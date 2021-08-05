checkAd

Funko Announces Executive Leadership Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 22:06  |  40   |   |   

Funko, Inc. ("Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, today announced its executive leadership transition plan, designed to maintain Funko’s signature creative leadership, while positioning the company to deliver long-term growth and shareholder value.

Pursuant to the transition plan, Andrew Perlmutter, President, is expected to be appointed Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), and Brian Mariotti, Funko’s CEO, is expected to transition to the newly created role of Chief Creative Officer (“CCO”), and continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors. The leadership changes are expected to be effective January 3, 2022 and will enable a phased transition period that allows both leaders to uniquely contribute to the next phase of Funko’s growth. As CCO, Mr. Mariotti will be able to concentrate more fully on the creative decisions that remain central to Funko’s success. His creative oversight will include product innovation, fan engagement, business development, M&A and Funko’s Digital Pop! product line.

Mr. Perlmutter brings extensive experience in collectibles, toys and games, and both a deep and broad background with Funko. Mr. Perlmutter first joined the Company as Senior Vice President of sales in 2013 and was promoted to President in 2017. As President, Mr. Perlmutter has oversight over key strategic and operational functions, and most notably leads the Company’s four-pillared approach to deliver long-term growth. Mr. Perlmutter is a proven leader with broad-ranging support throughout the organization.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished at Funko. We built a small company into the leading pop culture platform, offering our fans across the globe a way to interact and connect with some of their most beloved icons. This transition will allow me to remain closely involved with the business while focusing more exclusively on the creative and fan-centric areas I am passionate about,” said Brian Mariotti, Chief Executive Officer. “We have an amazing set of opportunities in front of us, and there isn’t a better person to lead us than Andrew. His experience and vision will be critical in delivering the next phase of Funko’s growth.”

Seite 1 von 3
Funko Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Funko Announces Executive Leadership Transition Funko, Inc. ("Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, today announced its executive leadership transition plan, designed to maintain Funko’s signature creative leadership, while positioning the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
PAYPAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PayPal Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of PayPal Stockholders ...
Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP) for the ...
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a BP / 7-Eleven Property for $3.7 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:05 UhrFunko Reports Second Quarter 2021 Sales of $236.1 Million, Up 141%
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Funko Introduces Philanthropic-Driven Initiative, Pops! With Purpose
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Funko Sets Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 4: 30 p.m. ET
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten