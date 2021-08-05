Independent Bank Corp. and Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Receive Shareholder Approval for Merger

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) (“Independent”), parent of Rockland Trust Company, and Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: EBSB) (“Meridian”), parent of East Boston Savings Bank, jointly announced that, at their respective special meetings of shareholders today, they each received the necessary shareholder approvals for the consummation of the merger pursuant to which Independent will acquire Meridian. The final vote results on the proposals voted on at the special meetings will be set forth in the companies’ separate Form 8-Ks filed with the SEC after certification by each company’s inspector of elections.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to regulatory approval and the satisfaction of the other customary closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement. Independent and Meridian currently anticipate completing the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021.