StoneCastle Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

DENVER, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCastle Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: BANX) (“StoneCastle Financial” or the “Company”), an investment company registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), today announced results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Invested approximately $17.1 million in four investments

Realized proceeds of $81,000 from the call of one investment

Realized proceeds from partial paydowns of $3.9 million from five investments



A complete listing of investments as of the end of the quarter can be found on the Company’s website at www.stonecastle-financial.com.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company invested approximately $5.5 million in three investments and received partial paydowns of $1.8 million.

The estimated annualized yield generated by the invested portfolio as of June 30, 2021 (excluding cash and cash equivalents) was approximately 9.47%.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net investment income was $2,638,368 or $0.40 per share, comprised of $4,254,445 gross income and $1,616,077 of expenses. Net Assets at quarter end were $143,350,062. The Company’s Net Asset Value was $21.80 per share, up $0.18 from the prior quarter.

In the second quarter, the Company paid a cash distribution of $0.38 per share. The distribution was paid on June 28, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 21, 2021.

The Company had $53.5 million outstanding on its $62.0 million credit facility at the quarter end, which represents approximately 27% of total assets. According to regulated investment company rules, the Company may borrow only up to 33.3% of its total assets.

Portfolio and Investment Summary

During the quarter, the Company invested a total of $17.1 million in bank-related regulatory relief capital investments. The Company received total proceeds of approximately $4.0 million from the call of one investment and partial paydowns from five investments.

STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP. Statement of Assets and Liabilities (unaudited) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Assets Investments in securities, at fair value (cost: $243,502,615 and $176,919,203 respectively) $ 246,536,217 $ 178,022,813 Interest and dividends receivable 2,535,516 2,335,288 Foreign cash (cost: $ and $1,300,817 respectively) - 1,302,222 Cash 196,016 63,110 Unrealized appreciation on forward currency exchange contracts 31,365 204,752 Prepaid assets 797,294 597,289 Total assets 250,096,408 182,525,474 Liabilities Loan payable 53,500,000 39,000,000 Due to custodian 51,709,512 Investment advisory fee payable 865,565 787,610 Loan interest payable 36,460 35,982 Accrued expenses payable 634,809 631,753 Total liabilities 106,746,346 40,455,345 Net Assets $ 143,350,062 $ 142,070,129 Net Assets consist of: Common stock at par ($0.001 per share) $ 6,575 $ 6,572 Paid-in-Capital 145,188,957 145,128,467 Total distributable earnings / (loss) (1,845,470 ) (3,064,910 ) Net Assets $ 143,350,062 $ 142,070,129 Net Asset Value Per Share: Common Stock Shares Outstanding 6,575,035 6,572,212 Net asset value per common share $ 21.80 $ 21.62 Market price per share $ 22.01 $ 19.79 Market price premium / (discount) to net asset value per share 0.96 % -8.46 %





STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP. Statement of Operations (unaudited) For The Three Months

Ended June 30, 2021

For The Three Months

Ended March 31, 2021 Investment Income Interest $ 3,528,605 $ 3,299,156 Dividends 653,832 749,851 Origination fee income 32,127 31,977 Other Income (service fees and due diligence fees) 39,881 44,544 Total Investment Income 4,254,445 4,125,528 Expenses Investment advisory fees 865,565 787,610 Interest expense 299,707 295,817 Directors' fees 104,197 84,854 Transfer agent, custodian fees and administrator fees 72,364 71,569 Bank administration fees 40,017 39,578 Professional fees 78,451 94,930 ABA marketing and licensing fees 20,789 32,955 Investor relations fees 30,866 30,526 Delaware franchise tax 22,694 22,444 Insurance expense 17,951 17,753 Valuation fees 14,988 14,823 Miscellaneous fees (proxy, rating agency, etc.) 48,488 29,391 Total expenses 1,616,077 1,522,250 Net Investment Income 2,638,368 2,603,278 Realized and Unrealized Gain / (Loss) on Investments and Foreign Currency Transactions Net realized gain / (loss) on investments (960,605 ) 91,458 Net realized gain from forward foreign currency contracts 192,322 1,675,729 Net realized gain / (loss) from foreign currency translations (711,007 ) 134,076 Net change in net unrealized appreciation / (depreciation) on investments 2,548,098 (957,630 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation / (depreciation) on written options - 596 Net change in unrealized appreciation / (depreciation) on forward currency contracts (173,387 ) 138,261 Net change in unrealized appreciation / (depreciation) on foreign currency translations 183,084 (44,538 ) Net realized and unrealized gain/(loss) on investments, written options, forward foreign currency contracts and foreign currency translations 1,078,505 1,037,952 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting From Operations $ 3,716,874 $ 3,641,230



