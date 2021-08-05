C.H. Robinson Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW) announced that its Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 51 cents ($0.51) per share, payable on October 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 3, 2021.

C.H. Robinson has distributed uninterrupted dividends without decline for more than twenty years. As of August 5, 2021, there were approximately 131,560,544 shares outstanding.