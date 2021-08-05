checkAd

Trian’s Nelson Peltz to Conclude His Service on P&G’s Board of Directors at End of Term

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 22:30  |  40   |   |   

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) announced today that Nelson Peltz, Chief Executive Officer and a Founding Partner of Trian Fund Management, L.P., has informed the Company that he has decided not to stand for re-election as a director at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. He will retire from the Company’s Board of Directors when his term expires at the Company’s upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. A member of the Board since 2018, Mr. Peltz has served on the Governance & Public Responsibility and Innovation & Technology Committees.

“P&G has created tremendous value for all stakeholders since 2017,” said Peltz. “As a large shareholder of Procter & Gamble, Trian remains highly confident in P&G’s continued success given its focused strategies, disciplined execution, accountability-driven organization structure and an extremely strong management team. Under David Taylor’s leadership and the stewardship of the P&G Board, Trian believes the company is well positioned for continued, future success as David passes the baton to Jon Moeller.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Procter & Gamble!
Long
Basispreis 133,19€
Hebel 13,56
Ask 0,82
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 153,31€
Hebel 13,55
Ask 0,92
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“From day one, Nelson has been a focused, collaborative member of P&G’s Board. Working in concert, Nelson and the Board have constructively provided perspective and expertise to help me and P&G’s senior leaders navigate a challenging external environment and maintain long-term competitive advantage for the benefit of many stakeholders,” said David S. Taylor, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I’m grateful for his service and the collaborative partnership we’ve developed over the past few years and wish Nelson and the Trian team the best in future endeavors.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Seite 1 von 3
Procter & Gamble Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trian’s Nelson Peltz to Conclude His Service on P&G’s Board of Directors at End of Term The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) announced today that Nelson Peltz, Chief Executive Officer and a Founding Partner of Trian Fund Management, L.P., has informed the Company that he has decided not to stand for re-election as a director at the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
PAYPAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PayPal Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of PayPal Stockholders ...
Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP) for the ...
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a BP / 7-Eleven Property for $3.7 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20:49 UhrP&G Puts Athletes Who Lead with Love Center Stage at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Celebrating Their Efforts and Inspiring Positive Action in Others
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Molekulare Recycling-Technologien von Eastman bringen Verpackungsziele von Procter & Gamble voran
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
01.08.21Dividendenkönig Procter & Gamble: Solide Q2-Zahlen, jetzt ein Kauf?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger machen Kasse vor dem Wochenende
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.07.21Aktien New York: Anleger machen Kasse vor dem Wochenende
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow knapp behauptet - Amazon-Verlust belastet Nasdaq
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.07.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 30.07.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Moderate Verluste - Amazon enttäuscht mit Zahlen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.07.21Procter & Gamble übertrifft Prognose - Hohe Kosten bremsen Gewinnplus 2021/22
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21P&G Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten