

Interest expense

 

 

1,099

 

 

 

1,257

 

 

 

2,163

 

 

 

2,770

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(3,663

)

 

 

(90

)

 

 

(5,121

)

 

 

(1,695

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

5,933

 

 

 

4,230

 

 

 

10,139

 

 

 

8,825

 

Interest accretion (1)

 

 

353

 

 

 

1,296

 

 

 

751

 

 

 

1,630

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

4,224

 

 

 

5,466

 

 

 

8,411

 

 

 

9,985

 

Transaction costs (2)

 

 

9

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

148

 

(Gain) Loss on sale of equipment

 

 

(26

)

 

 

 

 

 

(25

)

 

 

(16

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

3,328

 

 

$

7,204

 

 

$

7,994

 

 

$

8,508

 

(1)

Interest accretion represents the imputed interest and fair value adjustments to estimated contingent consideration.

(2)

Transaction costs represents acquisition and acquisition related costs.

Willdan Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Non-GAAP Measure)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 2,

 

July 3,

 

July 2,

 

July 3,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(4,601

)

 

$

(4,985

)

 

$

(8,367

)

 

$

(13,139

)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation

 

 

5,933

 

 

 

4,230

 

 

 

10,139

 

 

 

8,825

 

Tax effect of stock-based compensation

 

 

(843

)

 

 

(719

)

 

 

(1,441

)

 

 

(1,500

)

Adjustment for intangible amortization

 

 

2,886

 

 

 

4,206

 

 

 

5,772

 

 

 

7,463

 

Tax effect of intangible amortization

 

 

(410

)

 

 

(715

)

 

 

(820

)

 

 

(1,269

)

Adjustment for transaction costs

 

 

9

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

148

 

Tax effect of transaction costs

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(25

)

Adjusted Net Income

 

$

2,973

 

 

$

2,042

 

 

$

5,320

 

 

$

503

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

 

 

12,421

 

 

 

11,682

 

 

 

12,284

 

 

 

11,593

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

 

$

(0.37

)

 

$

(0.43

)

 

$

(0.68

)

 

$

(1.13

)

Impact of adjustment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation per share

 

 

0.48

 

 

 

0.36

 

 

 

0.83

 

 

 

0.76

 

Tax effect of stock-based compensation per share

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

(0.12

)

 

 

(0.13

)

Intangible amortization per share

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

0.36

 

 

 

0.47

 

 

 

0.64

 

Tax effect of intangible amortization per share

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

(0.11

)

Transaction costs per share

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

Tax effect of transaction costs per share

 

 

(0.00

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.00

)

Adjusted Diluted EPS

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

Willdan Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Willdan Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Willdan Group, Inc. (“Willdan”) (Nasdaq: WLDN), a provider of professional technical and consulting services, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended July 2, 2021. Second Quarter 2021 Summary Consolidated contract revenue of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
PAYPAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PayPal Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of PayPal Stockholders ...
Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP) for the ...
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a BP / 7-Eleven Property for $3.7 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:15 UhrWilldan Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Management
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Willdan Group Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for Second Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten