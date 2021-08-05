Entravision Communications Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media, marketing and technology company, today announced financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021.

Net revenue up 295% over the prior-year period

Net income attributable to common stockholders up 236% over the prior-year period

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA up 932% over the prior-year period

Operating cash flow up 181% over the prior-year period

Free cash flow of $12.4 million compared to a loss of $1.4 million in the prior-year period

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share

“Entravision had a strong second quarter of 2021 and an even stronger first half of the year. Net revenues for the second quarter improved 295% as compared to the prior-year period, while Adjusted EBITDA increased 932% year-over-year,” said Walter F. Ulloa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Growth in the quarter was largely driven by our digital business, which is now our largest segment, currently at 73% of consolidated revenues. Our core television and audio businesses also saw sequential and year-over-year revenue improvements, bolstering our overall performance.”

Mr. Ulloa continued, “Our digital segment continues to represent a significant part of the growth of our business. Right after the end of the second quarter we acquired MediaDonuts, a company engaged in the sale and marketing of digital advertising in Southeast Asia. Through the acquisition of MediaDonuts, along with our acquisition of a majority interest in Cisneros Interactive during the fourth quarter of 2020, we have now added two digital powerhouses to our platform whose combined leadership, sales, operations and geographic reach further propel our core digital offerings and position us to partner with the world’s leading technology and social platforms."

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.025 per share on the Company's Class A, Class B and Class U common stock, in an aggregate amount of approximately $2.1 million. The quarterly dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2021, and the common stock will trade ex-dividend on September 14, 2021. The Company currently anticipates that future cash dividends will be paid on a quarterly basis; however, any decision to pay future cash dividends will be subject to approval by the Board.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each of these non-GAAP financial measures, and a table reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included beginning on page 10.

Three-Month Period Six-Month Period Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net revenue $ 178,410 $ 45,116 295 % $ 327,290 $ 109,365 199 % Cost of revenue - digital (1) 109,030 6,447 * 193,786 13,794 * Operating expenses (2) 41,442 33,037 25 % 81,856 73,307 12 % Corporate expenses (3) 7,345 5,384 36 % 14,503 12,224 19 % Foreign currency (gain) loss (309 ) (155 ) 99 % 277 1,353 (80 )% Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (4) 17,787 1,724 932 % 31,982 11,402 180 % Free cash flow (5) $ 12,420 $ (1,408 ) * $ 25,449 $ 3,821 566 % Net income (loss) $ 10,476 $ 2,338 348 % $ 17,478 $ (33,254 ) * Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ (2,612 ) $ - * $ (4,185 ) $ - * Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 7,864 $ 2,338 236 % $ 13,293 $ (33,254 ) * Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.09 $ 0.03 200 % $ 0.16 $ (0.39 ) * Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.03 200 % $ 0.15 $ (0.39 ) * Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 85,188,182 84,123,530 85,115,310 84,220,649 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 87,777,039 84,669,250 87,382,215 84,220,649

(1) Consists primarily of the costs of online media acquired from third-party publishers. Media cost is classified as cost of revenue in the period in which the corresponding revenue is recognized. (2) Operating expenses includes direct operating and selling, general and administrative expenses. Included in operating expenses are $0.3 million and $0.1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $0.6 million and $0.2 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (3) Corporate expenses include $0.8 million and $0.7 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $1.6 million and $1.4 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (4) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA means net income (loss) plus gain (loss) on sale of assets, depreciation and amortization, non-cash impairment charge, non-cash stock-based compensation included in operating and corporate expenses, net interest expense, other operating gain (loss), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, income tax (expense) benefit, equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, non-cash losses, syndication programming amortization less syndication programming payments, revenue from the Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, spectrum incentive auction less related expenses, expenses associated with investments, EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, acquisitions and dispositions and certain pro-forma cost savings. We use the term consolidated adjusted EBITDA because that measure is defined in the agreement governing our current credit facility (“the 2017 Credit Facility”) and does not include gain (loss) on sale of assets, depreciation and amortization, non-cash impairment charge, non-cash stock-based compensation, net interest expense, other income (loss), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, income tax (expense) benefit, equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, non-cash losses, syndication programming amortization less syndication programming payments, revenue from FCC spectrum incentive auction less related expenses, expenses associated with investments, EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, acquisitions and dispositions and certain pro-forma cost savings. (5) Free cash flow is defined as consolidated adjusted EBITDA less cash paid for income taxes, net interest expense, capital expenditures and non-recurring cash expenses plus dividend income, and other operating gain (loss). Net interest expense is defined as interest expense, less non-cash interest expense relating to amortization of debt finance costs, and less interest income.

Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change Net revenue $ 178,410 $ 45,116 295 % Cost of revenue - digital (1) 109,030 6,447 * Operating expenses (1) 41,442 33,037 25 % Corporate expenses (1) 7,345 5,384 36 % Depreciation and amortization 5,074 3,873 31 % Impairment charge 112 - * Foreign currency (gain) loss (309 ) (155 ) 99 % Other operating (gain) loss (523 ) (2,030 ) (74 )% Operating income (loss) 16,239 (1,440 ) * Interest expense, net (1,773 ) (1,485 ) 19 % Dividend income 2 - * Income (loss) before income taxes 14,468 (2,925 ) * Income tax benefit (expense) (3,992 ) 5,263 * Net income (loss) 10,476 2,338 348 % Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,612 ) - * Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 7,864 $ 2,338 236 %

Net revenue in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $178.4 million, up 295% from $45.1 million in the prior-year period. Of the overall increase, approximately $118.8 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to our acquisition of a majority interest in Cisneros Interactive during the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, of the overall increase, approximately $7.1 million was attributable to our television segment, primarily due to increases in local and national advertising revenue, partially offset by decreases in political revenue and revenue from spectrum usage rights. Additionally, of the overall increase, approximately $7.3 million was attributable to our radio segment primarily due to increases in local and national advertising revenue, partially offset by a decrease in political revenue.

Cost of revenue in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $109.0 million compared to $6.4 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to increased costs of revenue associated with the increase in net revenue due to our acquisition of a majority interest in Cisneros Interactive during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $41.4 million, up 25% from $33.0 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to our acquisition of a majority interest in Cisneros Interactive during the fourth quarter of 2020, and due to an increase in expenses associated with the increase in advertising revenue, partially offset by decreases in bad debt and salary expense associated with furloughs and layoffs that occurred in 2020.

Corporate expenses in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $7.3 million, up 36% from $5.4 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries, audit fees and financial due diligence fees.

Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change Net revenue $ 327,290 $ 109,365 199 % Cost of revenue - digital (1) 193,786 13,794 * Operating expenses (1) 81,856 73,307 12 % Corporate expenses (1) 14,503 12,224 19 % Depreciation and amortization 10,258 8,385 22 % Impairment charge 1,438 39,835 (96 )% Foreign currency (gain) loss 277 1,353 (80 )% Other operating (gain) loss (2,436 ) (2,866 ) (15 )% Operating income (loss) 27,608 (36,667 ) * Interest expense, net (3,350 ) (3,542 ) (5 )% Dividend income 4 24 (83 )% Income (loss) before income taxes 24,262 (40,185 ) * Income tax benefit (expense) (6,784 ) 6,931 * Net income (loss) 17,478 (33,254 ) * Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (4,185 ) - * Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 13,293 $ (33,254 ) *

Net revenue for the six-month period of 2021 totaled $327.3 million, up 199% from $109.4 million in the prior-year period. Of the overall increase, approximately $207.0 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to our acquisition of a majority interest in Cisneros Interactive during the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, of the overall increase, approximately $3.9 million was attributable to our television segment, primarily due to increases in local and national advertising revenue, and revenue from spectrum usage rights, partially offset by a decrease in political revenue. Additionally, of the overall increase, approximately $6.9 million was attributable to our radio segment primarily due to increases in local and national advertising revenue, partially offset by a decrease in political revenue.

Cost of revenue for the six-month period of 2021 totaled $193.8 million compared to $13.8 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to increased costs of revenue associated with the increase in net revenue due to our acquisition of a majority interest in Cisneros Interactive during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses for the six-month period of 2021 totaled $81.9 million, up 12% from $73.3 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to our acquisition of a majority interest in Cisneros Interactive during the fourth quarter of 2020, and due to an increase in expenses associated with the increase in advertising revenue, partially offset by decreases in bad debt and salary expense associated with furloughs and layoffs that occurred in 2020.

Corporate expenses for the six-month period of 2021 totaled $14.5 million, up 19% from $12.2 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries, audit fees and financial due diligence fees.

Cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2021 totaled approximately $181.9 million. Total debt was $213.8 million. Net of $75 million of cash and marketable securities, total leverage as defined in the Company’s credit agreement was 1.7 times as of June 30, 2021. Net of total accessible cash and marketable securities, total leverage was 0.7 times.

Three-Month Period Six-Month Period Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net Revenue Digital $ 130,223 $ 11,373 1045 % $ 231,705 $ 24,704 838 % Television 34,057 26,955 26 % 70,148 66,154 6 % Radio 14,130 6,788 108 % 25,437 18,507 37 % Total $ 178,410 $ 45,116 295 % $ 327,290 $ 109,365 199 % Cost of Revenue - digital (1) Digital $ 109,030 $ 6,447 * $ 193,786 $ 13,794 * Operating Expenses (1) Digital 12,027 6,156 95 % 22,877 13,020 76 % Television 19,516 17,736 10 % 39,400 39,493 (0 )% Radio 9,899 9,145 8 % 19,579 20,794 (6 )% Total $ 41,442 $ 33,037 25 % $ 81,856 $ 73,307 12 % Corporate Expenses (1) $ 7,345 $ 5,384 36 % $ 14,503 $ 12,224 19 % Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 17,787 $ 1,724 932 % $ 31,982 $ 11,402 180 %

Entravision Communications Corporation will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-9716 (U.S.) or (201) 493-6779 (Int’l) ten minutes prior to the start time and reference Conference ID number 13720020. The call will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company's website located at www.entravision.com.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks, and 47 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Our dynamic digital portfolio includes Entravision Digital, which serves small- and medium-size businesses in high-density U.S. Latino markets and provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms that allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms. We also offer digital advertising solutions representing major technology platforms in Latin America, through our Cisneros Interactive business, and in Southeast Asia, through our MediaDonuts business. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Entravision Communications Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands; unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,862 $ 119,162 Marketable securities 10,009 27,988 Restricted cash 749 749 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 141,697 142,004 Assets held for sale 7,248 2,141 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,345 18,021 Total current assets 354,910 310,065 Property and equipment, net 66,375 72,004 Intangible assets subject to amortization, net 45,760 49,412 Intangible assets not subject to amortization 211,753 216,653 Goodwill 58,043 58,043 Operating leases right of use asset 33,741 33,525 Other assets 7,436 7,643 Total assets $ 778,018 $ 747,345 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,000 $ 3,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 141,767 126,849 Operating lease liabilities 7,524 7,290 Total current liabilities 152,291 137,139 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 208,612 210,454 Long-term operating lease liabilities 31,447 31,775 Other long-term liabilities 3,507 3,732 Deferred income taxes 57,729 54,980 Total liabilities 453,586 438,080 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 37,470 33,285 Stockholders' equity Class A common stock 6 6 Class B common stock 2 2 Class U common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 826,474 828,813 Accumulated deficit (538,493 ) (551,786 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,028 ) (1,056 ) Total stockholders' equity 286,962 275,980 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 778,018 $ 747,345

Entravision Communications Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Six-Month Period Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 178,410 $ 45,116 $ 327,290 $ 109,365 Expenses: Cost of revenue - digital 109,030 6,447 193,786 13,794 Direct operating expenses 28,336 22,140 54,897 48,819 Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,106 10,897 26,959 24,488 Corporate expenses 7,345 5,384 14,503 12,224 Depreciation and amortization 5,074 3,873 10,258 8,385 Impairment charge 112 - 1,438 39,835 Foreign currency (gain) loss (309 ) (155 ) 277 1,353 Other operating (gain) loss (523 ) (2,030 ) (2,436 ) (2,866 ) 162,171 46,556 299,682 146,032 Operating income (loss) 16,239 (1,440 ) 27,608 (36,667 ) Interest expense (1,856 ) (2,024 ) (3,573 ) (4,704 ) Interest income 83 539 223 1,162 Dividend income 2 - 4 24 Income (loss) before income taxes 14,468 (2,925 ) 24,262 (40,185 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (3,992 ) 5,263 (6,784 ) 6,931 Net income (loss) 10,476 2,338 17,478 (33,254 ) Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,612 ) - (4,185 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 7,864 $ 2,338 $ 13,293 $ (33,254 ) Basic and diluted earnings per share: Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ 0.16 $ (0.39 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ 0.15 $ (0.39 ) Cash dividends declared per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.08 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 85,188,182 84,123,530 85,115,310 84,220,649 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 87,777,039 84,669,250 87,382,215 84,220,649

Entravision Communications Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands; unaudited) Three-Month Period Six-Month Period Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 10,476 $ 2,338 $ 17,478 $ (33,254 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,074 3,873 10,258 8,385 Impairment charge 112 — 1,438 39,835 Deferred income taxes 712 (5,585 ) 3,699 (7,398 ) Non-cash interest 159 163 298 332 Amortization of syndication contracts 119 128 238 258 Payments on syndication contracts (115 ) (123 ) (239 ) (253 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 1,135 803 2,206 1,592 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment — (627 ) — (627 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (9,460 ) 12,031 467 19,513 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 1,732 4,064 2,909 5,090 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,989 (9,616 ) 5,633 (14,010 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 20,933 7,449 44,385 19,463 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and intangibles — 3,989 — 3,989 Purchases of property and equipment (998 ) (3,005 ) (2,836 ) (5,676 ) Purchases of intangible assets — (3 ) — (158 ) Proceeds from marketable securities 5,680 10,243 17,800 26,860 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 4,682 11,224 14,964 25,015 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises 172 — 172 — Tax payments related to shares withheld for share-based compensation plans (449 ) (15 ) (458 ) (15 ) Payments on long-term debt (750 ) (750 ) (1,500 ) (1,500 ) Dividends paid (2,133 ) (2,104 ) (4,259 ) (6,322 ) Repurchase of Class A common stock — — — (525 ) Payments of capitalized debt costs (604 ) — (604 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (3,764 ) (2,869 ) (6,649 ) (8,362 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 24 (45 ) — 32 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 21,875 15,759 52,700 36,148 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning 150,736 54,246 119,911 33,857 Ending $ 172,611 $ 70,005 $ 172,611 $ 70,005

Entravision Communications Corporation Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to Cash Flows From Operating Activities (In thousands; unaudited) The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is operating cash flow. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to cash flows from operating activities for each of the periods presented is as follows: Three-Month Period Six-Month Period Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 17,787 $ 1,724 $ 31,982 $ 11,402 EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 4,254 - 7,091 - Interest expense (1,856 ) (2,024 ) (3,573 ) (4,704 ) Interest income 83 539 223 1,162 Dividend income 2 - 4 24 Income tax expense (3,992 ) 5,263 (6,784 ) 6,931 Amortization of syndication contracts (119 ) (129 ) (238 ) (258 ) Payments on syndication contracts 115 123 239 253 Non-cash stock-based compensation included in direct operating expenses (334 ) (104 ) (650 ) (235 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation included in corporate expenses (801 ) (699 ) (1,556 ) (1,357 ) Depreciation and amortization (5,074 ) (3,873 ) (10,258 ) (8,385 ) Impairment charge (112 ) - (1,438 ) (39,835 ) Non-recurring cash severance charge - (512 ) - (1,118 ) Other operating gain (loss) 523 2,030 2,436 2,866 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,612 ) - (4,185 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 7,864 2,338 13,293 (33,254 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,074 3,873 10,258 8,385 Impairment charge 112 - 1,438 39,835 Deferred income taxes 712 (5,585 ) 3,699 (7,398 ) Non-cash interest 159 163 298 332 Amortization of syndication contracts 119 128 238 258 Payments on syndication contracts (115 ) (123 ) (239 ) (253 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 1,135 803 2,206 1,592 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment - (627 ) - (627 ) Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 2,612 - 4,185 - Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (9,460 ) 12,031 467 19,513 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 1,732 4,064 2,909 5,090 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,989 (9,616 ) 5,633 (14,010 ) Cash flows from operating activities 20,933 7,449 44,385 19,463

Entravision Communications Corporation Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Cash Flows From Operating Activities (In thousands; unaudited) The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is operating cash flow. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to cash flows from operating activities for each of the periods presented is as follows: Three-Month Period Six-Month Period Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 17,787 $ 1,724 $ 31,982 $ 11,402 Net interest expense (1) (1,614 ) (1,322 ) (3,052 ) (3,210 ) Dividend income 2 - 4 24 Cash paid for income taxes (3,280 ) (323 ) (3,085 ) (467 ) Capital expenditures (2) (998 ) (3,005 ) (2,836 ) (5,676 ) Non-recurring cash severance charge - (512 ) - (1,118 ) Other operating gain (loss) 523 2,030 2,436 2,866 Free cash flow (1) 12,420 (1,408 ) 25,449 3,821 Capital expenditures (2) 998 3,005 2,836 5,676 EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 4,254 - 7,091 - (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment - (627 ) - (627 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (9,460 ) 12,031 467 19,513 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 1,732 4,064 2,909 5,090 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,989 (9,616 ) 5,633 (14,010 ) Cash Flows From Operating Activities $ 20,933 $ 7,449 $ 44,385 $ 19,463

(1) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, and free cash flow are defined on page 2. (2) Capital expenditures are not part of the consolidated statement of operations.

