Amalgamated Financial Corp. elects Darrell Jackson as newest Board member

Mr. Jackson has an extensive background driving strategic growth and operational initiatives for financial service providers focused on Fortune 500 enterprises, privately held companies, corporate executives, professionals, wealthy individuals, and families throughout the U.S. In his 30+ years of experience in the financial sector, he has held leadership positions such as President, CEO and Board Director with consistent success in creating innovative business strategies.

Lynne Fox, Board Chair, commented, “On behalf of the board, we are thrilled to welcome Darrell as a valuable member of our team. We firmly believe that his demonstrated expertise and leadership across the financial sector, business acumen, and successful strategies for growth despite challenging economic circumstances will be an incredible asset for our bank. We look forward to the vision, professionalism, and innovation Darrell will surely bring to the table.”

Mr. Jackson added, “I am honored and excited to be joining the Amalgamated Board of Directors. Amalgamated has demonstrated the financial value and full potential of mission-led banking, and I’m looking forward to expanding on new business opportunities and strengthening the bank’s growing assets together with this impressive team of financial leaders."

Brief Biography for Darrell Jackson

Mr. Jackson is the President and CEO of The Efficace Group, Inc., an executive coaching business. Since April 2020, Mr. Jackson has served as one of three outside directors for Gray-Bowen-Scott, a professional consulting firm specializing in the delivery of transportation projects in the Greater Bay Area of California. Since March, 2018, Mr. Jackson has also lead an executive group as Peer Advisory Board Best Practice Chair for Vistage Worldwide, Inc., a CEO coaching and peer advisory organization. From November 2016 until July 2018, Mr. Jackson served as one of four outside directors for Delaware Place Bank and its holding company, and as Chair of the board’s Executive Loan Committee. Prior to this, Mr. Jackson held the position of President, CEO, and Board Director of Seaway Bank and Trust Company from 2014 to 2015. Previously, he held various management positions at Northern Trust Corporation from 1995 to 2014, concluding his tenure there with the position of Executive Vice President and Co-President of Wealth Management Illinois. Over the past 12 years, Mr. Jackson has also served as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Audit, Finance, Governance, Executive Loan committees and Management Development and Compensation committee for several high-profile non-profit organizations. Mr. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from St. Xavier University (formerly St. Xavier College) and holds a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.