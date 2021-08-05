Perdoceo Education Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Year to Date 2021 Results

Revenue increased 3.5 percent to $359.2 million with both CTU and AIU contributing to the growth.

Operating income increased 2.6 percent to $76.6 million while adjusted operating income increased 6.8 percent to $87.2 million.*

Earnings per diluted share was $0.80 for both the current and prior year to date periods while adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.85 as compared to $0.81.*

*See GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release

“Student experiences, retention and academic outcomes remain the focus of our operations as we and our students adjust to the evolving pandemic environment and its economic and social impacts,” said Todd Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to optimize our operations to serve and educate students as efficiently and effectively as possible. Our balance sheet remains a source of strength that enables us to continue investing in our existing operations while also reviewing opportunities to acquire academic programs that will expand the breadth of our program offerings.”

BUSINESS ACQUISITION

On August 2, 2021, Perdoceo Education Corporation (the "Company") acquired substantially all of the assets of DigitalCrafts. Launched in 2015, DigitalCrafts has helped provide individuals an opportunity in the technology area through reskilling and upskilling courses within the areas of web development, web design and cybersecurity. The acquisition of DigitalCrafts fits well with the Company’s overall objective of extending the breadth of our academic program offerings while diversifying revenue away from federal student financial aid funding. Learners are looking for ways to elevate their skills in a targeted manner without a long term commitment of time and the Company believes the programs at DigitalCrafts offer that opportunity.

The initial cash consideration for the acquisition of $16.25 million was funded with the Company’s available cash balances on the date of acquisition and is subject to a working capital adjustment. In addition, a post-closing contingent consideration payment of up to $2.5 million is expected to be paid in early 2024 based upon the level of achievement of certain financial metrics.

REVENUE

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, total revenue of $175.5 million decreased 0.3 percent compared to total revenue of $176.0 million for the prior year quarter. AIU’s revenue decline for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was partially offset with CTU’s revenue increase.

For the year to date ended June 30, 2021, total revenue of $359.2 million increased 3.5 percent compared to total revenue of $347.0 million for the prior year to date.

For the Quarter Ended June 30, For the Year to Date Ended June 30, Revenue ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change CTU $ 102,035 $ 100,193 1.8 % $ 207,857 $ 203,781 2.0 % AIU (1) 73,223 75,835 -3.4 % 150,700 143,231 5.2 % Corporate and Other 281 7 NM 620 17 NM Total $ 175,539 $ 176,035 -0.3 % $ 359,177 $ 347,029 3.5 %

(1) AIU’s results of operations include the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Trident University International (the “Trident acquisition”) commencing on the March 2, 2020 date of acquisition and therefore the year to date ended June 30, 2020 does not reflect a full six months of results for Trident.

TOTAL STUDENT ENROLLMENTS

CTU’s total student enrollments increased 14.2 percent as of June 30, 2021 as compared to June 30, 2020 due to the timing impact of the academic calendar redesign at CTU, while AIU’s total student enrollments decreased 1.8 percent.

At June 30, Total Student Enrollments 2021 2020 % Change CTU 26,600 23,300 14.2 % AIU 16,500 16,800 -1.8 % Total 43,100 40,100 7.5 %

OPERATING INCOME

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, operating income decreased by 3.8 percent to $36.0 million as compared to the prior year quarter.

For the year to date ended June 30, 2021, operating income increased by 2.6 percent to $76.6 million as compared to the prior year to date.

For the Quarter Ended June 30, For the Year to Date Ended June 30, Operating Income ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change CTU $ 35,398 $ 33,076 7.0 % $ 71,541 $ 67,695 5.7 % AIU (1) 9,218 10,476 -12.0 % 20,541 19,852 3.5 % Corporate and Other (8,654 ) (6,184 ) -39.9 % (15,503 ) (12,876 ) -20.4 % Total $ 35,962 $ 37,368 -3.8 % $ 76,579 $ 74,671 2.6 %

(1) AIU’s results of operations include the Trident acquisition commencing on the March 2, 2020 date of acquisition and therefore the year to date ended June 30, 2020 does not reflect a full six months of results for Trident.

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

The Company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain significant and non-cash items, as a means to understand the performance of its operations. (See table below and the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release for further details.)

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, adjusted operating income of $42.3 million increased 1.8 percent compared to adjusted operating income of $41.5 million for the prior year quarter.

For the year to date ended June 30, 2021, adjusted operating income of $87.2 million increased 6.8 percent compared to adjusted operating income of $81.6 million for the prior year to date.

For the Quarter Ended June 30, For the Year to Date Ended June 30, Adjusted Operating Income ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (1) Operating income $ 35,962 $ 37,368 $ 76,579 $ 74,671 Depreciation and amortization 3,913 4,151 7,915 6,790 Legal fee expense related to certain matters (1) 2,416 22 2,658 163 Adjusted Operating Income (2) $ 42,291 $ 41,541 $ 87,152 $ 81,624 Increase (Decrease) 1.8 % 6.8 %

(1) Legal fee expense related to acquisitions and responses to the Department of Education (“the Department”) relating to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students. (2) Beginning in 2021, the Company no longer adjusts operating income for expenses related to the vacated facilities at closed campuses as these expenses are expected to be immaterial. Additionally, the Company began adjusting for legal fee expense related to acquisitions and responses to the Department related to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students during the second quarter of 2021. The Company believes that these expenses are not reflective of underlying operating performance. Prior period amounts were recast for these items to maintain comparability.

NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded:

Net income of $26.6 million compared to $28.2 million for the prior year quarter.

Earnings per diluted share of $0.37 compared to $0.40 for the prior year quarter.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.41 for both the current and prior year quarter. (See table below and the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release for further details.)

For the year to date ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded:

Net income of $57.4 million compared to $57.3 million for the prior year to date.

Earnings per diluted share of $0.80 for both the current and prior year to date.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.85 compared $0.81 for the prior year to date. (See table below and the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release for further details.)

For the Quarter Ended June 30, For the Year to Date Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 0.80 $ 0.80 Pre-tax adjustments included in operating expenses: Amortization for acquired intangible assets (1) 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.02 Legal fee expense related to certain matters (2) 0.04 - 0.04 - Tax effect of adjustments (3) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (4) $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 0.85 $ 0.81

(1) Amortization for acquired intangible assets relates to definite-lived intangible assets associated with the Trident acquisition. (2) Legal fee expense related to acquisitions and responses to the Department related to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students. (3) The tax effect of adjustments was calculated by multiplying the pre-tax adjustments with a tax rate of 25.0%. This tax rate is intended to reflect federal and state taxable jurisdictions as well as the nature of the adjustments. (4) Beginning in 2021, the Company no longer adjusts earnings per diluted share for expenses related to vacated facilities at closed campuses as these expenses are expected to be immaterial. Additionally, the Company began adjusting for legal fee expense related to acquisitions and responses to the Department related to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students during the second quarter of 2021. The Company believes that these expenses are not reflective of underlying operating performance. Prior period amounts were recast for these items to maintain comparability.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities was $38.0 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $60.6 million during the prior year quarter. The quarter ended June 30, 2021 includes payments made for federal income taxes as compared to no payments in the prior year quarter.

At June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and available-for-sale short-term investments totaled $480.7 million and $410.4 million, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended June 30, For the Year to Date Ended June 30, Selected Cash Flow Items ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net cash provided by operating activities $ 38,037 $ 60,596 -37.2 % $ 82,745 $ 105,364 -21.5 % Capital expenditures $ 2,017 $ 2,424 -16.8 % $ 3,059 $ 3,439 -11.0 %

OUTLOOK

The Company is providing the following outlook, subject to the key assumptions identified below. The Company has not adjusted its outlook to reflect the acquisition of DigitalCrafts because it currently believes that the acquisition will not significantly impact its 2021 operating results. Please see the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share attached to this press release for further details.

Total Company Outlook For Quarter Ending September 30, For the Year Ending December 31, OUTLOOK ACTUAL OUTLOOK ACTUAL 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Income $35.5M - $37.0M $32.1M $146.3M - $152.3M $142.9M Depreciation and amortization $4.0M $4.0M $16.0M $14.8M Legal fee expense related to certain matters (1) - - $2.7M $1.3M Adjusted Operating Income (2) $39.5M - $41.0M $36.1M $165.0M - $171.0M $159.0M Earnings Per Diluted Share $0.37 - $0.38 $0.56 $1.52 - $1.58 $1.74 Amortization of acquired intangible assets $0.01 $0.01 $0.04 $0.04 Legal fee expense related to certain matters (1) - - $0.04 $0.02 Tax effect of adjustments - - ($0.02) ($0.02) Release of valuation allowance - $0.22 - ($0.22) Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (2) $0.38 - $0.39 $0.35 $1.58 - $1.64 $1.56

(1) Legal fee expense related to acquisitions and responses to the Department related to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students. These amounts represent expense incurred through June 30, 2021 and do not include potential future expense for these matters because they cannot be reliably quantified without unreasonable efforts by the Company due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of legal fee expense related to these matters. For the same reason, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Future legal fee expense related to these matters will impact the operating income and earnings per diluted share outlook amounts in the table above, which may cause these outlook amounts to vary materially from the actual GAAP results. (2) Beginning in 2021, the Company no longer adjusts operating income or earnings per diluted share for expenses related to vacated facilities at closed campuses as these expenses are expected to be immaterial. Additionally, the Company began adjusting for legal fee expense related to acquisitions and responses to the Department related to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students during the second quarter of 2021. The Company believes that these expenses are not reflective of underlying operating performance. Prior period amounts were recast for these items to maintain comparability.

Operating income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to adjusted operating income, and earnings per diluted share may not follow the same trends stated in the outlook above because of adjustments made for certain significant and non-cash items such as significant legal settlements and legal fees for certain matters. The operating income, adjusted operating income, earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share outlook provided above for 2021 are based on the following key assumptions and factors, among others: (i) prospective student interest for online postsecondary academic programs remains consistent with recent industry trends, (ii) no significant impact of new or proposed regulations, including the “borrower defense to repayment” regulations, or other adverse changes in the legal or regulatory environment, (iii) no significant operating impacts from the settlements with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general or other legal or regulatory matters, (iv) no significant future operating or financial impacts relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, (v) earnings per diluted share outlook assumes an effective income tax rate of approximately 26.25% for the third quarter and full year, and (vi) any future impact from the Company’s stock repurchase program is excluded. Although these estimates and assumptions are based upon management’s good faith beliefs regarding current and future circumstances and actions that may be undertaken, actual results could differ materially from these estimates. In addition, decisions the Company makes in the future as it continues to evaluate diverse strategies to enhance shareholder value may impact the outlook provided above.

ABOUT PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION

Perdoceo’s academic institutions offer a quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The Company’s accredited institutions – Colorado Technical University (“CTU”) and the American InterContinental University System (“AIU”) – provide degree programs through the master’s or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor’s levels. Perdoceo’s universities offer students industry-relevant and career-focused academic programs that are designed to meet the educational needs of today’s busy adults. CTU and AIU continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing personalized learning technologies like their intellipath learning platform and using data analytics and technology to support students and enhance learning. Perdoceo is committed to providing quality education that closes the gap between learners who seek to advance their careers and employers needing a qualified workforce. For more information, please visit www.perdoceoed.com.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this release, including statements identified by words such as “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “continue,” “outlook,” “remain,” “focused on,” “should” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on information currently available to us and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise such factors or any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments or changed circumstances, or for any other reason. These risks and uncertainties, the outcomes of which could materially and adversely affect our financial condition and operations, include, but are not limited to, the following: declines in enrollment or interest in our programs; our continued compliance with and eligibility to participate in Title IV Programs under the Higher Education Act of 1965, as amended, and the regulations thereunder (including the 90-10, financial responsibility and administrative capability standards prescribed by the U.S. Department of Education), as well as applicable accreditation standards and state regulatory requirements; the impact of various versions of “borrower defense to repayment” regulations; rulemaking by the U.S. Department of Education or any state or accreditor and increased focus by Congress and governmental agencies on, or increased negative publicity about, for-profit education institutions; the success of our initiatives to improve student experiences, retention and academic outcomes; our continued eligibility to participate in educational assistance programs for veterans or other military personnel; increased competition; the impact of management changes; and changes in the overall U.S. economy which may continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Further information about these and other relevant risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted $ 87,343 $ 105,684 Restricted cash 4,000 4,000 Short-term investments 389,310 300,676 Total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments 480,653 410,360 Student receivables, net 51,682 44,682 Receivables, other 2,568 2,873 Prepaid expenses 10,986 8,209 Inventories 619 596 Other current assets 2,637 341 Total current assets 549,145 467,061 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 24,807 27,761 Right of use asset, net 40,821 44,773 Goodwill 118,312 118,312 Intangible assets, net 13,856 15,522 Student receivables, net 1,467 1,303 Deferred income tax assets, net 31,782 40,351 Other assets 6,229 6,434 TOTAL ASSETS $ 786,419 $ 721,517 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Lease liability - operating $ 9,779 $ 9,789 Accounts payable 11,533 13,259 Accrued expenses: Payroll and related benefits 19,495 22,661 Advertising and marketing costs 11,615 10,249 Income taxes 1,522 1,402 Other 18,614 11,921 Deferred revenue 45,214 34,534 Total current liabilities 117,772 103,815 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Lease liability - operating 40,565 43,405 Other liabilities 14,470 18,390 Total non-current liabilities 55,035 61,795 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock - - Common stock 879 873 Additional paid-in capital 666,470 658,423 Accumulated other comprehensive income 20 364 Retained earnings 199,737 142,335 Treasury stock (253,494 ) (246,088 ) Total stockholders' equity 613,612 555,907 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 786,419 $ 721,517

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 % of Total Revenue 2020 % of Total Revenue REVENUE: Tuition and fees $ 174,804 99.6 % $ 175,499 99.7 % Other 735 0.4 % 536 0.3 % Total revenue 175,539 176,035 OPERATING EXPENSES: Educational services and facilities 28,532 16.3 % 28,676 16.3 % General and administrative 107,132 61.0 % 105,840 60.1 % Depreciation and amortization 3,913 2.2 % 4,151 2.4 % Total operating expenses 139,577 79.5 % 138,667 78.8 % Operating income 35,962 20.5 % 37,368 21.2 % OTHER INCOME: Interest income 322 0.2 % 1,011 0.6 % Interest expense (280 ) -0.2 % (43 ) 0.0 % Miscellaneous (expense) income (35 ) 0.0 % 125 0.1 % Total other income 7 0.0 % 1,093 0.6 % PRETAX INCOME 35,969 20.5 % 38,461 21.8 % Provision for income taxes 9,319 5.3 % 10,272 5.8 % INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 26,650 15.2 % 28,189 16.0 % Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (1 ) 0.0 % (22 ) 0.0 % NET INCOME 26,649 15.2 % 28,167 16.0 % NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC: $ 0.38 $ 0.41 NET INCOME PER SHARE -DILUTED: $ 0.37 $ 0.40 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 70,299 69,094 Diluted 71,679 70,900 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Quarter Ended June 30, (In Thousands) 2021 2020 NET INCOME $ 26,649 $ 28,167 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments 28 53 Unrealized (loss) gain on investments (22 ) 1,431 Total other comprehensive income 6 1,484 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 26,655 $ 29,651

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) For the Year to Date Ended June 30, 2021 % of Total Revenue 2020 % of Total Revenue REVENUE: Tuition and fees $ 357,635 99.6 % $ 345,893 99.7 % Other 1,542 0.4 % 1,136 0.3 % Total revenue 359,177 347,029 OPERATING EXPENSES: Educational services and facilities 57,506 16.0 % 55,587 16.0 % General and administrative 217,177 60.5 % 209,369 60.3 % Depreciation and amortization 7,915 2.2 % 6,790 2.0 % Asset impairment - 0.0 % 612 0.2 % Total operating expenses 282,598 78.7 % 272,358 78.5 % Operating income 76,579 21.3 % 74,671 21.5 % OTHER INCOME: Interest income 681 0.2 % 2,498 0.7 % Interest expense (389 ) -0.1 % (84 ) 0.0 % Miscellaneous income 107 0.0 % 112 0.0 % Total other income 399 0.1 % 2,526 0.7 % PRETAX INCOME 76,978 21.4 % 77,197 22.2 % Provision for income taxes 19,564 5.4 % 19,876 5.7 % INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 57,414 16.0 % 57,321 16.5 % Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (12 ) 0.0 % (48 ) 0.0 % NET INCOME 57,402 16.0 % 57,273 16.5 % NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC: $ 0.82 $ 0.82 NET INCOME PER SHARE -DILUTED: $ 0.80 $ 0.80 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 70,224 69,467 Diluted 71,616 71,350 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Year to Date Ended June 30, (In Thousands) 2021 2020 NET INCOME $ 57,402 $ 57,273 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (101 ) 5 Unrealized (loss) gain on investments (243 ) 592 Total other comprehensive (loss) income (344 ) 597 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 57,058 $ 57,870

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) For the Year to Date Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 57,402 $ 57,273 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Asset impairment - 612 Depreciation and amortization expense 7,915 6,790 Bad debt expense 26,168 25,187 Compensation expense related to share-based awards 7,430 6,503 Deferred income taxes 8,569 19,262 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (24,739 ) (10,263 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 82,745 105,364 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of available-for-sale investments (218,437 ) (209,846 ) Sales of available-for-sale investments 127,193 145,819 Purchases of property and equipment (3,059 ) (3,439 ) Business acquisition - (34,065 ) Net cash used in investing activities (94,303 ) (101,531 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuance of common stock 623 1,014 Purchase of treasury stock (5,372 ) (17,309 ) Payments of employee tax associated with stock compensation (2,034 ) (689 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,783 ) (16,984 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (18,341 ) (13,151 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of the period 109,684 108,687 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of the period $ 91,343 $ 95,536

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands, except percentages) For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 2020 REVENUE: CTU $ 102,035 $ 100,193 AIU 73,223 75,835 Corporate and Other 281 7 Total $ 175,539 $ 176,035 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS): CTU $ 35,398 $ 33,076 AIU 9,218 10,476 Corporate and Other (8,654 ) (6,184 ) Total $ 35,962 $ 37,368 OPERATING MARGIN (LOSS): CTU 34.7 % 33.0 % AIU 12.6 % 13.8 % Corporate and Other NM NM Total 20.5 % 21.2 %

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands, except percentages) For the Year to Date Ended June 30, 2021 2020 REVENUE: CTU $ 207,857 $ 203,781 AIU (1) 150,700 143,231 Corporate and Other 620 17 Total $ 359,177 $ 347,029 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS): CTU $ 71,541 $ 67,695 AIU (1) 20,541 19,852 Corporate and Other (15,503 ) (12,876 ) Total $ 76,579 $ 74,671 OPERATING MARGIN (LOSS): CTU 34.4 % 33.2 % AIU (1) 13.6 % 13.9 % Corporate and Other NM NM Total 21.3 % 21.5 %

(1) AIU’s results of operations include the Trident acquisition commencing on the March 2, 2020 date of acquisition and therefore the year to date ended June 30, 2020 does not reflect a full six months of results for Trident.

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ITEMS (1) (In thousands, unless otherwise noted) For the Quarter Ended June 30, For the Year to Date Ended June 30, ACTUAL ACTUAL Adjusted Operating Income 2021 2020 2021 2020 (5) Operating income $ 35,962 $ 37,368 $ 76,579 $ 74,671 Depreciation and amortization (2) 3,913 4,151 7,915 6,790 Legal fee expense related to certain matters (3) 2,416 22 2,658 163 Adjusted Operating Income (4) $ 42,291 $ 41,541 $ 87,152 $ 81,624 For the Quarter Ending September 30, For the Year Ending December 31, OUTLOOK ACTUAL OUTLOOK ACTUAL 2021 2020 2021 2020 (5) Operating income $35.5M – $37.0M $ 32,074 $146.3M – $152.3M $ 142,934 Depreciation and amortization (2) 4.0M 3,995 16.0M 14,786 Legal fee expense related to certain matters (3) - 4 2.7M 1,296 Adjusted Operating Income (4) $39.5M - $41.0M $ 36,073 $165.0M - $171.0M $ 159,016

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ITEMS (1) (cont’d) For the Quarter Ended June 30, For the Year to Date Ended June 30, ACTUAL ACTUAL 2021 2020 2021 2020 (5) Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 0.80 $ 0.80 Pre-tax adjustments included in operating expenses: Amortization for acquired intangible assets (2) 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.02 Legal fee expense related to certain matters (3) 0.04 - 0.04 - Total pre-tax adjustments $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.02 Tax effect of adjustments (6) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Total adjustments after tax 0.04 0.01 0.05 0.01 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (4) $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 0.85 $ 0.81 For the Quarter Ending September 30, For the Year Ending December 31, OUTLOOK ACTUAL OUTLOOK ACTUAL 2021 2020 2021 2020 (5) Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share $0.37 - $0.38 $ 0.56 $1.52 - $1.58 $ 1.74 Pre-tax adjustments included in operating expenses: Amortization for acquired intangible assets (2) 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.04 Legal fee expense related to certain matters (3) - - 0.04 0.02 Total pre-tax adjustments $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.08 $ 0.06 Tax effect of adjustments (6) - - (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Release of valuation allowance (7) - (0.22 ) - (0.22 ) Total adjustments after tax 0.01 (0.21 ) 0.06 (0.18 ) Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (4) $0.38 - $0.39 $ 0.35 $1.58 - $1.64 $ 1.56

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ITEMS (1) (cont’d) (1) The Company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain significant and non-cash items as a means to understand the performance of its operations. As a general matter, the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP to help analyze the performance of its operations, assist with preparing the annual operating plan, and measure performance for some forms of compensation. In addition, the Company believes that non-GAAP financial information is used by analysts and others in the investment community to analyze the Company’s historical results and to provide estimates of future performance. The Company believes adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share allow it to analyze and assess its operations and compare current operating results with the operational performance of other companies in its industry because it does not give effect to potential differences caused by items it does not consider reflective of underlying operating performance, such as amortization for acquired intangible assets, significant legal settlements and legal fee expense related to certain matters. In evaluating adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses similar to the adjustments presented above. The presentation of adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by expenses that are unusual, non-routine or non-recurring. Adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, operating income, earnings per diluted share, or any other performance measure derived in accordance and reported under GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in a reconciliation to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide an additional way of viewing the Company’s results of operations and the factors and trends affecting the Company’s business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. (2) Amortization for acquired intangible assets relate to definite-lived intangible assets associated with the Trident acquisition. (3) Legal fee expense related to acquisitions and responses to the Department related to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students. These amounts represent expense incurred through June 30, 2021 and do not include potential future expense for these matters because they cannot be reliably quantified without unreasonable efforts by the Company due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of legal fee expense related to these matters. For the same reason, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Future legal fee expense related to these matters will impact the operating income and earnings per diluted share outlook amounts in the table above, which may cause these outlook amounts to vary materially from the actual GAAP results. (4) Beginning in 2021, the Company no longer adjusts operating income or earnings per diluted share for expenses related to vacated facilities at closed campuses as these expenses are expected to be immaterial. Additionally, the Company began adjusting for legal fee expense related to acquisitions and responses to the Department related to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students during the second quarter of 2021. The Company believes that these expenses are not reflective of underlying operating performance. Prior period amounts were recast for these items to maintain comparability. (5) AIU’s results of operations include the Trident acquisition commencing on the March 2, 2020 date of acquisition and therefore the year to date ended June 30, 2020 does not reflect six months of results for Trident. (6) The tax effect of adjustments was calculated by multiplying the pre-tax adjustments with a tax rate of 25.0%. This tax rate is intended to reflect federal and state taxable jurisdictions as well as the nature of the adjustments. There is no tax effect applied to the adjustment related to the release of the valuation allowance as this is an adjustment for income tax. (7) The release of a valuation allowance in the amount of $16.0 million was a result of the determination during the period that it was more likely than not that the Company would utilize its deferred tax assets associated with the portion of the foreign tax credit carryforward supported by an overall domestic loss account balance.

