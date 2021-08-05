Anaplan Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released after market close and posted on the Anaplan Investor Center website .

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Anaplan’s executive management team will hold a conference call and webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to share financial results and business highlights.

Event: Anaplan Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: Please see online registration

Replay: (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 with passcode 3667246

Live Webcast: https://investors.anaplan.com or with replay available for 12 months

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805006060/en/