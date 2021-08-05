checkAd

Cornerstone OnDemand Enters Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Clearlake Capital Group in $5.2 Billion Transaction

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in talent management software, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with certain of its affiliates, “Clearlake”), a leading private equity firm. Under the terms of the agreement, Clearlake will acquire the outstanding shares of Cornerstone common stock for $57.50 per share in cash. The transaction has an enterprise value of approximately $5.2 billion.

The $57.50 per share purchase price represents a premium of approximately 31% to Cornerstone’s unaffected closing stock price on June 1, 2021, the last full trading day prior to Clearlake filing a Schedule 13D in connection with the Company’s strategic review process, and a 40% premium to the Company’s unaffected LTM VWAP. Upon completion of the transaction, Cornerstone will become a private company with the flexibility and resources to continue to provide market leading, talent management software-as-a-service ("SaaS") solutions. Additionally, Cornerstone will benefit from the operating capabilities, capital support and deep sector expertise of Clearlake and their strong track record with software platform investments.

Phil Saunders, Chief Executive Officer of Cornerstone, said, “Clearlake’s investment reflects their confidence in our talented people, the power of our SaaS solutions and our value proposition for our customers. With this transaction, we plan to continue to pursue new software capabilities that advance our customers’ efforts to optimize workforce agility, transform skill development, deliver personalized, engaging growth experiences, and align their organizations around a shared definition of success. We’re thrilled to welcome Clearlake as a partner that appreciates the impact our SaaS solutions have on the lives of people at work and our customer-centric philosophy as we accelerate our innovation.”

“This transaction represents another major milestone in Cornerstone’s amazing journey. As a private company with Clearlake as a partner, Cornerstone will be even better positioned to innovate, to capitalize on our market opportunities and to extend our platform,” said Adam Miller, Founder and Co-Chairman of the Board. “The added significant strategic flexibility and financial resources will create new opportunities for our employees, provide our clients with more capabilities to empower their people and enable us to help millions more people realize their potential.”

