PubMatic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at an upcoming investor conference.

KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:40 pm ET

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of PubMatic’s website at https://investors.pubmatic.com/. Replays of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About PubMatic

PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being an SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers. PubMatic’s cloud infrastructure platform for digital advertising empowers app developers and publishers to increase monetization while enabling media buyers to drive return on investment by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has been expanding its owned and operated global infrastructure and continues to cultivate programmatic innovation. PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

Investors:

The Blueshirt Group for PubMatic

investors@pubmatic.com