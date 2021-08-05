Groupon Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) released its second quarter financial results today and reported strong progress on the company’s strategic priorities.
The second quarter 2021 materials are posted on Groupon’s Investor Relations site located at investor.groupon.com.
About Groupon
Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805006122/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare