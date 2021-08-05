checkAd

Service Properties Trust Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 22:15  |  13   |   |   

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

John Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer of SVC, made the following statement:

“The second quarter marked a period of solid recovery for SVC’s hotel portfolio. Despite the continued headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic, and after the disruption of the past two quarters as a result of converting 200 hotels to Sonesta brands and management, we have seen steady monthly improvement in hotel performance. SVC’s hotel EBITDA turned positive in April and for the quarter, portfolio-wide occupancy was 61.4% in June and RevPAR for comparable hotels increased sequentially 35% from April to June. With strong leisure demand and business travel expected to improve, we expect to see occupancy and hotel EBITDA continue to further improve through the second half of this year.

Rent collections from our net lease retail tenants also improved to 98.0% for the second quarter, up from 93.1% in the first quarter and a low of 80.5% in April 2020. Our net lease tenants’ businesses have largely stabilized and our largest net lease tenant, TravelCenters of America, continues to benefit from healthy trucking activity.

With over $900 million of cash on our balance sheet, no debt maturities until the third quarter of 2022, and positive cash flow from our hotel portfolio before capital expenditures, we believe we have ample liquidity and financial flexibility as lodging trends continue to rebound.”

Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021:

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Net loss

$

(91,110

)

 

 

$

(37,349

)

 

Net loss per common share

$

(0.55

)

 

 

$

(0.23

)

 

Normalized FFO (1)

$

25,840

 

 

 

$

78,158

 

 

Normalized FFO per common share (1)

$

0.16

 

 

 

$

0.48

 

 

Adjusted EBITDAre (1)

$

118,577

 

 

 

$

152,166

 

 

(1)

Additional information and reconciliations of net loss determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, to certain non-GAAP measures, including FFO, Normalized FFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 appear later in this press release.

  • Net loss: Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $91.1 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $37.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 includes a $10.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, gain on sale of real estate, $6.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, of transaction related costs and $2.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted common share, of net unrealized gains on equity securities. Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 includes a $46.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, gain on insurance settlement, net of tax, a $28.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, loss on asset impairment, a $7.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, loss on extinguishment of debt, $3.8 million, or $0.02 per diluted common share, of net unrealized gains on equity securities and a $2.9 million, or $0.02 per diluted common share, loss on sale of real estate. The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 164.5 million and 164.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
  • Normalized FFO: Normalized FFO for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $25.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, compared to Normalized FFO of $78.2 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDAre: Adjusted EBITDAre for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 decreased 22.1% to $118.6 million.

Hotel Portfolio:

As of June 30, 2021, all of SVC’s 304 hotels were operated by subsidiaries of Sonesta Holdco Corporation, or Sonesta (261 hotels), Hyatt Hotels Corporation, or Hyatt (17 hotels), Radisson Hospitality, Inc., or Radisson (nine hotels), Marriott International, Inc., or Marriott (16 hotels), and InterContinental Hotels Group, plc, or IHG (one hotel).

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

 

($ in thousands, except hotel statistics)

Comparable Hotels

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No. of hotels

 

283

 

 

283

 

 

 

 

282

 

 

282

 

 

 

No. of rooms or suites

 

42,414

 

 

42,414

 

 

 

 

42,292

 

 

42,292

 

 

 

Occupancy

 

57.9

%

 

30.6

%

 

27.3

pts

 

49.6

%

 

44.2

%

 

5.4

pts

ADR

 

$

92.59

 

 

$

84.61

 

 

9.4

%

 

$

89.13

 

 

$

106.21

 

 

(16.1)

%

Hotel RevPAR

 

$

53.61

 

 

$

25.89

 

 

107.1

%

 

$

44.21

 

 

$

46.94

 

 

(5.8)

%

Hotel operating revenues (1)

 

$

222,520

 

 

$

106,052

 

 

109.8

%

 

$

363,589

 

 

$

407,707

 

 

(10.8)

%

Hotel operating expenses (1)

 

$

198,875

 

 

$

134,721

 

 

47.6

%

 

$

374,324

 

 

$

400,923

 

 

(6.6)

%

Hotel EBITDA (1)

 

$

23,645

 

 

$

(28,669)

 

 

n/m

 

$

(10,735)

 

 

$

6,784

 

 

n/m

Hotel EBITDA margin

 

10.6

%

 

(27.0)

%

 

n/m

 

(3.0)

%

 

1.7

%

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

All Hotels

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No. of hotels

 

304

 

 

304

 

 

 

 

304

 

 

304

 

 

 

No. of rooms or suites

 

48,439

 

 

48,439

 

 

 

 

48,439

 

 

48,439

 

 

 

Occupancy

 

56.6

%

 

27.6

%

 

29.0

pts

 

48.3

%

 

42.2

%

 

6.1

pts

ADR

 

$

100.72

 

 

$

85.52

 

 

17.8

%

 

$

95.54

 

 

$

112.43

 

 

(15.0)

%

Hotel RevPAR

 

$

57.01

 

 

$

23.60

 

 

141.5

%

 

$

46.15

 

 

$

47.45

 

 

(2.7)

%

Hotel operating revenues (1)

 

$

280,135

 

 

$

121,594

 

 

130.4

%

 

$

449,088

 

 

$

510,276

 

 

(12.0)

%

Hotel operating expenses (1)

 

$

250,245

 

 

$

170,136

 

 

47.1

%

 

$

457,374

 

 

$

528,207

 

 

(13.4)

%

Hotel EBITDA (1)

 

$

29,890

 

 

$

(48,542)

 

 

n/m

 

$

(8,286)

 

 

$

(17,931)

 

 

n/m

Hotel EBITDA margin

 

10.7

%

 

(39.9)

%

 

n/m

 

(1.8)

%

 

(3.5)

%

 

n/m

(1)

Reconciliations of hotel operating revenues and hotel operating expenses used to determine Hotel EBITDA from hotel operating revenues and hotel operating expenses determined in accordance with GAAP for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 appear later in this press release.

 

Recent operating statistics for SVC’s hotels are as follows:

 

 

Comparable Hotels

 

All Hotels

 

 

April 2021

 

May 2021

 

June 2021

 

April 2021

 

May 2021

 

June 2021

Occupancy

 

52.6

%

 

57.1

%

 

62.9

%

 

52.0

%

 

56.7

%

 

61.4

%

ADR

 

$

87.41

 

 

$

99.87

 

 

$

98.69

 

 

$

94.07

 

 

$

99.77

 

 

$

106.84

 

RevPAR

 

$

45.98

 

 

$

57.03

 

 

$

62.08

 

 

$

48.92

 

 

$

56.57

 

 

$

65.60

 

For SVC’s 304 hotels, occupancy, ADR and RevPAR was 62.5%, $117.49 and $73.42, respectively, for the month of July 2021.

Hotel Agreements and Brand Conversions:

As previously announced, on June 7, 2021, SVC and Hyatt amended their previous management agreement for 22 hotels owned by SVC. Under the amended agreement, Hyatt will continue to manage 17 of the hotels for a 10-year term effective April 1, 2021. The amended agreement sets the annual minimum return due to SVC at $12.0 million, and Hyatt has provided SVC with a new $30.0 million limited guarantee for 75% of the aggregate annual minimum returns beginning in 2023. Under the amended agreement, a management fee of 5% of gross room revenues payable to Hyatt will be an operating cost paid senior to SVC’s minimum return. Hyatt may also earn a 20% incentive management fee after payment of SVC’s annual minimum return and reimbursement of certain advances, if any. SVC has also agreed to fund approximately $50.0 million of renovations that are expected to be completed by the end of 2022. SVC transitioned the branding and management of the remaining five hotels to Sonesta in June 2021. SVC entered management agreements with Sonesta to manage these five hotels on terms substantially consistent with SVC’s Sonesta management agreements for the hotels it transitioned the branding of and management to Sonesta in the fourth quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2021.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the limited guarantee provided by Radisson supporting SVC’s minimum returns was exhausted. SVC and Radisson are currently in discussions regarding possible changes to SVC’s existing management agreement with Radisson for nine hotels that may result in some or all of the hotels remaining Radisson managed. However, if such discussions do not result in a mutually acceptable agreement for Radisson to continue to manage some or all of these hotels, SVC expects to transition management of those hotels to Sonesta.

Net Lease Retail Portfolio:

 

 

As of June 30, 2021

Number of properties

 

796

Industries

 

21

Tenants

 

171

Brands

 

130

Square feet

 

13.4 million

Occupancy

 

98.5%

Weighted average lease term (by annual minimum rent)

 

10.5 years

Rent Coverage

 

2.29x

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, SVC collected 98.0% of rents from its net lease tenants. SVC recorded reserves for uncollectible revenues of $1.2 million for certain of its net lease tenants during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Recent Investment Activities:

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, SVC sold six hotels with an aggregate of 576 rooms for an aggregate sales price of $32.0 million, excluding closing costs, and two net lease properties with an aggregate of 35,244 rentable square feet for an aggregate sales price of $1.7 million, excluding closing costs.

SVC is currently marketing for sale 69 Sonesta branded hotels (46 extended stay hotels with 5,404 keys, 19 select service hotels with 2,461 keys and four full service hotels with 1,098 keys) located in 27 states with an aggregate net carrying value of $627.3 million as of June 30, 2021. SVC expects these sales to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

SVC has also entered agreements to sell four net lease properties with an aggregate of 20,712 square feet in four states for an aggregate sales price of $2.2 million, excluding closing costs. SVC expects these sales to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

Capital expenditures made at certain of SVC’s properties for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $24.4 million.

Liquidity and Financing Activities:

As of June 30, 2021, SVC had $915.3 million of cash and cash equivalents.

On July 15, 2021, SVC announced a $0.01 per common share distribution to be paid to its shareholders of record as of July 26, 2021 and distributed on or about August 19, 2021.

Conference Call:

On August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, John Murray, Chief Executive Officer, Brian Donley, Chief Financial Officer, and Todd Hargreaves, Chief Investment Officer, will host a conference call to discuss SVC’s second quarter 2021 financial results. The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-3720. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5434. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, August 13, 2021. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10157603.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on SVC’s website, www.svcreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit SVC’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on SVC’s website for about one week after the call. The transcription, recording and retransmission in any way of SVC’s second quarter conference call is strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of SVC.

Supplemental Data:

A copy of SVC’s Second Quarter 2021 Supplemental Operating and Financial Data is available for download at SVC’s website, www.svcreit.com. SVC’s website is not incorporated as part of this press release.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada. SVC is managed by the majority owned operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Definitions:

SVC presents certain “non-GAAP financial measures” within the meaning of the applicable Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, rules, including funds from operations, or FFO, Normalized FFO, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, EBITDA for real estate, or EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre. These measures do not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) as indicators of SVC’s operating performance or as measures of SVC’s liquidity. These measures should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) as presented in SVC’s condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). SVC considers these non-GAAP measures to be appropriate supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT, along with net income (loss). SVC believes these measures provide useful information to investors because by excluding the effects of certain historical amounts, such as depreciation and amortization expense, they may facilitate a comparison of SVC’s operating performance between periods and with other REITs and, in the case of Hotel EBITDA, reflecting only those income and expense items that are generated and incurred at the hotel level may help both investors and management to understand the operations of SVC’s hotels.

Please see the pages attached hereto for a more detailed statement of SVC’s operating results and financial condition and for an explanation of SVC’s calculation of FFO and Normalized FFO, EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre and a reconciliation of those amounts to amounts determined in accordance with GAAP.

Occupancy represents the total number of room nights sold divided by the total number of room nights available at a hotel or group of hotels. Occupancy is an important measure of the utilization rate and demand of SVC’s hotels.

Average Daily Rate, or ADR, represents rooms revenue divided by the total number of room nights sold in a given period. ADR provides useful insight on pricing at SVC’s hotels and is a measure widely used in the hotel industry.

Revenue per Available Room, or RevPAR, represents rooms revenue divided by the total number of room nights available to guests for a given period. RevPAR is an industry metric correlated to occupancy and ADR and helps measure performance over comparable periods.

Hotel EBITDA: Hotel EBITDA is calculated as hotel operating revenues less hotel operating expenses of all managed and leased hotels, prior to any adjustments required for presentation in SVC’s condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) in accordance with GAAP.

Hotel EBITDA Margin: Hotel EBITDA Margin is the percentage of Hotel EBITDA to hotel operating revenues.

Comparable Hotels Data: SVC presents RevPAR, ADR, and occupancy for the periods presented on a comparable basis to facilitate comparisons between periods. SVC generally defines comparable hotels as those that were owned by it and were open and operating for the entire periods being compared. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, SVC‘s comparable results excluded 21 hotels that had suspended operations during part of the periods presented. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, SVC‘s comparable results excluded 22 hotels that had suspended operations during part of the periods presented.

Rent Coverage: SVC defines Rent Coverage as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent, or EBITDAR, divided by the annual minimum rent due to SVC weighted by the minimum rent of the property to total minimum rents of the net lease portfolio. EBITDAR amounts used to determine rent coverage are generally for the latest twelve-month period reported based on the most recent operating information, if any, furnished by the tenant. Operating statements furnished by the tenant often are unaudited and, in certain cases, may not have been prepared in accordance with GAAP and are not independently verified by SVC. Tenants that do not report operating information are excluded from the coverage calculations. In instances where SVC does not have financial information for the most recent quarter from its tenants, it has calculated an implied EBITDAR for the second quarter using industry benchmark data to more accurately reflect the impact of COVID-19 on its tenants’ operations. SVC believes using only financial information from the earlier periods could be misleading as it would not reflect the negative impact those tenants experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, SVC believes using this industry benchmark data provides a more accurate estimated representation of recent operating results and coverage for those tenants.

SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Real estate properties:

 

 

 

 

Land

 

$

2,036,297

 

 

 

$

2,030,440

 

 

Buildings, improvements and equipment

 

9,111,774

 

 

 

9,131,832

 

 

Total real estate properties, gross

 

11,148,071

 

 

 

11,162,272

 

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

(3,429,648

)

 

 

(3,280,110

)

 

Total real estate properties, net

 

7,718,423

 

 

 

7,882,162

 

 

Acquired real estate leases and other intangibles, net

 

302,358

 

 

 

325,845

 

 

Assets held for sale

 

4,259

 

 

 

13,543

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

915,330

 

 

 

73,332

 

 

Restricted cash

 

1,295

 

 

 

18,124

 

 

Due from related persons

 

49,636

 

 

 

55,530

 

 

Other assets, net

 

424,434

 

 

 

318,783

 

 

Total assets

 

$

9,415,735

 

 

 

$

8,687,319

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Revolving credit facility

 

$

1,000,000

 

 

 

$

78,424

 

 

Senior unsecured notes, net

 

6,136,554

 

 

 

6,130,166

 

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 

441,276

 

 

 

345,373

 

 

Due to related persons

 

23,254

 

 

 

30,566

 

 

Total liabilities

 

7,601,084

 

 

 

6,584,529

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common shares of beneficial interest, $.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 164,857,754 and 164,823,833 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

1,649

 

 

 

1,648

 

 

Additional paid in capital

 

4,551,641

 

 

 

4,550,385

 

 

Cumulative other comprehensive loss

 

(760

)

 

 

(760

)

 

Cumulative net income available for common shareholders

 

2,894,163

 

 

 

3,180,263

 

 

Cumulative common distributions

 

(5,632,042

)

 

 

(5,628,746

)

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

1,814,651

 

 

 

2,102,790

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

9,415,735

 

 

 

$

8,687,319

 

 

SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hotel operating revenues (1)

 

$

280,135

 

 

 

$

117,356

 

 

 

$

449,088

 

 

 

$

500,859

 

 

Rental income (2)

 

95,801

 

 

 

97,584

 

 

 

188,018

 

 

 

197,857

 

 

Total revenues

 

375,936

 

 

 

214,940

 

 

 

637,106

 

 

 

698,716

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hotel operating expenses (1)(3)

 

243,183

 

 

 

46,957

 

 

 

438,536

 

 

 

318,105

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

3,904

 

 

 

3,565

 

 

 

7,321

 

 

 

7,324

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

121,677

 

 

 

127,427

 

 

 

246,045

 

 

 

255,353

 

 

General and administrative

 

13,952

 

 

 

11,302

 

 

 

26,609

 

 

 

25,326

 

 

Transaction related costs (4)

 

6,151

 

 

 

 

 

 

25,785

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on asset impairment (5)

 

899

 

 

 

28,514

 

 

 

2,110

 

 

 

45,254

 

 

Total expenses

 

389,766

 

 

 

217,765

 

 

 

746,406

 

 

 

651,362

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate, net (6)

 

10,849

 

 

 

(2,853

)

 

 

10,840

 

 

 

(9,764

)

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net (7)

 

2,500

 

 

 

3,848

 

 

 

(3,981

)

 

 

(1,197

)

 

Gain on insurance settlement (8)

 

 

 

 

62,386

 

 

 

 

 

 

62,386

 

 

Interest income

 

225

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

277

 

 

Interest expense (including amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts and premiums of $4,891, $3,486, $9,247 and $6,774, respectively)

 

(91,378

)

 

 

(72,072

)

 

 

(180,769

)

 

 

(143,147

)

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt (9)

 

 

 

 

(6,970

)

 

 

 

 

 

(6,970

)

 

Loss before income taxes and equity in earnings (losses) of an investee

 

(91,634

)

 

 

(18,471

)

 

 

(282,928

)

 

 

(51,061

)

 

Income tax expense (8)

 

(211

)

 

 

(16,660

)

 

 

(1,064

)

 

 

(17,002

)

 

Equity in earnings (losses) of an investee (10)

 

735

 

 

 

(2,218

)

 

 

(2,108

)

 

 

(2,936

)

 

Net loss

 

$

(91,110

)

 

 

$

(37,349

)

 

 

$

(286,100

)

 

 

$

(70,999

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted)

 

164,506

 

 

 

164,382

 

 

 

164,502

 

 

 

164,376

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share (basic and diluted)

 

$

(0.55

)

 

 

$

(0.23

)

 

 

$

(1.74

)

 

 

$

(0.43

)

 

See Notes on page 14.

SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST

RECONCILIATIONS OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, NORMALIZED FUNDS

FROM OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Calculation of FFO and Normalized FFO: (11)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(91,110

)

 

 

$

(37,349

)

 

 

$

(286,100

)

 

 

$

(70,999

)

 

Add (Less): Depreciation and amortization

121,677

 

 

 

127,427

 

 

 

246,045

 

 

 

255,353

 

 

Loss on asset impairment (5)

899

 

 

 

28,514

 

 

 

2,110

 

 

 

45,254

 

 

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate, net (6)

(10,849

)

 

 

2,853

 

 

 

(10,840

)

 

 

9,764

 

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities, net (7)

(2,500

)

 

 

(3,848

)

 

 

3,981

 

 

 

1,197

 

 

Adjustments to reflect SVC’s share of FFO attributable to an investee (10)

1,034

 

 

 

327

 

 

 

1,499

 

 

 

439

 

 

FFO

19,151

 

 

 

117,924

 

 

 

(43,305

)

 

 

241,008

 

 

Add (Less):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transaction related costs (4)

6,151

 

 

 

 

 

 

25,785

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on insurance settlement, net of tax (8)

 

 

 

(46,736

)

 

 

 

 

 

(46,736

)

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt (9)

 

 

 

6,970

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,970

 

 

Adjustments to reflect SVC's share of Normalized FFO attributable to an investee (10)

538

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,363

 

 

 

 

 

Normalized FFO

$

25,840

 

 

 

$

78,158

 

 

 

$

(16,157

)

 

 

$

201,242

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted)

164,506

 

 

 

164,382

 

 

 

164,502

 

 

 

164,376

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted per common share amounts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share

$

(0.55

)

 

 

$

(0.23

)

 

 

$

(1.74

)

 

 

$

(0.43

)

 

FFO

$

0.12

 

 

 

$

0.72

 

 

 

$

(0.26

)

 

 

$

1.47

 

 

Normalized FFO

$

0.16

 

 

 

$

0.48

 

 

 

$

(0.10

)

 

 

$

1.22

 

 

Distributions declared per share

$

0.01

 

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

See Notes on page 14.

SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST

RECONCILIATIONS OF EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Calculation of EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre:(12)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(91,110

)

 

 

$

(37,349

)

 

 

$

(286,100

)

 

 

$

(70,999

)

 

Add (Less): Interest expense

91,378

 

 

 

72,072

 

 

 

180,769

 

 

 

143,147

 

 

Income tax expense (8)

211

 

 

 

16,660

 

 

 

1,064

 

 

 

17,002

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

121,677

 

 

 

127,427

 

 

 

246,045

 

 

 

255,353

 

 

EBITDA

122,156

 

 

 

178,810

 

 

 

141,778

 

 

 

344,503

 

 

Add (Less): Loss on asset impairment (5)

899

 

 

 

28,514

 

 

 

2,110

 

 

 

45,254

 

 

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate, net (6)

(10,849

)

 

 

2,853

 

 

 

(10,840

)

 

 

9,764

 

 

Adjustments to reflect SVC’s share of EBITDAre attributable to an investee (10)

1,116

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,659

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDAre

113,322

 

 

 

210,177

 

 

 

134,707

 

 

 

399,521

 

 

Add (Less): Transaction related costs (4)

6,151

 

 

 

 

 

 

25,785

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities, net (7)

(2,500

)

 

 

(3,848

)

 

 

3,981

 

 

 

1,197

 

 

Gain on insurance settlement (8)

 

 

 

(62,386

)

 

 

 

 

 

(62,386

)

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt (9)

 

 

 

6,970

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,970

 

 

Adjustments to reflect SVC’s share of Adjusted EBITDAre attributable to an investee (10)

538

 

 

 

421

 

 

 

1,363

 

 

 

579

 

 

General and administrative expense paid in common shares (13)

1,066

 

 

 

832

 

 

 

1,445

 

 

 

1,422

 

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

118,577

 

 

 

$

152,166

 

 

 

$

167,281

 

 

 

$

347,303

 

 

See Notes on page 14.

 

SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST

CALCULATION AND RECONCILIATION OF HOTEL EBITDA

Comparable Hotels

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Number of hotels

283

 

 

 

283

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

282

 

 

Room revenues

$

206,667

 

 

 

$

99,874

 

 

 

$

338,445

 

 

 

$

361,153

 

 

Food and beverage revenues

9,092

 

 

 

1,962

 

 

 

13,575

 

 

 

32,142

 

 

Other revenues

6,761

 

 

 

4,216

 

 

 

11,569

 

 

 

14,412

 

 

Hotel operating revenues - comparable hotels

222,520

 

 

 

106,052

 

 

 

363,589

 

 

 

407,707

 

 

Rooms expenses

67,737

 

 

 

38,405

 

 

 

115,932

 

 

 

122,441

 

 

Food and beverage expenses

7,670

 

 

 

4,544

 

 

 

12,657

 

 

 

30,432

 

 

Other direct and indirect expenses

88,949

 

 

 

67,327

 

 

 

181,736

 

 

 

187,827

 

 

Management fees

8,982

 

 

 

894

 

 

 

13,510

 

 

 

2,536

 

 

Real estate taxes, insurance and other

24,402

 

 

 

23,548

 

 

 

48,762

 

 

 

48,105

 

 

FF&E reserves (14)

1,135

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

1,727

 

 

 

9,582

 

 

Hotel operating expenses - comparable hotels

198,875

 

 

 

134,721

 

 

 

374,324

 

 

 

400,923

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hotel EBITDA - comparable hotels

$

23,645

 

 

 

$

(28,669

)

 

 

$

(10,735

)

 

 

$

6,784

 

 

Hotel EBITDA Margin

10.6

 

%

 

(27.0

)

%

 

(3.0

)

%

 

1.7

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hotel operating revenues (GAAP) (1)

$

280,135

 

 

 

$

117,356

 

 

 

$

449,088

 

 

 

$

500,859

 

 

Hotel operating revenues from leased hotels

 

 

 

4,238

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,417

 

 

Hotel operating revenues from non-comparable hotels

(57,615

)

 

 

(15,542

)

 

 

(85,499

)

 

 

(102,569

)

 

Hotel operating revenues - comparable hotels

$

222,520

 

 

 

$

106,052

 

 

 

$

363,589

 

 

 

$

407,707

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hotel operating expenses (GAAP) (1)

$

243,183

 

 

 

$

46,957

 

 

 

$

438,537

 

 

 

$

318,105

 

 

Add (Less):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hotel operating expenses from non-comparable hotels

(51,370

)

 

 

(35,415

)

 

 

(83,050

)

 

 

(127,284

)

 

Reduction for security deposit and guaranty fundings, net (3)

5,306

 

 

 

121,155

 

 

 

15,696

 

 

 

191,661

 

 

Hotel operating expenses of leased hotels

 

 

 

1,403

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,671

 

 

FF&E reserves from managed hotel operations (14)

1,135

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,899

 

 

 

10,942

 

 

Other (15)

621

 

 

 

621

 

 

 

1,242

 

 

 

828

 

 

Hotel operating expenses - comparable hotels

$

198,875

 

 

 

$

134,721

 

 

 

$

374,324

 

 

 

$

400,923

 

 

See Notes on page 14.

 

SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST

CALCULATION AND RECONCILIATION OF HOTEL EBITDA

All Hotels

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Room revenues

$

248,618

 

 

$

109,516

 

 

 

$

401,346

 

 

 

$

432,184

 

 

Food and beverage revenues

18,933

 

 

2,411

 

 

 

27,105

 

 

 

52,133

 

 

Other revenues

12,584

 

 

9,667

 

 

 

20,637

 

 

 

25,959

 

 

Hotel operating revenues

280,135

 

 

121,594

 

 

 

449,088

 

 

 

510,276

 

 

Rooms expenses

80,910

 

 

44,267

 

 

 

137,488

 

 

 

151,333

 

 

Food and beverage expenses

15,659

 

 

8,325

 

 

 

24,701

 

 

 

54,370

 

 

Other direct and indirect expenses

107,533

 

 

80,827

 

 

 

207,299

 

 

 

227,498

 

 

Management fees

10,661

 

 

969

 

 

 

15,899

 

 

 

3,833

 

 

Real estate taxes, insurance and other

34,347

 

 

36,263

 

 

 

70,088

 

 

 

80,551

 

 

FF&E reserves (14)

1,135

 

 

(515

)

 

 

1,899

 

 

 

10,622

 

 

Hotel operating expenses

250,245

 

 

170,136

 

 

 

457,374

 

 

 

528,207

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hotel EBITDA

$

29,890

 

 

$

(48,542

)

 

 

$

(8,286

)

 

 

$

(17,931

)

 

Hotel EBITDA Margin

10.7

%

 

(39.9

)

%

 

(1.8

)

%

 

(3.5

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hotel operating revenues (GAAP) (1)

$

280,135

 

 

$

117,356

 

 

 

$

449,088

 

 

 

$

500,859

 

 

Add: hotel revenues of leased hotels (1)

 

 

4,238

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,417

 

 

Hotel operating revenues

$

280,135

 

 

$

121,594

 

 

 

$

449,088

 

 

 

$

510,276

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hotel operating expenses (GAAP) (1)

$

243,183

 

 

$

46,957

 

 

 

$

438,537

 

 

 

$

318,105

 

 

Add (Less):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reduction for security deposit and guaranty fundings, net (3)

5,306

 

 

121,155

 

 

 

15,696

 

 

 

191,661

 

 

Hotel operating expenses of leased hotels

 

 

1,403

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,671

 

 

FF&E reserves from managed hotels operations (14)

1,135

 

 

 

 

 

1,899

 

 

 

10,942

 

 

Other (15)

621

 

 

621

 

 

 

1,242

 

 

 

828

 

 

Hotel operating expenses

$

250,245

 

 

$

170,136

 

 

 

$

457,374

 

 

 

$

528,207

 

 

See Notes on page 14.

(1)

 

As of June 30, 2021, SVC owned 304 hotels. SVC’s condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) include hotel operating revenues and expenses of managed hotels and rental income from leased hotels.

(2)

 

SVC reduced rental income by $299 and increased rental income by $875 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and reduced rental income by $2,181 and $2,669 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, to record scheduled rent changes under certain of SVC’s leases, the deferred rent obligations under SVC’s leases with TA and the estimated future payments to SVC under its leases with TA for the cost of removing underground storage tanks on a straight-line basis.

(3)

 

When managers of SVC’s hotels are required to fund the shortfalls of minimum returns under the terms of SVC’s management agreements or their guarantees, SVC reflects such fundings (including security deposit applications) in its condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) as a reduction of hotel operating expenses. The net reduction to hotel operating expenses was $5,306 and $121,155 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $15,696 and $191,661 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(4)

 

Transaction related costs for the three months ended June 30, 2021 includes $3,700 of working capital SVC previously funded under its agreement with Hyatt as a result of the amount no longer expected to be recoverable, $1,110 of legal costs related to SVC’s arbitration claim against Marriott and $1,341 of hotel manager transition costs. Transaction related costs for the three months ended March 31, 2021 includes $19,634 of hotel manager transition related costs resulting from the rebranding of 88 hotels during the period.

(5)

 

SVC recorded a $899 loss on asset impairment during the three months ended June 30, 2021 to reduce the carrying value of three net lease properties to their estimated fair value less costs to sell and a $28,514 loss on asset impairment during the three months ended June 30, 2020 to reduce the carrying value of 17 hotel properties and four net lease properties to their estimated fair value less costs to sell. SVC recorded a $2,110 loss on asset impairment during the six months ended June 30, 2021 to reduce the carrying value of five net lease properties to their estimated fair value less costs to sell and a $45,254 loss on asset impairment during the six months ended June 30, 2020 to reduce the carrying value of 17 hotel properties and six net lease properties to their estimated fair value less costs to sell.

(6)

 

SVC recorded a $10,849 net gain on sale of real estate during the three months ended June 30, 2021 in connection with the sale of six hotels and two net lease properties. SVC recorded a $2,853 net loss on sale of real estate during the three months ended June 30, 2020 in connection with the sale of four net lease properties. SVC recorded a $10,840 net gain on sale of real estate during the six months ended June 30, 2021 in connection with the sale of six hotels and three net lease properties and recorded a net loss on sale of real estate of $9,764 during the six months ended June 30, 2020 in connection with the sale of ten net lease properties.

(7)

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net represents the adjustment required to adjust the carrying value of SVC’s investment in TA common shares to their fair value.

(8)

 

SVC recorded a $62,386 gain on insurance settlement during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 for insurance proceeds received for its then leased hotel in San Juan, PR related to Hurricane Maria. Under GAAP, SVC was required to increase the building basis of this hotel for the amount of the insurance proceeds. SVC also recorded a $15,650 deferred tax liability as a result of the book value to tax basis difference related to this accounting during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

(9)

 

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, SVC recorded a $6,970 loss on extinguishment of debt, net of unamortized discount and deferred financing costs, relating to its repurchase of certain of its senior notes.

(10)

 

Represents SVC’s proportionate share from its equity investment in Sonesta.

(11)

 

SVC calculates FFO and Normalized FFO as shown above. FFO is calculated on the basis defined by The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, which is net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding any gain or loss on sale of properties and loss on impairment of real estate assets, if any, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, less any unrealized gains and losses on equity securities, as well as adjustments to reflect SVC’s share of FFO attributable to an investee and certain other adjustments currently not applicable to SVC. In calculating Normalized FFO, SVC adjusts for the items shown above. FFO and Normalized FFO are among the factors considered by SVC’s Board of Trustees when determining the amount of distributions to its shareholders. Other factors include, but are not limited to, requirements to satisfy SVC’s REIT distribution requirements, limitations in its credit agreement and public debt covenants, the availability to SVC of debt and equity capital, SVC’s distribution rate as a percentage of the trading price of its common shares, or dividend yield, and to the dividend yield of other REITs, SVC’s expectation of its future capital requirements and operating performance, and SVC’s expected needs for and availability of cash to pay its obligations. Other real estate companies and REITs may calculate FFO and Normalized FFO differently than SVC does.

(12)

 

SVC calculates EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre as shown above. EBITDAre is calculated on the basis defined by Nareit which is EBITDA, excluding gains and losses on the sale of real estate, loss on impairment of real estate assets, if any, and adjustments to reflect SVC’s share of EBITDAre attributable to an investee. In calculating Adjusted EBITDAre, SVC adjusts for the items shown above. Other real estate companies and REITs may calculate EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre differently than SVC does.

(13)

 

Amounts represent the equity compensation for SVC’s Trustees, officers and certain other employees of SVC’s manager.

(14)

 

Various percentages of total sales at certain of SVC’s hotels are escrowed as reserves for future renovations or refurbishments, or FF&E reserve escrows. SVC owns all the FF&E reserve escrows for its hotels.

(15)

 

SVC is amortizing a liability it recorded for the fair value of its initial investment in Sonesta as a reduction to hotel operating expenses in its condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). SVC reduced hotel operating expenses by $621 for each of the three months ended June 30, 2021 and, 2020, and $1,242 and $828 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and, 2020, respectively, for this liability.

Warning Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Whenever SVC uses words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “will,” “may” and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, SVC is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon SVC’s present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by SVC’s forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond SVC’s control. For example:

  • Mr. Murray indicates that SVC’s hotel EBITDA turned positive in April and the quarter and SVC has seen steady monthly improvement in hotel performance; further Mr. Murray states that SVC expects occupancy and hotel EBITDA to continue to improve through the second half of 2021; however, SVC’s business is subject to various risks, including risks beyond its control, such as the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, hotel occupancy, hotel performance and hotel EBITDA may not improve at SVC’s hotels and may decline in the future;
  • Mr. Murray indicates that the rent collections from SVC’s net lease tenants have improved and that these tenants have largely stabilized, which may imply that SVC may be able to maintain or increase its rent collections in the future; however, if any of SVC’s tenant’s businesses are negatively affected, including by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or a decline in economic activity, rent collections may decline;
  • Mr. Murray states that TA continues to benefit from healthy trucking activity. However, if trucking activity slows or decreases in importance, TA’s business may be negatively impacted, which could adversely impact SVC and the value of its travel center properties;
  • Mr. Murray states that SVC believes that it has ample liquidity and financial flexibility; however, if lodging and other economic trends relating to SVC and its operators’ and tenants do not continue to improve or decline, SVC’s current liquidity position may not be sufficient to meet its future obligations;
  • Sonesta operates 261 of SVC’s 304 hotels as of June 30, 2021 which constituted approximately 52.8% of SVC’s historical real estate investments as of June 30, 2021. SVC is currently negotiating with Radisson regarding nine hotels. If such discussions do not result in a mutually acceptable agreement, SVC expects to transition management of some or all of these hotels to Sonesta. Transitioning hotels to another operator is disruptive to the hotels’ operations and requires significant capital investments. Sonesta is a privately held company with less resources and scale than other larger well known hotel companies. If Sonesta were to fail to provide quality services and amenities or to maintain a quality brand, SVC’s income from these properties may be adversely affected. There can be no assurance that Sonesta can operate the hotels as effectively or for returns at levels that could otherwise be achieved by other large well known hotel companies. Further, if SVC were required to replace Sonesta, SVC could experience significant disruptions in operations at the applicable properties, which could reduce its income and cash flows from, and the value of, those properties. SVC has no guarantee or security deposit under its Sonesta agreements. Accordingly, SVC may receive amounts from Sonesta that are less than the contractual minimum returns stated in its agreements with Sonesta or SVC may be requested to fund losses for its Sonesta hotels; and
  • SVC is marketing for sale 69 hotels with a net book value as of June 30, 2021 of $627.3 million and expects to complete these sales by the end of the first quarter of 2022. SVC also expects to complete $2.2 million of net lease property sales by the end of the third quarter of 2021. The sales of SVC’s properties are subject to conditions; accordingly, SVC cannot provide any assurance that it will sell any of these properties and the sales may be delayed, may not occur or their terms may change. Any sales it may complete may be at prices less than SVC expects and less than its net book value.

The information contained in SVC’s filings with the SEC, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in SVC’s periodic reports, or incorporated therein, identifies other important factors that could cause differences from SVC’s forward-looking statements. SVC’s filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, SVC does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

Service Properties Trust Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Service Properties Trust Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. John Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer of SVC, made the following statement: “The second quarter marked a period of solid …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
PAYPAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PayPal Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of PayPal Stockholders ...
Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP) for the ...
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a BP / 7-Eleven Property for $3.7 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21Service Properties Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Service Properties Trust Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, August 6th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten