Geron to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today announced that it will release its second quarter and year to date 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 16, 2021 via press release, which will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors. Geron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results as well as recent events at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

A live, listen-only webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors/events. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.