Funko Announces Executive Leadership Transition

Funko, Inc. ("Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, today announced its executive leadership transition plan, designed to maintain Funko’s signature creative leadership, while positioning the company to deliver long-term growth and shareholder value.

Pursuant to the transition plan, Andrew Perlmutter, President, is expected to be appointed Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), and Brian Mariotti, Funko’s CEO, is expected to transition to the newly created role of Chief Creative Officer (“CCO”), and continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors. The leadership changes are expected to be effective January 3, 2022 and will enable a phased transition period that allows both leaders to uniquely contribute to the next phase of Funko’s growth. As CCO, Mr. Mariotti will be able to concentrate more fully on the creative decisions that remain central to Funko’s success. His creative oversight will include product innovation, fan engagement, business development, M&A and Funko’s Digital Pop! product line.