Cornerstone OnDemand Enters Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Clearlake Capital Group in $5.2 Billion Transaction

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in talent management software, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with certain of its affiliates, “Clearlake”), a leading private equity firm. Under the terms of the agreement, Clearlake will acquire the outstanding shares of Cornerstone common stock for $57.50 per share in cash. The transaction has an enterprise value of approximately $5.2 billion.

The $57.50 per share purchase price represents a premium of approximately 31% to Cornerstone’s unaffected closing stock price on June 1, 2021, the last full trading day prior to Clearlake filing a Schedule 13D in connection with the Company’s strategic review process, and a 40% premium to the Company’s unaffected LTM VWAP. Upon completion of the transaction, Cornerstone will become a private company with the flexibility and resources to continue to provide market leading, talent management software-as-a-service ("SaaS") solutions. Additionally, Cornerstone will benefit from the operating capabilities, capital support and deep sector expertise of Clearlake and their strong track record with software platform investments.