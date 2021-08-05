RLJ Lodging Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Total portfolio achieved 57.9% occupancy and open hotels achieved 61.0% occupancy

Total revenue of $194.3 million

Net loss of ($52.2) million

Net loss per share of ($0.35)

Pro forma Hotel EBITDA of $49.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $43.6 million

Adjusted FFO per diluted common share and unit of $0.07

Maintain a strong balance sheet with approximately $658.0 million of unrestricted cash and over $1.0 billion of liquidity

“We were pleased with our outperformance during the second quarter, driven by strong leisure demand that materialized as anticipated, along with relative improvement in business transient and group demand, which allowed us to achieve another quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA,” commented Leslie D. Hale, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are encouraged to see our operating trends accelerate so far in the third quarter, although we are monitoring the new COVID variants. We also made notable progress on a number of fronts, including further strengthening our balance sheet by executing an accretive $500 million bond offering, advancing our embedded value creation initiatives which will generate additional above cycle growth, and recycling capital by redeploying proceeds from non-core dispositions into a newly-built asset in the growth market of Atlanta. The combination of our strong liquidity position, compelling internal growth catalysts and a growing acquisition pipeline uniquely position us to outperform throughout this cycle.”

The prefix “Pro forma” as defined by the Company, denotes operating results which include results for periods prior to its ownership and excludes sold hotels. Pro forma RevPAR and Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin are reported on a comparable basis and therefore exclude any hotels sold during the period. Explanations of EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA Margin, FFO, and Adjusted FFO, as well as reconciliations of those measures to net income or loss, if applicable, are included within this release.

Financial and Operating Highlights ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operational Overview: (1) Pro forma ADR $142.11 $117.14 $132.37 $167.87 Pro forma Occupancy 57.9% 11.4% 50.4% 36.0% Pro forma RevPAR $82.22 $13.34 $66.71 $60.47 Financial Overview: Total Revenues $194,254 $32,591 $313,806 $298,073 Pro forma Hotel Revenue $193,726 $31,660 $312,371 $295,338 Net Loss ($52,221) ($116,166) ($131,339) ($146,995) Pro forma Hotel EBITDA $49,939 ($42,753) $61,250 $8,373 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $43,560 ($50,521) $47,151 ($9,105) Adjusted FFO $11,295 ($80,072) ($18,472) ($63,201) Adjusted FFO Per Diluted Common Share and Unit $0.07 ($0.49) ($0.11) ($0.38)

Note:

(1) Pro forma statistics reflect the Company's 99 hotel portfolio as of June 30, 2021.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, included $0.1 million from sold hotels. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, included $0.9 million and ($0.3) million, respectively, from sold hotels.

Operational Update

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 97 hotels open, representing 98% of the Company's portfolio. The Company's second quarter benefited from significant growth in demand as a result of the continuation of strong leisure demand and continued ramp-up of business transient and group demand. These improving trends, combined with the Company's continued emphasis on cost containment initiatives, led to a significant improvement in hotel-level cash flow. During the second quarter, the Company’s average monthly burn rate of approximately $2.0 million was significantly below the Company’s prior estimated range of $16.0 million to $20.0 million. Normalizing the $14.2 million semi-annual interest paid during June on the Senior Notes due 2025, the Company would have generated positive corporate cash flow during the second quarter. Assuming the current operating trends continue, the Company expects to generate positive corporate cash flow during each of the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

Acquisition

In early August, the Company completed the previously announced off-market acquisition of the newly-built, 186-room Hampton Inn & Suites Atlanta Midtown hotel for a purchase price of $58.0 million, or approximately $312,000 per key. The Company acquired this hotel with cash on hand, and expects this acquisition to be accretive to the Company's RevPAR, operating margins and growth profile.

Dispositions

During the second quarter, the Company completed the sale of the 130-room Residence Inn Chicago Naperville and the 78-room Residence Inn Indianapolis Fishers for total gross proceeds of $13.3 million.

Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company sold the 94-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Chicago Southeast Hammond, the 85-room Courtyard Chicago Southeast Hammond, and the 78-room Residence Inn Chicago Southeast Hammond for an aggregate sale price of $21.8 million. The Company expects to record a gain from these dispositions during the third quarter.

Balance Sheet

During the second quarter, the Company completed the offering of 3.750% senior notes due 2026, that was upsized to $500.0 million. Proceeds from the offering were used to partially repay the Company’s 2022 and 2023 debt maturities, including approximately $142.2 million for five mortgage loans maturing in 2022 and approximately $335.5 million of 2022 and 2023 maturing Term Loans.

The Company extended the maturity of $100.0 million of its $150.0 million Term Loan scheduled to mature in January 2022 to June 2024, including an extension option. Additionally, the Company amended its credit agreements resulting in the extension of covenant waivers through the first quarter of 2022, an increase in permitted acquisition capacity to $300.0 million and increased flexibility to retain a portion of refinancing and disposition proceeds for general corporate purposes.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $658.0 million of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet, $400.0 million available under its Revolving Credit Facility, over $1.0 billion of total liquidity and $2.4 billion of debt outstanding. At present time, the Company has no debt maturities until 2023.

Dividends

The Company’s Board of Trustees declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per common share of beneficial interest of the Company in the second quarter. The dividend was paid on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021.

The Company's Board of Trustees declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4875 on the Company’s Series A Preferred Shares. The dividend was paid on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021.

2021 Outlook

Given the continued uncertainties related to the pandemic and its impact on travel, the Company is unable to provide a future outlook at this time.

Supplemental Information

Please refer to the schedule of supplemental information for additional detail and pro forma operating statistics.

Forward Looking Statements

This information contains certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, measures being taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the use of the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “will continue,” “intend,” “should,” or similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, such forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events or guarantees of future performance and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Some factors that might cause such a difference include the following: the current global economic uncertainty and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the demand for travel and on levels of consumer confidence; actions governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including limiting or banning travel; the impact of the pandemic on global and regional economies, travel, and economic activity; the speed and effectiveness of vaccine and treatment developments and their deployment, including public adoption rates of COVID-19 vaccines and their effectiveness against emerging variants of COVID-19, such as the Delta variant; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; the effects of steps we and our third party management partners take to reduce operating costs; increased direct competition, changes in government regulations or accounting rules; changes in local, national and global real estate conditions; declines in the lodging industry, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; seasonality of the lodging industry; risks related to natural disasters, such as earthquakes and hurricanes; hostilities, including future terrorist attacks or fear of hostilities that affect travel and epidemics and/or pandemics, including COVID-19; the Company’s ability to obtain lines of credit or permanent financing on satisfactory terms; changes in interest rates; inflation; access to capital through offerings of the Company’s common and preferred shares of beneficial interest, or debt; the Company’s ability to identify suitable acquisitions; the Company’s ability to close on identified acquisitions and integrate those businesses; and inaccuracies of the Company’s accounting estimates. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements and urges investors to carefully review the disclosures the Company makes concerning risks and uncertainties in the sections entitled “Risk Factors,” “Forward- Looking Statements,” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Annual Report, as well as risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

RLJ Lodging Trust

Non-GAAP and Accounting Commentary

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“Non-GAAP”) Financial Measures

The Company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its performance: (1) FFO, (2) Adjusted FFO, (3) EBITDA, (4) EBITDAre, (5) Adjusted EBITDA, (6) Hotel EBITDA, and (7) Hotel EBITDA Margin. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss as a measure of its operating performance. FFO, Adjusted FFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, and Hotel EBITDA Margin as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Funds From Operations (“FFO”)

The Company calculates Funds from Operations ("FFO") in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which defines FFO as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from sales of real estate, impairment, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus depreciation and amortization, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most real estate industry investors consider FFO to be helpful in evaluating a real estate company’s operations. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s operating performance and can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), even though FFO does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common shareholders.

The Company’s calculation of FFO may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies who do not use the NAREIT definition of FFO or do not calculate FFO per diluted share in accordance with NAREIT guidance. Additionally, FFO may not be helpful when comparing the Company to non-REITs. The Company presents FFO attributable to common shareholders, which includes unitholders of limited partnership interest (“OP units”) in RLJ Lodging Trust, L.P., the Company’s operating partnership, because the OP units are redeemable for common shares of the Company. The Company believes it is meaningful for the investor to understand FFO attributable to all common shares and OP units.

EBITDA and EBITDAre

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA") is defined as net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) income tax expense; and (3) depreciation and amortization expense. The Company considers EBITDA useful to investors in evaluating and facilitating comparisons of its operating performance between periods and between REITs by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization expense) from its operating results. In addition, EBITDA is used as one measure in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

In addition to EBITDA, the Company presents EBITDAre in accordance with NAREIT guidelines, which defines EBITDAre as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, gains or losses from sales of real estate, impairment, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDAre provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's operating performance and can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between REITs.

Adjustments to FFO, EBITDA and EBITDAre

The Company adjusts FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre for certain items that the Company considers either outside the normal course of operations or extraordinary. The Company believes that Adjusted FFO, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDAre provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding its ongoing operating performance that, when considered with net income or loss, FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of its operating performance. The Company adjusts FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre for the following items:

Transaction Costs: the Company excludes transaction costs expensed during the period

the Company excludes transaction costs expensed during the period Non-Cash Expenses: the Company excludes the effect of certain non-cash items such as the amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash income taxes, and unrealized gains and loss related to interest rate hedges

the Company excludes the effect of certain non-cash items such as the amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash income taxes, and unrealized gains and loss related to interest rate hedges Other Non-Operational Expenses: the Company excludes the effect of certain non-operational expenses representing income and expenses outside the normal course of operations, including gains or losses on extinguishment of indebtedness

Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin

With respect to Consolidated Hotel EBITDA, the Company believes that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses and certain non-cash items provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and operators have direct control. The Company believes property-level results provide investors with supplemental information about the ongoing operational performance of the Company’s hotels and the effectiveness of third-party management companies.

Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA includes prior ownership information provided by the sellers of the hotels for periods prior to our acquisition of the hotels, which has not been audited and excludes results from sold hotels as applicable. Pro forma Hotel EBITDA and Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin exclude the results of any non-comparable hotels that were under renovation. The following is a summary of pro forma hotel adjustments:

Pro forma adjustments: Sold hotels

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, pro forma adjustments included the following sold hotels:

Residence Inn Houston Sugarland sold in December 2020

Courtyard Houston Sugarland sold in January 2021

Residence Inn Chicago Naperville sold in May 2021

Residence Inn Indianapolis Fishers sold in May 2021

RLJ Lodging Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) June 30,

2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Investment in hotel properties, net $ 4,395,901 $ 4,486,416 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 6,891 6,798 Cash and cash equivalents 657,892 899,813 Restricted cash reserves 38,842 34,977 Hotel and other receivables, net of allowance of $90 and $292, respectively 25,352 13,346 Lease right-of-use assets 140,321 142,989 Prepaid expense and other assets 31,338 32,833 Total assets $ 5,296,537 $ 5,617,172 Liabilities and Equity Debt, net $ 2,407,345 $ 2,587,731 Accounts payable and other liabilities 150,713 172,325 Advance deposits and deferred revenue 22,777 32,177 Lease liabilities 121,305 122,593 Accrued interest 6,140 6,206 Distributions payable 8,339 8,752 Total liabilities 2,716,619 2,929,784 Equity Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 12,950,000 shares authorized; 12,879,475 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value of $328,266, at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 366,936 366,936 Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 166,626,796 and 165,002,752 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,666 1,650 Additional paid-in capital 3,083,175 3,077,142 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,297 ) (69,050 ) Distributions in excess of net earnings (855,106 ) (710,161 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,560,374 2,666,517 Noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 12,349 13,002 Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership 7,195 7,869 Total noncontrolling interest 19,544 20,871 Total equity 2,579,918 2,687,388 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,296,537 $ 5,617,172

Note:

The corresponding notes to the consolidated financial statements can be found in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

RLJ Lodging Trust Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Operating revenues Room revenue $ 166,554 $ 27,853 $ 269,326 $ 246,745 Food and beverage revenue 12,983 1,271 19,225 32,039 Other revenue 14,717 3,467 25,255 19,289 Total revenues $ 194,254 $ 32,591 $ 313,806 $ 298,073 Expenses Operating expenses Room expense 42,898 12,469 72,325 76,222 Food and beverage expense 8,709 1,801 13,265 28,181 Management and franchise fee expense 12,630 (1,827 ) 17,991 15,317 Other operating expense 56,883 37,933 106,003 118,890 Total property operating expenses 121,120 50,376 209,584 238,610 Depreciation and amortization 46,915 49,229 93,858 98,402 Impairment losses — — 5,946 — Property tax, insurance and other 24,048 25,348 44,129 54,041 General and administrative 12,133 11,673 22,934 23,441 Transaction costs 195 20 255 30 Total operating expenses 204,411 136,646 376,706 414,524 Other (expense) income, net (9,720 ) 282 (9,255 ) 859 Interest income 220 579 604 3,545 Interest expense (26,366 ) (23,794 ) (54,261 ) (47,607 ) Gain (loss) on sale of hotel properties, net 103 (8 ) 1,186 94 Loss on extinguishment of indebtedness, net (6,207 ) — (6,207 ) — Loss before equity in income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures (52,127 ) (126,996 ) (130,833 ) (159,560 ) Equity in income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 60 (975 ) (238 ) (390 ) Loss before income tax (expense) benefit (52,067 ) (127,971 ) (131,071 ) (159,950 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (154 ) 11,805 (268 ) 12,955 Net loss (52,221 ) (116,166 ) (131,339 ) (146,995 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 506 524 1,242 1,837 Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership 268 568 664 760 Net loss attributable to RLJ (51,447 ) (115,074 ) (129,433 ) (144,398 ) Preferred dividends (6,279 ) (6,279 ) (12,557 ) (12,557 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (57,726 ) $ (121,353 ) $ (141,990 ) $ (156,955 ) Basic and diluted per common share data: Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders $ (0.35 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (0.95 ) Weighted-average number of common shares 163,996,003 163,543,701 163,911,475 165,346,717

Note:

The Statements of Comprehensive Income and corresponding notes to the consolidated financial statements can be found in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

RLJ Lodging Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Funds from Operations (FFO) Attributable to Common Shareholders and Unit holders For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (52,221 ) $ (116,166 ) $ (131,339 ) $ (146,995 ) Preferred dividends (6,279 ) (6,279 ) (12,557 ) (12,557 ) Depreciation and amortization 46,915 49,229 93,858 98,402 (Gain) loss on sale of hotel properties, net (103 ) 8 (1,186 ) (94 ) Impairment losses — — 5,946 — Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 506 524 1,242 1,837 Adjustments related to consolidated joint ventures (1) (75 ) (74 ) (150 ) (149 ) Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures (2) 291 489 585 982 FFO (10,966 ) (72,269 ) (43,601 ) (58,574 ) Transaction costs 195 20 255 30 Loss on extinguishment of indebtedness, net 6,207 — 6,207 — Amortization of share-based compensation 4,848 3,325 7,600 6,021 Non-cash income tax benefit — (11,821 ) — (13,062 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on discontinued cash flow hedges — (371 ) — 1,186 Corporate- and property-level severance — 209 — 209 Derivative losses in accumulated other comprehensive loss reclassified to earnings (3) 10,658 — 10,658 — Other expenses (4) 353 835 409 989 Adjusted FFO $ 11,295 $ (80,072 ) $ (18,472 ) $ (63,201 ) Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-basic $ 0.07 $ (0.49 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.38 ) Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.49 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.38 ) Basic weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (5) 164,768 164,316 164,684 166,119 Diluted weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (5) 165,242 164,316 164,684 166,119

Note:

(1) Includes depreciation and amortization expense allocated to the noncontrolling interest in the consolidated joint ventures.

(2) Includes our ownership interest in the depreciation and amortization expense of the unconsolidated joint ventures.

(3) Reclassification of interest rate swap losses in accumulated other comprehensive loss to earnings for discontinued cash flow hedges due to debt paydowns.

(4) Represents expenses outside of the normal course of operations.

(5) Includes 0.8 million weighted-average operating partnership units for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

RLJ Lodging Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (52,221 ) $ (116,166 ) $ (131,339 ) $ (146,995 ) Depreciation and amortization 46,915 49,229 93,858 98,402 Interest expense, net of interest income 26,146 23,215 53,657 44,062 Income tax expense (benefit) 154 (11,805 ) 268 (12,955 ) Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures (1) 408 609 818 1,226 EBITDA 21,402 (54,918 ) 17,262 (16,260 ) (Gain) loss on sale of hotel properties, net (103 ) 8 (1,186 ) (94 ) Impairment losses — — 5,946 — EBITDAre 21,299 (54,910 ) 22,022 (16,354 ) Transaction costs 195 20 255 30 Loss on extinguishment of indebtedness, net 6,207 — 6,207 — Amortization of share-based compensation 4,848 3,325 7,600 6,021 Corporate- and property-level severance — 209 — 209 Derivative losses in accumulated other comprehensive loss reclassified to earnings (2) 10,658 — 10,658 — Other expenses (3) 353 835 409 989 Adjusted EBITDA 43,560 (50,521 ) 47,151 (9,105 ) General and administrative (4) 7,286 8,348 15,334 17,420 Other corporate adjustments (5) (829 ) (511 ) (316 ) (204 ) Consolidated Hotel EBITDA 50,017 (42,684 ) 62,169 8,111 Pro forma adjustments - (income) loss from sold hotels (78 ) (69 ) (919 ) 262 Pro forma Hotel EBITDA $ 49,939 $ (42,753 ) $ 61,250 $ 8,373

Note:

(1) Includes our ownership interest in the interest, depreciation, and amortization expense of the unconsolidated joint ventures.

(2) Reclassification of interest rate swap losses in accumulated other comprehensive loss to earnings for discontinued cash flow hedges due to debt paydowns.

(3) Represents expenses outside of the normal course of operations.

(4) Excludes amortization of share-based compensation reflected in Adjusted EBITDA.

(5) Other corporate adjustments include property-level adjustments and certain revenues and expenses at corporate entities. These items include interest income, amortization of deferred management fees, key money amortization, ground rent amortization, legal fees, revenues and expenses associated with non-hotel properties, income (loss) from unconsolidated entities, internal lease rent expense, and other items.

RLJ Lodging Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenue $ 194,254 $ 32,591 $ 313,806 $ 298,073 Pro forma adjustments - revenue from sold hotels (510 ) (936 ) (1,397 ) (2,710 ) Other corporate adjustments / non-hotel revenue (18 ) 5 (38 ) (25 ) Pro forma Hotel Revenue $ 193,726 $ 31,660 $ 312,371 $ 295,338 Pro forma Hotel EBITDA $ 49,939 $ (42,753 ) $ 61,250 $ 8,373 Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin 25.8 % (135.0 ) % 19.6 % 2.8 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Consolidated Debt Summary (Amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Loan Base Term (Years) Maturity (incl. extensions) Floating / Fixed Interest Rate (1) Balance as of June 30, 2021 (2) Mortgage Debt Mortgage loan - 1 hotel (3) 10 Oct 2022 Fixed 4.94% $ 27,408 Mortgage loan - 7 hotels 3 Apr 2024 Floating (4) 3.30% 200,000 Mortgage loan - 3 hotels 5 Apr 2026 Floating (4) 3.35% 96,000 Mortgage loan - 4 hotels 5 Apr 2026 Floating (4)(5) 2.77% 85,000 Weighted Average / Mortgage Total 3.31% $ 408,408 Corporate Debt Revolver (6) 4 May 2025 Floating (4) 3.53% $ 200,000 $150 Million Term Loan Maturing 2023 2 Jun 2024 Floating (4) 4.66% 100,000 $400 Million Term Loan Maturing 2023 5 Jan 2023 Floating (4) 4.73% 203,944 $225 Million Term Loan Maturing 2023 5 Jan 2023 Floating (4) 4.72% 114,718 $400 Million Term Loan Maturing 2025 5 May 2025 Floating (4) 4.37% 400,000 $475 Million Senior Notes due 2025 10 Jun 2025 Fixed 6.00% 474,888 $500 Million Senior Notes due 2026 5 Jul 2026 Fixed 3.75% 500,000 Weighted Average / Corporate Total 4.59% $ 1,993,550 Weighted Average / Gross Total 4.37% $ 2,401,958

Note:

(1) Interest rates as of June 30, 2021.

(2) Excludes the impact of fair value adjustments and deferred financing costs.

(3) Loan was repaid in third quarter with proceeds from Senior Notes due 2026.

(4) The floating interest rate is hedged with an interest rate swap.

(5) Reflects an interest rate swap of $84.0 million on the $85.0 million mortgage loan.

(6) As of June 30, 2021, there was $400.0 million of borrowing capacity on the Revolver, which is charged an unused commitment fee of 0.25% annually.

