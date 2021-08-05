PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

checkAd

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) today reported net income of $204.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, or $2.94 per share on a diluted basis, on revenue of $742.3 million. Book value per share increased to $54.49 from $51.78 at March 31, 2021.

PFSI’s Board of Directors declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on August 26, 2021, to common stockholders of record as of August 16, 2021.

PFSI’s Board of Directors also approved an increase to its stock repurchase authorization from $1.0 billion to $2.0 billion of outstanding common stock.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Pretax income was $279.5 million, down 45 percent from the prior quarter and 42 percent from the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower net gains on loans held for sale at fair value across both Production and Servicing
    • Repurchased 2.6 million shares of PFSI’s common stock at a cost of $154.9 million; also repurchased an additional 2.5 million shares in July at a cost of $151.4 million
  • Production segment pretax income of $244.4 million, down 33 percent from the prior quarter and 55 percent from the second quarter of 2020 primarily as a result of lower industry margins
    • Consumer direct interest rate lock commitments (IRLCs) were a record $14.1 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB), up 5 percent from the prior quarter and 58 percent from the second quarter of 2020
    • Broker direct IRLCs were $4.5 billion in UPB, down 21 percent from the prior quarter and up 10 percent from the second quarter of 2020
    • Government correspondent IRLCs totaled $15.7 billion in UPB, down 8 percent from the prior quarter and up 21 percent from the second quarter of 2020
    • Total loan acquisitions and originations were $61.3 billion in UPB, down 8 percent from the prior quarter and up 63 percent from the second quarter of 2020
    • Correspondent acquisitions of conventional loans fulfilled for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) were $30.5 billion in UPB, down 10 percent from the prior quarter and up 61 percent from the second quarter of 2020
  • Servicing segment pretax income was $30.9 million, down from $141.7 million in the prior quarter and up from a pretax loss of $62.4 million in the second quarter of 2020
    • Pretax income excluding valuation-related items was $174.4 million, down 33 percent from the prior quarter driven by decreased income from loss mitigation activity related to COVID-19
    • Sold $3.4 billion in UPB of early buyout (EBO) loans to third party, whole loan investors
    • Valuation items included:
      • $250.6 million in MSR fair value losses driven by increased expectations for prepayment activity in the future from lower mortgage rates and a flatter yield curve combined with significant levels of prepayment activity and early buyouts, partially offset by $91.1 million in hedging gains
      • Net impact on pretax income related to these items was $(159.5) million and on earnings per share was $(1.69)
      • $16.0 million of reversals related to provisions for losses on active loans
    • Servicing portfolio grew to $473.2 billion in UPB, up 5 percent from March 31, 2021 and 22 percent from June 30, 2020, driven by strong production volumes which offset elevated prepayment activity
  • Investment Management segment pretax income was $4.1 million, up from $1.4 million in the prior quarter as a result of incentive fees earned and down from $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2020
    • Net assets under management (AUM) were $2.3 billion, down slightly from March 31, 2021 and up 5 percent from June 30, 2020

“PennyMac Financial delivered another outstanding quarter of operational and financial performance, despite the increased volatility in the mortgage market,” said Chairman and CEO David Spector. “Our higher-margin consumer direct lending channel continued to expand, producing record locked and funded volumes during the quarter which we estimate has resulted in a significant increase in market share. Strong production volumes across all three channels continued to drive the growth of our servicing portfolio despite the elevated level of prepayments. Our balanced business model is a key strategic advantage for PFSI, which has consistently delivered outstanding returns across different environments, producing a 33 percent return on equity for the first half of 2021. We also remain very active repurchasing shares, driven by our medium-term expectations for PFSI’s return on equity. Over the last four months we have repurchased a total of 5.1 million shares at a cost of $306 million, and I am pleased to announce today a $1 billion increase in our share repurchase authorization.”

The following table presents the contributions of PennyMac Financial’s segments to pretax income:

Quarter ended June 30, 2021
Mortgage Banking Investment
Management
Production Servicing Total Total
(in thousands)
Revenue
Net gains on loans held for sale at fair value

$

419,293

 

$

163,355

 

$

582,648

 

$

-

 

$

582,648

 

Loan origination fees

 

97,291

 

 

-

 

 

97,291

 

 

-

 

 

97,291

 

Fulfillment fees from PMT

 

54,020

 

 

-

 

 

54,020

 

 

-

 

 

54,020

 

Net loan servicing fees

 

-

 

 

14,871

 

 

14,871

 

 

-

 

 

14,871

 

Management fees

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

11,913

 

 

11,913

 

Net interest expense:
Interest income

 

31,830

 

 

48,967

 

 

80,797

 

 

-

 

 

80,797

 

Interest expense

 

36,913

 

 

65,515

 

 

102,428

 

 

3

 

 

102,431

 

 

(5,083

)

 

(16,548

)

 

(21,631

)

 

(3

)

 

(21,634

)

Other

 

630

 

 

925

 

 

1,555

 

 

1,588

 

 

3,143

 

Total net revenue

 

566,151

 

 

162,603

 

 

728,754

 

 

13,498

 

 

742,252

 

Expenses

 

321,709

 

 

131,679

 

 

453,388

 

 

9,349

 

 

462,737

 

Pretax income

$

244,442

 

$

30,924

 

$

275,366

 

$

4,149

 

$

279,515

 

Production Segment

The Production segment includes the correspondent acquisition of newly originated government-insured mortgage loans for PennyMac Financial’s own account, fulfillment services on behalf of PMT and direct lending through the consumer direct and broker direct channels, including the underwriting and acquisition of loans from correspondent sellers on a non-delegated basis.

PennyMac Financial’s loan production activity for the quarter totaled $61.3 billion in UPB, $30.8 billion of which was for its own account, and $30.5 billion of which was fee-based fulfillment activity for PMT. Correspondent government and direct lending IRLCs totaled $34.3 billion in UPB, down 5 percent from the prior quarter and up 32 percent from the second quarter of 2020.

Production segment pretax income was $244.4 million, down 33 percent from the prior quarter and 55 percent from the second quarter of 2020 primarily as a result of lower industry margins. Production revenue totaled $566.2 million, down 16 percent from the prior quarter and 23 percent from the second quarter of 2020. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily driven by a $96.7 million decrease in net gains on loans held for sale primarily as a result of lower production margins.

The components of net gains on loans held for sale are detailed in the following table:

Quarter ended
June 30,
2021 		March 31,
2021 		June 30,
2020
(in thousands)
Receipt of MSRs and recognition of MSLs in loan sale transactions

$

425,941

 

$

463,571

 

$

225,534

 

Mortgage servicing rights recapture payable to PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

 

(11,548

)

 

(14,248

)

 

(5,662

)

Provision of liability for representations and warranties, net

 

(6,664

)

 

(6,368

)

 

(2,919

)

Cash gain (1)

 

61,654

 

 

818,937

 

 

275,473

 

Fair value changes of pipeline, inventory and hedges

 

113,265

 

 

(507,551

)

 

189,747

 

Net gains on mortgage loans held for sale

$

582,648

 

$

754,341

 

$

682,173

 

Net gains on mortgage loans held for sale by segment:
Production

$

419,293

 

$

515,963

 

$

619,728

 

Servicing

$

163,355

 

$

238,378

 

$

62,445

 

(1) Net of cash hedging results

Loan origination fees for the quarter totaled $97.3 million, down 6 percent from the prior quarter and up 65 percent from the second quarter of 2020. The quarterly decrease was driven by lower overall volumes, while the year-over-year increase was driven by higher overall volumes.

PennyMac Financial performs fulfillment services for conventional conforming and jumbo loans acquired by PMT from non-affiliates in its correspondent production business. These services include, but are not limited to, marketing, relationship management, correspondent seller approval and monitoring, loan file review, underwriting, pricing, hedging and activities related to the subsequent sale and securitization of loans in the secondary mortgage markets for PMT.

Fees earned from the fulfillment of correspondent loans on behalf of PMT totaled $54.0 million in the second quarter, down 11 percent from the prior quarter and up 2 percent from the second quarter of 2020. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in fulfillment fee revenue was driven primarily by a decrease in acquisition volumes by PMT.

Net interest expense totaled $5.1 million, an improvement from net interest expense of $8.5 million in the prior quarter and down from net interest income of $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Interest income in the second quarter totaled $31.8 million, up from $29.5 million in the prior quarter. Interest expense totaled $36.9 million, down from $38.1 million in the prior quarter.

Production segment expenses were $321.7 million, up 4 percent from the prior quarter as a result of record volumes in the consumer direct channel. Production segment expenses were up 61 percent from the second quarter of 2020 as a result of higher volumes across all channels.

Servicing Segment

The Servicing segment includes income from owned MSRs, subservicing and special servicing activities. Servicing segment pretax income was $30.9 million, down from $141.7 million in the prior quarter and up from a pretax loss of $62.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Servicing segment net revenues totaled $162.6 million, down 38 percent from the prior quarter and up 124 percent from the second quarter of 2020. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily driven by a $75.0 million decrease in net gains on loans held for sale.

Revenue from net loan servicing fees totaled $14.9 million, down from $39.7 million in the prior quarter primarily driven by higher net valuation related declines. Revenue from net loan servicing fees included $260.0 million in servicing fees, reduced by $85.7 million from the realization of MSR cash flows. Net valuation-related losses totaled $159.5 million, and included MSR fair value losses of $250.6 million, and hedging gains of $91.1 million.

The following table presents a breakdown of net loan servicing fees:

Quarter ended
June 30,
2021 		March 31,
2021 		June 30,
2020
(in thousands)
Loan servicing fees (1)

$

260,021

 

$

259,445

 

$

243,254

 

Changes in fair value of MSRs and MSLs resulting from:
Realization of cash flows

 

(85,671

)

 

(82,663

)

 

(97,435

)

Change in fair value inputs

 

(250,597

)

 

306,126

 

 

(108,354

)

Change in fair value of excess servicing spread financing

 

-

 

 

(1,037

)

 

636

 

Hedging gains (losses)

 

91,118

 

 

(442,151

)

 

(15,764

)

Net change in fair value of MSRs and MSLs

 

(245,150

)

 

(219,725

)

 

(220,917

)

Net loan servicing fees

$

14,871

 

$

39,720

 

$

22,337

 

(1) Includes contractually-specified servicing fees

Servicing segment revenue included $163.4 million in net gains on loans held for sale related to reperforming government-insured and guaranteed loans, down from $238.4 million in the prior quarter and $62.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of lower gains recognized from EBO-related activities. These previously delinquent loans were purchased out of Ginnie Mae securitizations and brought back to performing status through PennyMac Financial’s successful servicing efforts, primarily through loan modifications or FHA Partial Claims. With respect to the FHA Partial Claims, the reperforming loans must remain current for a minimum of six months to be eligible for resecuritization. Net interest expense totaled $16.5 million, versus net interest expense of $17.1 million in the prior quarter and $12.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Interest income was $49.0 million, down from $52.6 million in the prior quarter driven by declines in earnings on custodial balances. Interest expense was $65.5 million, down from $69.6 million in the prior quarter driven by a decrease in balances of financing for loans previously purchased out of Ginnie Mae securitizations.

Servicing segment expenses totaled $131.7 million, up 9 percent from the prior quarter primarily driven by an increase in losses and provisions for defaulted and active loans.

The total servicing portfolio grew to $473.2 billion in UPB at June 30, 2021, an increase of 5 percent from March 31, 2021 and 22 percent from June 30, 2020. PennyMac Financial subservices and conducts special servicing for $204.2 billion in UPB, an increase of 8 percent from March 31, 2021 and 38 percent from June 30, 2020. PennyMac Financial’s owned MSR portfolio grew to $269.0 billion in UPB, an increase of 3 percent from March 31, 2021 and 12 percent from June 30, 2020.

The table below details PennyMac Financial’s servicing portfolio UPB:

June 30,
2021 		March 31,
2021 		June 30,
2020
(in thousands)
Prime servicing:
Owned
Mortgage servicing rights
Originated

$

221,492,618

$

208,189,112

$

180,277,670

Acquisitions

 

30,982,782

 

36,178,818

 

53,530,059

 

252,475,400

 

244,367,930

 

233,807,729

Mortgage servicing liabilities

 

6,135,249

 

3,173,793

 

2,130,520

Loans held for sale

 

10,438,935

 

12,959,016

 

4,672,171

 

269,049,584

 

260,500,739

 

240,610,420

Subserviced for PMT

 

204,132,766

 

188,279,019

 

147,612,389

Total prime servicing

 

473,182,350

 

448,779,758

 

388,222,809

Special servicing - subserviced for PMT

 

41,696

 

45,143

 

83,066

Total loans serviced

$

473,224,046

$

448,824,901

$

388,305,875

 
Loans serviced:
Owned
Mortgage servicing rights

$

252,475,400

$

244,367,930

$

233,807,729

Mortgage servicing liabilities

 

6,135,249

 

3,173,793

 

2,130,520

Loans held for sale

 

10,438,935

 

12,959,016

 

4,672,171

 

269,049,584

 

260,500,739

 

240,610,420

Subserviced

 

204,174,462

 

188,324,162

 

147,695,455

Total loans serviced

$

473,224,046

$

448,824,901

$

388,305,875

Investment Management Segment

PennyMac Financial manages PMT for which it earns base management fees and may earn incentive compensation. Net AUM were $2.3 billion as of June 30, 2021, down slightly from March 31, 2021.

Pretax income for the Investment Management segment was $4.1 million, up from $1.4 million in the prior quarter and down from $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Management fees, which include base management and performance incentive fees from PMT were $11.9 million, up from $8.4 million in the prior quarter and $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Base management fees were $8.6 million, up from $8.4 million in the prior quarter and $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Performance-based incentive fees were $3.3 million in the second quarter as a result of PMT’s strong performance over the last four quarters. Performance-based incentive fees were not earned in the prior quarter or in the second quarter of 2020.

The following table presents a breakdown of management fees:

Quarter ended
June 30,
2021 		March 31,
2021 		June 30,
2020
(in thousands)
Management fees:
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Base

$ 8,648

$ 8,449

$ 8,288

Performance incentive

3,265

-

-

Total management fees

$ 11,913

$ 8,449

$ 8,288

 
Net assets of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

$ 2,343,390

$ 2,357,143

$ 2,235,277

Investment Management segment expenses totaled $9.3 million, up 14 percent from the prior quarter and 61 percent from the second quarter of 2020.

Consolidated Expenses

Total expenses were $462.7 million, up 5 percent from the prior quarter and 36 percent from the second quarter of 2020. The quarter-over-quarter increase was driven by record volumes in the consumer direct lending channel and the increase in losses and provisions for defaulted and active loans mentioned above.

Management’s slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.pennymacfinancial.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.

Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry and employs approximately 7,300 people across the country. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, PennyMac Financial’s production of newly originated loans totaled $252 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the second largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of June 30, 2021, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $473 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it a top ten mortgage servicer in the nation.

Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at ir.pennymacfinancial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management’s beliefs, estimates, projections, and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company’s financial results, future operations, business plans and investment strategies, as well as industry and market conditions, all of which are subject to change. Words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “promise,” “project,” “plan,” and other expressions or words of similar meanings, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may” are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results and operations for any future period may vary materially from those projected herein and from past results discussed herein. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated include, but are not limited to: our exposure to risks of loss and disruptions in operations resulting from adverse weather conditions, man-made or natural disasters, climate change and pandemics such as COVID-19; failure to modify, resell or refinance early buyout loans; the continually changing federal, state and local laws and regulations applicable to the highly regulated industry in which we operate; lawsuits or governmental actions that may result from any noncompliance with the laws and regulations applicable to our businesses; elimination of the FHFA’s adverse market refinance fee; the mortgage lending and servicing-related regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and its enforcement of these regulations; our dependence on U.S. government‑sponsored entities and changes in their current roles or their guarantees or guidelines; changes to government mortgage modification programs; the licensing and operational requirements of states and other jurisdictions applicable to the Company’s businesses, to which our bank competitors are not subject; foreclosure delays and changes in foreclosure practices; changes in macroeconomic and U.S. real estate market conditions; difficulties inherent in growing loan production volume; difficulties inherent in adjusting the size of our operations to reflect changes in business levels; purchase opportunities for mortgage servicing rights and our success in winning bids; changes in prevailing interest rates; our substantial amount of indebtedness; expected discontinuation of LIBOR; increases in loan delinquencies and defaults; our reliance on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) as a significant source of financing for, and revenue related to, our mortgage banking business; maintaining sufficient capital and liquidity to support business growth including compliance with financial covenants; our obligation to indemnify third‑party purchasers or repurchase loans if loans that we originate, acquire, service or assist in the fulfillment of, fail to meet certain criteria or characteristics or under other circumstances; our obligation to indemnify PMT if our services fail to meet certain criteria or characteristics or under other circumstances; decreases in the returns on the assets that we select and manage for our clients, and our resulting management and incentive fees; the extensive amount of regulation applicable to our investment management segment; conflicts of interest in allocating our services and investment opportunities among us and our advised entities; the effect of public opinion on our reputation; our recent growth; our ability to effectively identify, manage, monitor and mitigate financial risks; our initiation or expansion of new business activities or strategies; our ability to detect misconduct and fraud; our ability to mitigate cybersecurity risks and cyber incidents; our ability to pay dividends to our stockholders; and our organizational structure and certain requirements in our charter documents. You should not place undue reliance on any forward- looking statement and should consider all of the uncertainties and risks described above, as well as those more fully discussed in reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, and the statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this release only.

The Company’s earnings materials contain financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), such as pretax income excluding valuation-related items that provide a meaningful perspective on the Company’s business results since the Company utilizes this information to evaluate and manage the business. Non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP.

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

 
June 30,
2021 		March 31,
2021 		June 30,
2020
(in thousands, except share amounts)
ASSETS
Cash

$

324,158

$

441,870

$

910,257

Short-term investments at fair value

 

3,720

 

24,850

 

7,746

Loans held for sale at fair value

 

10,884,506

 

13,385,789

 

4,918,253

Assets purchased from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust under agreements to resell pledged to creditors

 

-

 

-

 

90,101

Derivative assets

 

371,269

 

530,852

 

400,302

Servicing advances, net

 

519,028

 

550,150

 

282,285

Mortgage servicing rights

 

3,412,648

 

3,268,910

 

2,213,539

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

75,829

 

74,795

 

73,571

Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust at fair value

 

1,580

 

1,470

 

1,310

Receivable from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

 

61,883

 

68,644

 

44,329

Loans eligible for repurchase

 

7,613,244

 

12,312,393

 

13,762,157

Other

 

612,273

 

638,257

 

522,625

Total assets

$

23,880,138

$

31,297,980

$

23,226,475

 
LIABILITIES
Assets sold under agreements to repurchase

$

8,254,543

$

10,848,477

$

3,759,315

Mortgage loan participation and sale agreements

 

512,253

 

518,747

 

536,395

Obligations under capital lease

 

7,677

 

10,468

 

16,749

Notes payable secured by mortgage servicing assets

 

1,296,731

 

1,296,285

 

1,294,949

Unsecured senior notes

 

1,288,769

 

1,288,198

 

-

Excess servicing spread financing payable to PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust at fair value

 

-

 

-

 

151,206

Derivative liabilities

 

43,910

 

68,557

 

21,154

Mortgage servicing liabilities at fair value

 

100,091

 

46,026

 

29,858

Operating lease liabilities

 

96,463

 

96,069

 

93,605

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

369,766

 

355,429

 

216,399

Payable to PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

 

136,660

 

164,469

 

56,558

Payable to exchanged Private National Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC unitholders under tax receivable agreement

 

31,815

 

35,165

 

46,158

Income taxes payable

 

570,052

 

751,855

 

736,870

Liability for loans eligible for repurchase

 

7,613,244

 

12,312,393

 

13,762,157

Liability for losses under representations and warranties

 

44,335

 

38,428

 

25,909

Total liabilities

 

20,366,309

 

27,830,566

 

20,747,282

 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock--authorized 200,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value; issued and outstanding 64,483,965, 66,961,401, and 72,358,167 shares, respectively

 

6

 

7

 

7

Additional paid-in capital

 

618,337

 

762,585

 

1,113,412

Retained earnings

 

2,895,486

 

2,704,822

 

1,365,774

Total stockholders' equity

 

3,513,829

 

3,467,414

 

2,479,193

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

23,880,138

$

31,297,980

$

23,226,475

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 
Quarter ended
June 30,
2021 		March 31,
2021 		June 30,
2020
(in thousands, except earnings per share)
Revenue
Net gains on loans held for sale at fair value

$

582,648

 

$

754,341

 

$

682,173

 

Loan origination fees

 

97,291

 

 

104,037

 

 

58,948

 

Fulfillment fees from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

 

54,020

 

 

60,835

 

 

52,815

 

Net loan servicing fees:
Loan servicing fees

 

260,021

 

 

259,445

 

 

243,254

 

Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, mortgage servicing liabilities and excess servicing spread financing

 

(336,268

)

 

222,426

 

 

(205,153

)

Hedging results

 

91,118

 

 

(442,151

)

 

(15,764

)

Net loan servicing fees

 

14,871

 

 

39,720

 

 

22,337

 

Net interest expense:
Interest income

 

80,797

 

 

82,081

 

 

47,318

 

Interest expense

 

102,431

 

 

107,713

 

 

53,207

 

 

(21,634

)

 

(25,632

)

 

(5,889

)

Management fees from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

 

11,913

 

 

8,449

 

 

8,288

 

Change in fair value of investment in and dividends received from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

 

144

 

 

401

 

 

543

 

Results of real estate acquired in settlement of loans

 

540

 

 

780

 

 

296

 

Other

 

2,459

 

 

1,755

 

 

2,123

 

Total net revenue

 

742,252

 

 

944,686

 

 

821,634

 

Expenses
Compensation

 

265,067

 

 

258,829

 

 

179,886

 

Loan origination

 

75,675

 

 

87,392

 

 

50,921

 

Technology

 

34,236

 

 

33,672

 

 

21,905

 

Servicing

 

31,290

 

 

19,183

 

 

56,503

 

Professional services

 

24,834

 

 

13,286

 

 

12,500

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

9,029

 

 

9,038

 

 

8,293

 

Other

 

22,606

 

 

17,278

 

 

11,264

 

Total expenses

 

462,737

 

 

438,678

 

 

341,272

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

279,515

 

 

506,008

 

 

480,362

 

Provision for income taxes

 

75,286

 

 

129,140

 

 

127,685

 

Net income

$

204,229

 

$

376,868

 

$

352,677

 

Earnings per share
Basic

$

3.10

 

$

5.45

 

$

4.53

 

Diluted

$

2.94

 

$

5.15

 

$

4.39

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic

 

65,890

 

 

69,113

 

 

77,790

 

Diluted

 

69,399

 

 

73,117

 

 

80,424

 

Dividend declared per share

$

0.20

 

$

0.20

 

$

0.12

 

 

