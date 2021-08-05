checkAd

Independent Bank Corp. and Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Receive Shareholder Approval for Merger

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) (“Independent”), parent of Rockland Trust Company, and Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: EBSB) (“Meridian”), parent of East Boston Savings Bank, jointly announced that, at their respective special meetings of shareholders today, they each received the necessary shareholder approvals for the consummation of the merger pursuant to which Independent will acquire Meridian. The final vote results on the proposals voted on at the special meetings will be set forth in the companies’ separate Form 8-Ks filed with the SEC after certification by each company’s inspector of elections.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to regulatory approval and the satisfaction of the other customary closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement. Independent and Meridian currently anticipate completing the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Independent Bank Corp.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Rockland Trust was named to The Boston Globe's "Top Places to Work" 2020 list, an honor earned for the 12th consecutive year. In 2021, Rockland Trust was ranked the #1 Bank in Massachusetts according to Forbes World's Best Banks list for the second year in a row. Rockland Trust has a longstanding commitment to equity and inclusion. This commitment is underscored by initiatives such as Diversity and Inclusion leadership training, a colleague Allyship mentoring program, and numerous Employee Resource Groups focused on providing colleague support and education, reinforcing a culture of mutual respect and advancing professional development, and Rockland Trust's sponsorship of diverse community organizations through charitable giving and employee-based volunteerism. In addition, Rockland Trust is deeply committed to the communities it serves, as reflected in the overall "Outstanding" rating in its most recent Community Reinvestment Act performance evaluation. Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. The Bank serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, Cape Cod and Islands, Worcester County, and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank "Where Each Relationship Matters," please visit RocklandTrust.com.

