FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Popeyes and a Bojangles Property for $4.6 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Popeyes property and a Bojangles property for $4.6 million. The properties are both located in North Carolina and are occupied under long-term, triple net leases with a weighted average of 15 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.3% weighted average cap rate on rent today, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT