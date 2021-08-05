checkAd

Olympic Steel Reports Record Second-Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 22:30  |  27   |   |   

Olympic Steel, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced record financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the second quarter totaled $29.6 million, or $2.58 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $6.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. The results include $4.0 million of LIFO pre-tax expense in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $0.5 million of LIFO pre-tax income in the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $51.7 million, compared with $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

The Company reported sales totaling $556 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $248 million in the second quarter of 2020.

“The second quarter of 2021 was the most profitable quarter in the history of Olympic Steel. Our strategic execution and ongoing focus on working capital and operating expenses, combined with exceptional markets and historically high metal prices, resulted in record quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $51.7 million and our second consecutive quarter of record sales. Our shipping volumes have returned to pre-COVID levels and we expect steady demand to continue in the third quarter despite our customers navigating persistent component shortages and other supply chain and labor constraints,” said Richard T. Marabito, Chief Executive Officer.

Marabito continued, “We are seeing the results of our long-term strategy to position Olympic Steel to deliver consistent profitability. We are optimistic about the future and, in the near term, anticipate a similarly strong third quarter. Our robust balance sheet was bolstered by our recently amended and extended $475 million credit facility to provide continued access to low-cost capital, financial flexibility and additional borrowing capacity to further pursue acquisition opportunities and our organic growth initiatives. We are hopeful that new infrastructure legislation will be passed this year and we are poised to be a key supplier to our customers who provide equipment and components that are critical to the nation’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure.”

The Board of Directors also approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, which is payable on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021.

The table that follows provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

 

Olympic Steel, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share to

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share

(Figures may not foot due to rounding.)

The following table reconciles adjusted net income per diluted share to the most directly comparable GAAP

financial measure:

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per diluted share (GAAP):

$

2.58

 

$

(0.56

)

 

$

4.49

 

$

(0.51

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excluding the following items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIFO (income) / expense

 

0.26

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

0.32

 

 

(0.06

)

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

 

0.22

 

 

 

 

 

0.22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share

(non-GAAP):

$

2.84

 

$

(0.38

)

 

 

$

 

4.81

 

 

$

 

(0.35

 

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) (GAAP):

$

29,649

 

 

$

(6,454

)

 

$

51,657

 

$

(5,861

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excluding the following items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange (income) loss included in net

income

 

(1

)

 

 

26

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

Interest and other expenses on debt

 

2,017

 

 

 

1,891

 

 

 

3,671

 

 

4,130

 

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

10,772

 

 

 

(2,948

)

 

 

18,689

 

 

(2,746

)

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,272

 

 

 

4,927

 

 

 

10,508

 

 

9,840

 

 

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

 

47,709

 

 

 

(2,558

)

 

 

 

 

84,534

 

 

 

 

5,406

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIFO (income) / Expense

 

4,000

 

 

 

(500

)

 

 

5,000

 

 

(1,000

)

 

Restructuring and other charges:

 

-

 

 

 

3,586

 

 

 

-

 

 

3,586

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

51,709

 

 

$

528

 

 

$

89,534

 

$

7,992

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Conference Call and Webcast

A simulcast of Olympic Steel’s 2021 second-quarter earnings conference call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com. The live simulcast will begin at 10 a.m. ET on August 6, 2021, and a replay will be available for approximately 14 days thereafter.

Forward-Looking Statements

It is the Company’s policy not to endorse any analyst’s sales or earnings estimates. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” and “continue,” as well as the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks associated with supply chain disruption resulting from the imbalance of metal supply and end user demands related to the novel Corona Virus or COVID-19; increased customer demand without corresponding increase in metal supply could lead to an inability to meet customer demand and result in lower sales and profits; risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including, but not limited to customer closures, reduced sales and profit levels, slower payment of accounts receivable and potential increases in uncollectible accounts receivable, falling metals prices that could lead to lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments and the impairment of intangible and long-lived assets, reduced availability and productivity of our employees, increased operational risks as a result of remote work arrangements, including the potential effects on internal controls, as well as cybersecurity risks and increased vulnerability to security breaches, information technology disruptions and other similar events, negative impacts on our liquidity position, inability to access our traditional financing sources on the same or reasonably similar terms as were available before the COVID-19 pandemic and increased costs associated with and less ability to access funds under our asset-based credit facility, or ABL Credit Facility, and the capital markets; risks of falling metals prices and inventory devaluation; supply disruptions and inflationary pressures, including the availability and rising costs of transportation and logistical services and labor; general and global business, economic, financial and political conditions, including legislation passed under the new administration; competitive factors such as the availability, and global pricing of metals and production levels, industry shipping and inventory levels and rapid fluctuations in customer demand and metals pricing; supplier consolidation or addition of additional capacity; customer, supplier and competitor consolidation, bankruptcy or insolvency; reduced production schedules, layoffs or work stoppages by our own, our suppliers’ or customers’ personnel; the levels of imported steel in the United States and the tariffs initiated by the U.S. government in 2018 under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and imposed tariffs and duties on exported steel or other products, U.S. trade policy and its impact on the U.S. manufacturing industry; cyclicality and volatility within the metals industry; the adequacy of our efforts to mitigate cyber security risks and threats, especially with employees working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic; fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar and the related impact on foreign steel pricing, U.S. exports, and foreign imports to the United States; the successes of our efforts and initiatives to improve working capital turnover and cash flows, and achieve cost savings; our ability to generate free cash flow through operations and repay debt; the adequacy of our existing information technology and business system software, including duplication and security processes; the amounts, successes and our ability to continue our capital investments and strategic growth initiatives, including acquisitions and our business information system implementations; our ability to successfully integrate recent acquisitions into our business and risks inherent with the acquisitions in the achievement of expected results, including whether the acquisition will be accretive and within the expected timeframe; events or circumstances that could adversely impact the successful operation of our processing equipment and operations; rising interest rates and their impacts on our variable interest rate debt; the impacts of union organizing activities and the success of union contract renewals; changes in laws or regulations or the manner of their interpretation or enforcement could impact our financial performance and restrict our ability to operate our business or execute our strategies; events or circumstances that could impair or adversely impact the carrying value of any of our assets; risks and uncertainties associated with intangible assets, including impairment charges related to indefinite lived intangible assets; the timing and outcomes of inventory lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments and last-in, first-out, or LIFO, income or expense; the inflation or deflation existing within the metals industry, as well as product mix and inventory levels on hand, which can impact our cost of materials sold as a result of the fluctuations in the LIFO inventory valuation; our ability to pay regular quarterly cash dividends and the amounts and timing of any future dividends; our ability to repurchase shares of our common stock and the amounts and timing of repurchases, if any; and unanticipated developments that could occur with respect to contingencies such as litigation, arbitration and environmental matters, including any developments that would require any increase in our costs for such contingencies.

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, this document also contains adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management’s view of the Company’s performance includes adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and to measure the performance of the Company. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance investors’ understanding of the continuing operating performance of our business and facilitate the comparison of performance between past and future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the presentation of these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided above.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 36 facilities in North America.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com.

 
Olympic Steel, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per-share data)

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

June 30

 

June 30

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 
Net sales

$

556,077

$

248,296

 

$

1,019,201

 

$

602,676

 

 
Costs and expenses
Cost of materials sold (excludes items shown separately below)

 

428,704

 

196,237

 

 

783,368

 

 

478,759

 

Warehouse and processing

 

26,539

 

19,626

 

 

49,945

 

 

42,702

 

Administrative and general

 

26,463

 

17,011

 

 

49,517

 

 

36,070

 

Distribution

 

14,099

 

9,618

 

 

27,662

 

 

21,907

 

Selling

 

9,787

 

5,923

 

 

18,253

 

 

12,733

 

Occupancy

 

2,776

 

2,439

 

 

5,922

 

 

5,099

 

Depreciation

 

4,664

 

4,559

 

 

9,314

 

 

9,075

 

Amortization

 

608

 

368

 

 

1,194

 

 

765

 

 
Total costs and expenses

 

513,640

 

255,781

 

 

945,175

 

 

607,110

 

 
Operating income (loss)

 

42,437

 

(7,485

)

 

74,026

 

 

(4,434

)

 
Other income (loss), net

 

1

 

(26

)

 

(9

)

 

(43

)

 
Income (loss) before interest and income taxes

 

42,438

 

(7,511

)

 

74,017

 

 

(4,477

)

 
Interest and other expense on debt

 

2,017

 

1,891

 

 

3,671

 

 

4,130

 

 
Income (loss) before income taxes

 

40,421

 

(9,402

)

 

70,346

 

 

(8,607

)

 
Income tax provision (benefit)

 

10,772

 

(2,948

)

 

18,689

 

 

(2,746

)

 
Net income (loss)

$

29,649

$

(6,454

)

$

51,657

 

$

(5,861

)

 
 
Earnings per share:
 
Net income (loss) per share - basic

$

2.58

$

(0.56

)

$

4.50

 

$

(0.51

)

 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

11,492

 

11,446

 

 

11,491

 

 

11,445

 

 
Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$

2.58

$

(0.56

)

$

4.49

 

$

(0.51

)

 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

11,504

 

11,446

 

 

11,501

 

 

11,445

 

 
Olympic Steel, Inc.
Balance Sheet

(in thousands)

 

 

As of
June 30,
2021

As of

December 31,

2020

Assets
 
Cash and cash equivalents

$

11,636

 

$

5,533

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

264,451

 

 

151,601

 

Inventories, net (includes LIFO credit of $2,885 and LIFO debit of $2,115 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively)

 

373,277

 

 

240,001

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

10,295

 

 

5,069

 

 
Total current assets

 

659,659

 

 

402,204

 

 
Property and equipment, at cost

 

434,506

 

 

434,579

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

(282,487

)

 

(277,379

)

 
Net property and equipment

 

152,019

 

 

157,200

 

 
Goodwill

 

5,234

 

 

5,123

 

Intangible assets, net

 

31,666

 

 

32,593

 

Other long-term assets

 

15,587

 

 

18,131

 

Right of use asset, net

 

23,524

 

 

25,354

 

 
Total assets

$

887,689

 

$

640,605

 

 
Liabilities
 
Accounts payable

$

154,390

 

$

87,291

 

Accrued payroll

 

24,913

 

 

10,985

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

31,542

 

 

22,869

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

 

5,525

 

 

5,580

 

 
Total current liabilities

 

216,370

 

 

126,725

 

 
Credit facility revolver

 

268,975

 

 

160,609

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

17,305

 

 

22,478

 

Deferred income taxes

 

12,968

 

 

9,818

 

Lease liabilities

 

18,251

 

 

19,965

 

 
Total liabilities

 

533,869

 

 

339,595

 

 
 
Shareholders' Equity
 
Preferred stock

 

-

 

 

-

 

Common stock

 

132,916

 

 

132,382

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(3,153

)

 

(4,215

)

Retained earnings

 

224,057

 

 

172,843

 

 
Total shareholders' equity

 

353,820

 

 

301,010

 

 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

887,689

 

$

640,605

 

 
 
 
Olympic Steel, Inc.
Segment Financial Information

(In thousands, except tonnage and per-ton data. Figures may not foot to consolidated totals due to Corporate expenses.)

Three months ended June 30,

Carbon Flat Products

 

Specialty Metals Flat Products

 

Tubuluar and Pipe Products

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 
Tons sold

 

244,383

 

184,824

 

 

40,188

 

24,337

 

N/A

 

N/A

 
Net sales

$

325,511

$

140,811

 

$

138,035

$

54,495

$

92,531

$

52,990

Average selling price per ton

 

1,332

 

762

 

 

3,435

 

2,239

 

N/A

 

N/A

Cost of materials sold

 

249,934

 

114,925

 

 

107,587

 

45,083

 

71,183

 

36,229

Gross profit

 

75,577

 

25,886

 

 

30,448

 

9,412

 

21,348

 

16,761

Operating expenses

 

45,143

 

35,314

 

 

16,746

 

7,421

 

18,309

 

14,536

Operating income (loss)

 

30,434

 

(9,428

)

 

13,702

 

1,991

 

3,039

 

2,225

 
Depreciation and amortization

 

2,949

 

3,070

 

 

901

 

447

 

1,404

 

1,368

 
 
Six months ended June 30,

Carbon Flat Products

 

Specialty Metals Flat

Products

 

Tubuluar and Pipe

Products

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 
Tons sold

 

484,231

 

447,934

 

 

82,075

 

58,907

 

N/A

 

N/A

 
Net sales

$

571,884

$

343,778

 

$

264,354

$

142,983

$

182,963

$

115,915

Average selling price per ton

 

1,181

 

767

 

 

3,221

 

2,427

 

N/A

 

N/A

Cost of materials sold

 

434,106

 

278,062

 

 

211,121

 

121,318

 

138,141

 

79,379

Gross profit

 

137,778

 

65,716

 

 

53,233

 

21,665

 

44,822

 

36,536

Operating expenses

 

86,145

 

76,490

 

 

31,509

 

16,939

 

35,463

 

30,006

Operating income (loss)

 

51,633

 

(10,774

)

 

21,724

 

4,726

 

9,359

 

6,530

 
Depreciation and amortization

 

5,872

 

6,080

 

 

1,804

 

944

 

2,796

 

2,732

 

As of June 30, 2021

 

As of December 31, 2020

Assets
Flat-products

$

640,826

$

404,269

 

Tubular and pipe products

 

246,185

 

235,516

 

Corporate

 

678

 

820

 

Total assets

$

887,689

$

640,605

 

 
Other information
(in thousands except per share data)
As of June 30, 2021 As of December 31, 2020
 
Shareholders' equity per share

$

31.94

 

$

27.18

 
Debt to equity ratio 0.76 to 1 0.53 to 1
 
 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 
Net cash from (used for) operating activities

 

(95,744

)

 

3,512

 
Cash dividends per share

$

0.04

 

$

0.04

 

 

Olympic Steel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Olympic Steel Reports Record Second-Quarter 2021 Results Olympic Steel, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced record financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the second quarter totaled $29.6 million, or $2.58 per diluted share, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
PAYPAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PayPal Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of PayPal Stockholders ...
Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP) for the ...
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a BP / 7-Eleven Property for $3.7 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste